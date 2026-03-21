I’m going to make a not-so-bold prediction: Bruce Blakeman will not win the governor’s office.

If you’ve been paying attention, chances are you can see that already too. Not only is he a relatively unknown to most voters in the state, he’s up against one of the toughest opponents you can face.

No, not Kathy Hochul.

An incumbent.

Candidates ask you to imagine them in office. They’ll promise you things and ask you to trust that they’ll deliver once in office.

Incumbents have the benefit of being in the job they’re running for and can simply point to their record.

But... what if their record… sucks?

No problem. They have the entire campaign season to strut their stuff and do the ‘ole Incumbent Shuffle.

Forget about the previous years where it felt like they were asleep on the job. They can spend their way back into your heart.

You’ll watch as millions of dollars flow into communities with headlines like “Governor sends $1.5M to struggling municipalities” without a second thought as to why those places were struggling in the first place.

It won’t matter if their challenger has amassed a war chest of political contributions. The incumbent can fund actual projects that matter to their constituents, garnering those headlines that make you forget about the previous 3 years of posturing.

Forget that the money they’re dolling out is our tax dollars and instead bask in the glow of the incumbent’s generosity for giving it back.

This isn’t a new strategy and it’s certainly not a Hochul exclusive. Incumbents who have avoided holding town halls or addressing constituent issues will start showing up with giant poster board checks claiming they work for you.

What’s Bruce Blakeman promising?

He’s going to cut taxes.

This is the Republican line regardless of the office. It makes for a good sound bite, but it fails to recognize the real problem: spending.

You can’t just empty out your bank account and hope the rest sorts itself out. Without real spending reform, you can’t truly cut taxes long-term. Talk about HOW you’re going to do it.

To his credit, Blakeman does talk about the need to end things like bloated state mandates, but it gets lost in the typical election year mudslinging between jabs at NYC’s Mamdani and shots at Houchul.

All the while, Governor Hochul gets to parade around the state with checks.

Which do you think voters will remember come November?

In New York, it’s a battle that Blakeman and the GOP is currently (and historically) ill-equipped to fight.

The Republican party needs to refocus its message and find someone who doesn’t make the majority of the country cringe or say "who?" every time they hear their name to help deliver that message.

Yes, cutting taxes is something most people want. But taxes also fund a few things like roads and bridges and law enforcement and schools, so doing nothing other than rallying against taxes doesn’t count as a plan.

Put down your phones, stop sharing memes like immature teenagers and reclaim your spot as the adults.

Craft a plan at the state level of how to re-empower local municipalities without tipping over the apple cart in the process. Taxes are still a necessity to our modern society, they just need to be spent responsibly.

Instead of mandates from above that are often out of touch with reality, what if municipalities could [brace yourself] decide what’s best for their residents?

Things like electric school buses sound great in theory. Unfortunately the power grid can’t support it and the technology hasn’t matured enough to be viable. Same goes for solar. A great innovation that will likely continue to be improved, but it’s currently too costly without grants, incentives or deep pockets.

In both examples you’re still fighting against obsolescence inside of 10 years. The buses will need replacing and the solar panels won’t be efficient anymore. The problem will be that those initial monies are gone and now the town, city or state has to find a way to fund the next thing.

It’s Mandates 101. Throw one-time money at something and hope it gets sorted out before the next bill comes due. Too many shortsighted policies have led us into an uncertain future.

A big chunk of our spending here in Wayne County and in rural areas across New York state is driven by state and federal mandates. Start there.

Make infrastructure an issue you use as an example of good taxes. Things that benefit everyone. Can we figure out roads that last more than one season? Bridges that don’t erode undetected for years? I also would like an Amtrak stop here in Wayne County, but I’m willing to be reasonable.

Schools and hospitals should also be a top priority as they are essential to functioning societies. If you need another reason, they’re also some of the largest employers in our region.

Law enforcement and emergency service personnel are also paramount and should be funded at sustainable levels, but let’s make sure we’re consolidating services and equipment etc. where possible, without leaving communities unprotected.

Next up, turn your focus to inefficiencies, redundancies and areas of cooperation between towns, counties and the state. Do what DOGE claimed they were going to do. Not partisan pick and choose. Data-driven recommendations with plans to address any gaps in services before just pulling the plug.

None of this sounds controversial, right? It’s widely supported because it’s common sense.

The state GOP needs to find a way to hone their messaging and find better candidates if they ever hope to reclaim the Governor’s office. Barring any surprises, it won’t be Bruce Blakeman.

Just buck up and be like a pro-football team and call this a "rebuilding season." But maybe come out the other side with a platform and a slate of candidates that can connect to younger voters.

But hey, what do I know, eh?

Maybe doing the same thing over and over again will work out.