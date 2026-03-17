A few historical facts

Have you ever asked the question...'Why do the Arab nations dislike America?' Along with that question is 'Why does the U.S. have numerous armed forces bases throughout the Mid East?'

Well, here is an historic picture of pure colonialism by good old American drive. In the 1950s the U.S. State Department regarded Egypt as the natural leader among the Arab states and sought to make it an ally and to encourage pro-Western elements in Egyptian society. Remember, almost all of Europe’s oil and a good deal of U.S. oil energy at the time came through the Suez Canal. Bottom line, we needed to protect our financial well-being and the flow of liquid gold - oil!

Oh sure, we wanted the Middle East to follow our leads in forming democratic style governments. But sometimes, just sometimes, oil trumped democracy. Even though the U.S. goal of opposing and, as we framed it, 'containing' the expansion of the totalitarianism of the Soviet Union and China provided a dilemma.

When colonial powers, such as Britain and the U.S. disengaged from their former colonies in the Third World, the power vacuum that resulted meant that the U.S. found itself in various places giving its support to indigenous, but authoritarian and even dictatorial, regimes.

Our relation with Iran has been hostile and confrontational for more than four decades. In 1953, the US and Britain colluded to support the overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected prime minister and elevate the Shah, the son of Iran’s former strongman ruler. In 1979, in-turn, the Islamic Revolution overthrew the Shah, who . ed.

This led to the U.S. Embassy situation, where, here in America, we thought those religious and non-religious Iranians were just plain mean people. We broke treaties, overthrew governments at a whim to keep the oil spigot open.

Even good old Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries had (still have) a dislike for the U.S. That led in part to the 9/11 Twin Towers attack in New York City and attempted Pentagon attacks. There were also a host of other U.S. based domestic terrorist attacks. The U.S. Public believed all the rhetoric and propaganda about Islam gone bad, without much thought as to why this was happening.

Basically, the mostly Moslem and third world countries did onto us, what we had done onto them. It is continuing today in Venezuela and other South American and Far East counties as well. It is worth looking at America’s recent experiences with regime change — in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and beyond — to recognize that even after the end of a bad regime, things do not always steadily improve.

Stronger non- and quasi-democratic regimes soon fell into place and kings, an assortment of monarchs and uber rich-U.S. supported placements and power holders realized the bene. t of

siding with the Red, White and Blue for their own survival.

In The Myth of Muslim Sovereignty Farah El-Sharif wrote: 'It is because Arab leaders feared for their own self preservation more than the threat of external colonization. Because they feared their own populations more than expansionist ambitions that have come to ravage them all. They feared falling out of favor with the pedophilic elite more than the loss of the sacred sites in Mecca, Madina and Al-Quds.'

Oil is the culprit, the motive to the formation of numerous U.S. bases around the Middle East to protect the oil . ow.

The U.S. began realizing its dependence on oil and a self-sustaining goal of producing most of its own energy, especially in light of the pollution and undeniable climate change due to the use of fossil fuels, began in earnest.

But, alas, big oil and a far right money grabbing administration had its greasy hands into backing out of wind, solar, thermal and assorted energy replacements.

Yes, the U.S. has perhaps one of the highest amount of untapped oil in the world, but it is cheaper to import. The international oil giants set the price of oil per barrel and in some cases companies will sell U.S. oil on international buyers rather that release it to U.S. markets. Even China realized alternative energy sources were the future, but here in the U.S. the change to reduce oil and gas use was met with heavy opposition. Wind projects were abandoned, stiff regulations on pollutants all but disappeared and solar incentives were destroyed. China, still relying on oil to fuel a good deal of their growth, is now the world leader in e-electric vehicles and batteries. They are the world leaders in solar panel, solar development.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, overseas U.S. bases are coming under attack and U.S. service men and women becoming targets. We, however, con- tinue to point . ngers at 'them bad', 'we good' attitudes in foreign diplomacy. Better killing weapons are being developed to ensure and continue the . ow of oil and continued bad will to- wards ‘US’.