A vast number of people have become little more than sheep. They are fed a pablum diet of news, social media, rumors and righteous U.S./Christianity bullshit and follow blindly down a hateful path.

Those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat it. That phrase has been echoed in various forms over and over, yet with all the frailties of the human condition, here we go again.

I was chastised for warning others of pending trends, perhaps not realizing the power of dumb resistance.

Forget all the flag waving for a moment and let’s get serious. What we Americans fail to realize is that the Middle East countries consider us the terrorists.

We talk about the 600+ Americans killed and attributed to plans by the recently deceased and blown to smithereens, Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. We fail to think about, take into considerations the tens of thousands Iranians, Iraqis, Syrians, Jordanians that have been killed.

The U.S. has been at war in the Middle East for 20 years and have spent upwards of four trillion dollars. ($4,000,000,000,000).

In addition to all the American lives lost, we have 10,000+ disabled/injured American soldiers. We see the pictures, hear the stories of disabled American soldiers and never see the hundreds of thousands ‘enemy’ soldiers and civilians hobbling around, or completely bedridden with nothing, many of whom have no concept of the politics of oil and money.

We bring up the dastardly attack on the towers in New York City on 9/11 and the 2500+ innocent lives lost, but put out of our minds the hundreds of villages bombed, the thousands of innocent women and children killed in the name of retribution and our freedom.

We see figures of the billions of tax dollars spent on each and every Middle East conflict and forget about the dwellings and others nearby homes being hit by an anonymous drone. Yes, we see the video of a drone strike and cheer that another enemy has met his fate.

Here are some staggering numbers to think about.

Number of U.S. soldiers killed in the Iraq war from 2003 to 2019 totals 4,497 so far. 268,000 – 295,000 people were killed in violence in the Iraq war from March 2003 – Oct. 2018, including 182, 272 – 204, 575 civilians (using Iraq Body Count’s figures).

Remember, that is just in the ‘Iraq’ war, not in the nearby ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’ Afghanistan conflict, where 1833 American military families have received the dreaded news.

The ‘conflicts’ seem to never end and yet we continue the folly of trying to sell the American public on why we are involved.

On top of all the carnage delivered to our enemies, we ignore the news from other countries about their situation. Instead we re-tweet how harsh new economic restrictions will bring enemies to their knees.

We then eat up every tweet and funny post about how the Democrats or Republicans are responsible for American failures, not realizing most of the those social media posts are designed, created and unleashed by agencies of foreign countries.

We read them, believe them, then re-post them just like the foreign powers want and intended us to do. The internet and social media have become a greater wedge/weapon than any bomb, or terrorist attack. Other world powers are only so grateful to the American system and gullibility as we salute the flag.

We really have become sheep to the re-post as many foreign and domestic designed posts split America.

Repeating a bit from last week, oil and money drive our wars. Why else would the U.S. be in Syria, Iraq, or the Middle East in general. Is it because we want freedom and push our Judea-Christian values on the poor, uneducated sub-human third world countries? Does the American past and present administrations believe we are superior and know better?

It has been proven (by us) that national and regional elections can be hacked and invaded by ‘fake’ posts, but we buy it all hook, line, and stinker.

If anyone attempts to uncover the social media invasion, it, or they, are labeled “fake news” and we simply move on to the next picture and words that back up what we come to believe, what we have been trained to believe.

Our politicians knew what really happened at Benghazi and other such attacks that took American lives, but we instead fall into the in-power swag and half-truths to fit and enforce our political beliefs. We really have become sheep to the tweets and re-posts.

We have stooped so low that we accept facts and figures on tweeted, or posted, without checking actual facts and figures. It simply is easier to believe the handy tweet, or post.

Please put chest beating and over-kill nationalism aside. Please, rethink your tweets, posts and re-posts.

Please begin thinking as a human being and not necessarily as a Democrat, or Republican.