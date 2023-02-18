After all, we're only human

Let’s take a look at the present human condition.

Why in the hell, would somebody take an AR 15 into a grocery store, movie theater, night club, whatever and just gun people down? Why are states returning to the 1800s and before, by allowing open gun carry laws to once again become a reality? While we’re at it, why do we need rapid fire weapons?

How can populism, anti-establishment, anti-government, authoritarian and anti-immigration idea exist in the modern world?

Why is there still a racist divide in this country, despite generations of the supposed U.S. melting pot?

Even though news media now warn us that what they are about to reveal may be disturbing, do we simply ignore warnings and find them just normal?

We need look no further than ourselves.

Over the past decades we have become hurried by scheduling, more capitalist by nature and less willing to simply enjoy a family dinner. The kids have to be exposed to everything at all times. Imagination and self-control and learning are deemed time wasting.

We replace outside play with electronic devices of all sorts and are developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to think for us.

Charity, voluntaryism, kindness and a quick comment of praise are becoming out of vogue.

Decades before boxing matches were seen as brutal, but now have been replaced with cage warfare where two human beings beat bloody as crowds scream for more. Hmm, sounds a bit like the Roman Forum and senseless human and animal sacrifices of millenniums ago.

We quasi-remember the Holocaust where millions were killed in satisfaction of purity and ethnic cleansing, but have repeated the process over and over again since the 1940’s.

We look at the news as it happens and are willing to accept the loss of thousands, millions of lives in earthquakes, tsunamis, fires, floods and wars and then turn the channel to watch an uplifting comedy.

We and our upcoming generations are exposed to all sorts of numbing violence both real and imaginary, yet laws are relaxed giving us the opportunity to participate.

We denounce the media for giving us what we want, yet are never really satisfied and want more, no less, no more. Yet we rely on social media posts as our source for truth?

We no longer know our next door neighbor, but are inundated with lawyer commercials promising millions for accidents if we just sue someone.

We are offered all sorts of insurance deals and paid guarantees that promise to solve all the problems we encounter, but never read the small print and in reality never accept death.

Religion sucks us in with the promise of immortality and has done so for thousands of years. Just keep on tithing and save your immortal soul. Gosh, even religion is now out of fashion.

We fail to recognize that some people are just better, luckier, more knowledgable and have a foot up on life. We denounce them instead for being unfair opportunists.

We reward the best actor, best musician, prettiest, without hesitation, often denouncing the real best in humanity.

We have a tendency to throw out the inconvenient, the truth, the aged, the ones we loved, the ones putting potential road blocks for an easier path in life.

In a nutshell we have become more, violent, less tolerant of the people and world around us. After all, we are just human, flawed to the maximum. So, where does it all end? Do you really care anymore?