A column regurgitation of sorts

Okay, you have heard me spew this before.

President Joe Biden should absolutely, positively not run for reelection in 2024.

Besides being old and showing it more and more in his speeches and manner, his term has been riddled with gaffs, guffaws and outright stupid.

Yeah, he failed miserably in the recent/current secret documents foible finds at his previous office and his home, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Presidents are required to fill roughly 4,000 politically appointed positions in the executive branch and independent agencies, including more than 1,200 that require Senate confirmation.

President Joe Biden has appointed more judges to the federal courts at this stage in his tenure than any president since John F. Kennedy, and his appointees include a record number of women and racial and ethnic minorities, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Federal Judicial Center.

That is a good thing, but qualifications must be primary to political/popular motives.

Pete Buttigieg, is and has been openly gay and President Biden named Buttigieg as his nominee for Secretary of Transportation. His nomination was confirmed on February 2, 2021, by a vote of 86–13, making him the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in U.S. history. Nominated at age 38, he was also the youngest Cabinet member in the Biden administration and the youngest person ever to serve as Secretary of Transportation.

He was a good choice and is a person with high qualifications that may lead to the White House in the future.

But Biden has failed at several top positions. He goes out of his way to place people of just about every mixed gender and fluidity and leanings in positions they simply are not qualified for. Having the FIRST transgender/black/or whatever can be a positive move, but not at the cost of appointing the wrong person for the job.

Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to the president, is viewed with trepidation even by Democrats, not only because she claims to bear grudges for the president “like an Irishman.” Others have balked at her assertion that Mao Tse-tung was “one of her favorite philosophers.”

She assisted disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein before the New York Times revealed numerous instances of sexual abuse by Weinstein. Was she the best choice for the job?

T.J. Ducklo, deputy White House press secretary, issued threats and directed derogatory language in an off-the-record conversation with Tara Palmeri, one of the co-authors of “Politico Playbook,” for asking questions about his romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond, according to Vanity Fair. Communication between Politico and the White House about Ducklo and McCammond’s relationship began on Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

In his conversation with Palmeri, Ducklo reportedly threatened, “I will destroy you,” and accused of her being “jealous” because an unidentified man “wanted to f---” McCammond “and not you.” The White House staffer reportedly went on to accuse the reporter of being “jealous” of his relationship.

Neera Tanden would be the first woman of color and the first South Asian person to run the Office of Management and Budget, but years of indelicate social media broadsides have pitted her against Republicans and members of her party.

Tanden is accused of punching a reporter in the chest, though she disputes the charge, claiming in an interview in 2019, “I didn’t slug him, I pushed him.”

While atop CAP, Tanden failed to adequately handle sexual harassment allegations at the think tank after she outed the alleged victim “in front of the entire organization,” several former staffers have said.

Xavier Becerra was appointed the 25th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the first Latino to hold the office in the history of the United States.

Becerra “doesn’t really have experience in Health and Human Services other than the fact that he had a big lawsuit against a group out in California and was a heavy campaigner for ‘Medicare for all,’” Marshall Auerback of the Bard Levy Institute told the Washington Examiner in a previous interview about Biden’s picks.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary at the White House, is the first openly gay woman and only the second Black woman in history to deliver the White House press briefing.

She bumbles her way through press conferences and is out of her league according to many reporters. But she is gay and Black!

Sam Brinton, a Biden administration nuclear official, described herself as non-binary/transgender, made headlines after they were arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s suitcase in Minneapolis airport — and then using it for a month before claiming it was taken by accident.

Surveillance footage showed Brinton allegedly grabbing the luggage from the carousel and removing the ID tag identifying the owner. Brinton was later captured on surveillance using the same suitcase on at least two trips to Washington, DC, on Sept. 18 and Oct. 9, according to authorities. Yeah, Brinton got fired.

The list goes on and on as the Biden administration goes out of its way to show its openness to accepting appointees that may be fluid in thought and lifestyle, but how about putting reality in check.

I agree that appointing people of distinction/minorities for government positions is primary, not for their fluidity, but their talents. Key Words: Thorough background checks.

Republicans are itching for flaws in the Biden administration and he is more than willing to supply them.

His ill-fated wash of student loans was popular to students in debt, but fell far short of common sense and the public (except for the far left) acceptance.

Bottom Line

The U.S. voters were hoping Biden would bring back a form of normalcy, a more middle approach to politics that was needed after the turbulent Trump fiasco. Instead, Biden has attempted to make up for past prejudice and injustices by swinging for the fence. Accommodating the far left has left a bitter taste in voters, that may lead to a 2024 disaster.

I suggest Democrats begin looking in earnest for palatable choices. As for Republicans, I expect more of the same as they use Biden’s flaws to regain the White House.