A plethora of embarrassments

Look, any time I can use a high class word like plethora, I will.

This is where I once again take pot shots at the very dumb Republican Party.

Following President Biden’s State of Union Address, where pretty much everybody said he did an outstanding job, the Republicans, as is their custom, get to respond.

Yes, there were a few boos coming from the right, but civility, for the most part, was followed.

During the speech, the most regular shouter was the far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA., who yelled “Laken Riley!” as Biden discussed immigration.

Riley’s murder has been taken up by conservatives pushing for stricter immigration policies. The 22-year-old woman was killed while jogging at the University of Georgia last month; an undocumented immigrant has been charged with her murder. Of course there have been numerous killings around the nation, but very few major crimes by immigrants, but Republicans are glad to point out any failures by undocumented border crossers.

Biden called her “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal” — a term generally avoided by Democrats — and told Republicans to pass the bipartisan border security bill to resolve the situation at the border. He said they’re blocking it on orders from Trump to deny him a political win.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “politics have derailed this bill so far.”

At another point, Greene yelled “liar” as Biden spoke.

Greene is the loudmouth representative that Trumpers seem to follow for the absolute dumbest reasons and has garnered her followers with just stupid.

Sitting in a kitchen, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt — a rising star in the Republican Party — delivered an intense response speech hammering Democrats on immigration, abortion, crime and other issues.

She talked about how "we are steeped in the blood of patriots" and called Biden "a dithering and diminished leader" who is "not in command...."

Britt cried out “She (Riley) was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers President Biden chose to release into our homeland,” Britt said. “As a mom I can’t quit thinking about this; this could have been my daughter. It could’ve been yours.”

During her impassioned retort, Republicans, along with some FOX table talkers became a bit baffled, confused by some of her statements.

“What the hell am I watching right now?” an unnamed Trump adviser told Rolling Stone. “It’s one of our biggest disasters ever,” another unnamed Republican strategist told the Daily Beast. Charlie Kirk, founder of the far-right Turning Point USA youth group, said: “I’m sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need. Joe Biden just declared war on the American right and Katie Britt is talking like she’s hosting a cooking show, whispering about how Democrats ‘don’t get it’.”

In one response story: She whispered. She giggled. She enunciated! Every! Word! A baffled nation watched the spectacle then pivoted to social media to ask the question on everyone’s mind: What did I just watch?

Britt’s story, about a Mexican woman who was a victim of sex trafficking at age 12, came in the context of an attack on President Joe Biden’s border policies. In impassioned tones, Britt described a girl being raped multiple times a day in dire conditions at the hands of cartels before she was able to escape.

The story was highly misleading and improperly contextualized.

The woman referenced by Britt was, in fact, never trafficked across the border, nor has she sought asylum in this country. And her harrowing experience took place between 2004 and 2008, while a Republican, George W. Bush, was in the White House. Opps!

The Seattle Times wrote: In other words, it had nothing at all to do with the current administration’s border policy. But that didn’t stop Britt from inflaming public fears about immigration and placing blame at Biden’s feet...

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement that Britt’s remarks were “debunked lies.”

Moving on: More Ex-Trump followers and loyalists are jumping ship.

The December 2020 claim of voter fraud was explosive, if true: More than 700,000 people had voted twice in Wisconsin, the tip alleged.

When a highly paid expert for Donald Trump’s campaign began to study the claim at the behest of a Trump lawyer, he quickly realized that, not only was it false, but it had also traveled a surprisingly twisted path before landing in his inbox.

The expert, Ken Block, learned it had first appeared in a post on a website called TheDonald.win, where it was spotted by the owner of an IT company, who brought it to the attention of the general manager of Trump’s golf course in the Bronx.

The golf executive forwarded the tip to the president’s son Eric, who passed it along to the lawyer. At last, the lawyer, Alex Cannon, directed the wild Wisconsin claim to Block, a software engineer and former politician from Rhode Island who was hired by the campaign shortly after the 2020 election.

“I think there is a fundamental flaw with the analysis,” Block told Cannon a few hours later, in a Dec. 4, 2020, email reviewed by The Washington Post. The hundreds of thousands of supposedly double-counted votes were “nothing of the sort.”...

So, the voter fraud never really existed, even though Trumpers, including current senators and congress people are still stating their god is right and the election was stolen. Makes you think, what the hell are they going to do, say after Trump loses again in 2024.

Following former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s announcement March 6 that she was ending her campaign as the Republican Presidential pick, Trump proceeded to insult insulted Nikki Haley and her supporters Wednesday in a Truth Social post.

He described Haley’s backers as "Radical Left Democrats", before inviting them to join his MAGA movement. Haley did not endorse Trump, saying he’d need to win over her voters. Yet another Trump faux pas (error).

But Wait!

The latest lies that Trump is pushing include the following over the past few months.

From The Washington Post Analysis by Glenn Kessler:

• He created the greatest U.S. economy in U.S. history (not by any metric).

• He passed the biggest tax cut in history (it ranks 8th).

• He did more for Black people than any president than Abraham Lincoln (not by any metric).

• He defeated ISIS in four weeks (it took the United States and coalition partners more than two years after he took office).

• He was the first president to impose tariffs on China (China has faced U.S. tariffs since George Washington first enacted them in 1789).

• He increased government revenue even though he cut taxes (False).

It simply is not enough that this Trump trash keeps spewing outright lies, but his minions accept and rally around the falsehoods.

On the Jon Stewart show he had staff go to a Trump rally and interview some of the Trumpsters.

From Poynter by Tom Jones:

Monday night when Stewart savaged some of Donald Trump’s supporters. The show ran a clip of Trump supporters — many dressed in American flag garb with the words “Trump” or “Make America Great” somewhere on them — talking about how they would support him being a dictator.

One said, “This country needs a dictator.”

Another said, “He could stand on the front steps of the White House and commit murder, and I’m with him.”

And another said, “If he says it then I’ll go with it. And if he wants to be a dictator, then so be it.”

Stewart’s face showed the horror that surely was also on the faces of many of his viewers.

Read those sentences again. These people, presumably actual voters, were talking about being fine with a dictator.

Stewart then let it fly, seemingly incredulous that people who talk about patriotism are “co-signing dictatorship.”

“Remember ‘We the people?’” Stewart said, with a photo of the U.S. Constitution behind him. “You know there are more words after that, right? Smaller font, still binding.”

Then he nailed it by saying, “If you want to love Trump, love him. Go to the rallies. Buy the sneakers. You want to give him absolute power. You want him to be the leader uber alles, you want them to have the right of kings, you do you. But stop framing it as patriotism!”....