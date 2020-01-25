Ahead by Century?

If the NFL’s 100th season has taught has anything, it’s that, well, we still don’t realize what we don’t know.

Yes, go ahead. Re-read that aloud. If it sounds as silly to your ears as it does coming-off your lips, it’s supposed to sound that way.

After a century of football, or really, 53 years of Super Bowls, with only the ones from the 1980s and beyond where football edged and then overpowered baseball as America’s Game, we still keep succumbing to the same silly traps we annually forget.

This year, last year’s “future of football,” Patrick Mahomes, was temporarily shoved aside for the latest next best thing ever, Lamar Jackson. Oddly, one will likely be on hand at the NFL Honors show on Super Bowl eve to accept his MVP, while his predecessor gets ready to try to win his city’s second Lombardi Trophy in 50 frickin’ years, or 800 games. Look it up.

Yes, sometimes it’s better to be overlooked.

Of course, since Jackson and, Tom Brady, were bested by the out-of-nowhere Tennessee Titans, the bandwagon almost broke when the “NFL on CBS” pregame show all picked the former Oilers to beat KC on their home field.

And, for a quarter, they seemed to be right. But, fads don’t last in the NFL, whose acronym carries a running hack phrase, Not For Long for a reason.

Lest, they forget.

They also declared Niners head coach, Kyle Shanahan–once interviewed by the Bills (2015)–the new resident NFL genius, a title held by Sean McVay (2018) and Doug Peterson (2017).

Lest, we (even this writer) need reminding that Mike’s son went 4-21 without Jimmy Garoppolo.

Or, how about the fact that Aaron Rodgers has been dismal in three NFC Championship games, and has had really one great season since 2014? Yet, Mike McCarthy was the problem in Green Bay, wasn’t he?

Then there’s Dallas. Jerry Jones still hasn’t figured-out–ironically, the year Jimmy Johnson gets into Canton–that he needs a real coach to get him one more ring. But, his ego, like crystal meth to a junkie, gets in the way of what’s important.

Bills fans (see the other article) are simultaneously optimistic and ungrateful, but you’re not allowed to say so; only they can say so…

If you say so…

Free agency isn’t the path to a winner, and neither is a muppet head coach hired by a GM afraid to lose another power struggle (see Cleveland). In fact, the pyramid of winning goes like this:

1. Quarterback

2. Offensive Innovation

3. Good coaching

4. Solid drafts

5. Good ownership

6. A pass rush

Notice culture on that list? Yeah, that’s one of those words like “chemistry.” It’s used to generalize winning, or describe the indescribable. Funny how Pittsburgh had a great culture, then didn’t, then does when AB and Big Ben aren’t in the locker room and the team is overachieving.

Right now, the Seattle Seahawks only have the first one. They almost landed in the NFC title game and were an inch short of home field advantage.

KC? They have at least five. San Francisco? They have five. The hated Pats? They had at least 4-5 year after year.

The Bills? Just go back through that list and you’ll see why 18 of the last 20 years were forgettable.

But every year…

We get silly.

We get stupid.

We overreact Monday after Monday…

And we forget that the more things change, the more they remain the same. You do realize that annually, at least five different playoff teams will miss the postseason the following year?

Right. Where were the NFC champion Rams, Colts, Chargers, Cowboys and Bears (oh, my!)? Most were picked to return. Some to repeat. One to be a dynasty. (Thanks, Andrew Luck. By the way, that’s the biggest NFL story to ever be forgotten in a year where the Patriots were nailed again for videotaping sidelines and had an owner get accused of buying hookers.)

You’re wondering: ‘is there a point to this stupid column?’

Go back and re-re-read the first sentence.

We (you, me, and the “experts” make three) don’t know spit.

See you in Vegas in April, the perfect place to make your armchair bets on your team’s future. Again, we’ll never fully learn from our mistakes, but we can oddly ask:

Let’s try to do better the next 100 years, shall we?