A sure fire way to win the Dem’s nomination

You would think with the competition a bit whacko (Trump), the Democrats would be able to stroll to a win for the 2020 Presidency and even the Senate. But! The Democrats are becoming equally nuts in their behavior.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi tried to keep the congress in check with anyone hoping to thwart off any attempt to impeach Trump. Yes, there was a definite reason to go for the throat of Trump, but Nancy knew it would end in a Republican-dominated Senate stop, and only feed the beast more rhetoric in supporting the now dictator. Nancy knew there were not enough Republican senators with balls to admit Trump has gone far off the rails.

Now, he (Trump) is in full revenge mode and has used his newly felt, imaginary power, to extend his control over dumb Republicans and trample over dignity.

But enough about Trump.

People swallow state and national polls like candy, believing whatever internet posting feeds the most current bullshit. Add to this, the squirming for delegate votes in primaries and caucuses in state contests.

The current league of Democrat wannabees absolutely loves pounding on the “front runner”. First it was Biden, no, make that Sanders, no, make that Pete Buttigieg. Ahhh, what about Elizabeth Warren!

Regardless of the front runner status on any given day, the rest of the wolf pack will release anti-front runner jabs.

Then, out of nowhere land, comes former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The multi-billionaire self-made man has dumped well over $200 million of his own money to buy ads in the Super Tuesday state contests. He is currently spending $4.1 million per day on advertising.

The other, mostly millionaire Democrat candidates cannot anywhere match Bloomberg’s personal commitment for the Democrat crown.

So, why did a guy who has it all, want to become President of the United States? Simply put, he knew Trump would eat up and spit out Biden. He knew the Democrat machine and vast majority of voters could not stomach the far left movements by Sanders and Warren. Thus, Trump would retain the Presidency in the 2020 match-up.

Bloomberg did not feel Buttigieg, or Amy Klobuchar would be able to carry the moderate torch through to November. He may be right.

Of course, the choir of remaining candidates have sung the song of “Buying the Presidency” with Bloomberg spending his own fortune to run his mighty powerful campaign. Bloomberg said he would rather spend his own money, than rely on big ticket donors expecting a return on their investment.

Bloomberg is more of a moderate, who, along with the rest of the pack, has some good and some questionable points. He has apologized for past mistakes, but who in the pack has not said things in the past they wish they could take back.

Of all the current lineup, Bloomberg probably has the best chance of taking Trump down. How can I tell? Easy, FOX news (?) shows are attacking Bloomberg more than any of the front runners. They and the Republican hierarchy (Trump) know Bloomberg may be the death knell to the self-proclaimed “King.

Regardless, at this point, the Democrats should be focussed on ripping Trump, not each other.

*****

MOVING ON….Gently put

Now, back to that complete idiot known as the current U.S. President.

After this week I am not going to pull any punches. The President this week…

– not only interfered with this country’s Justice Department and legal system, but bragged about it. His own Attorney General/lackey, William Barr, admitted the President’s “Tweets” were causing a major riff: “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

There is NO question, in the case of Trump’s friend/lackey Roger Stone, that Trump is vying to become the “King” of the United States.

“Stone was sentenced for lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks in 2016 and witness tampering in an effort to shield Trump during the Russian tampering in the 2016 elections. Stone is only the most recent, visible face of Trump’s efforts to erase the supposed boundaries guarding justice department independence.

On Tuesday, Trump announced acts of presidential clemency for 11 federal convicts, including the former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, the former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and the former junk bond king Michael Milken. Each case was a pet cause of Trump campaign donors or intimates such as Sheldon Adelson and Rudy Giuliani.

“The problem is that Trump is giving grants to the politically connected and the wealthy – people who are the least in need of this power,” Rachel Barkow, a New York University law school professor and clemency expert, said in an email.

President Donald Trump took aim at the historic Oscar wins of “Parasite” at a Colorado rally on Thursday. “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” he asked, prompting cheers from the crowd. “Did you see it?” “The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?” he went on. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?”

“So many great movies…” he bemoaned before again mocking, “the winner is from South Korea!”

Before an eager, stupid, over-the-top-anti-immigrant gathering, Trump’s words fed into the far, far right’s nationalist program.

U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers last week that Russia is already interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump’s re-election. Obviously the only thing the President could do is fire somebody for a report he did not like. Trump said on Wednesday he was replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire with Richard Grenell, a strong Trump loyalist who has served as ambassador to Germany since 2018.

Trump brands anyone who disagrees with him as “Unamerican”.

Trump has a mad man method of skirting this Republic and democracy and there are very blind people willing to let this maniac take this country down the path to destruction. Wake up, before it is too late!