...and here is how it is going to play out

The six month countdown has begun. It seems like an eternity that President Biden and former President Trump became their Party favorites for this November’s crucial election. Going by previous playbooks I can foretell just how this is going to play out.

Trump and his Red Hatters will dominate the news and early polls. Republicans will boast about how they control the key states and Trump’s dominating leads in every pollster’s patterns.

Michigan’s large Arab voting block is disheartened by Biden’s Israeli support dealing with the Palestinians. Normally Democratic Arab voters denied much Party support in the primaries.

Alas, the sure-fire Black voters around the nation feel Biden simply has abandoned their causes and again, withheld early support numbers.

Ahh, the youth vote, a surefire Dems vote, are upset with the Palestinian massacre by the Israelis and march against Biden and the U.S. support of Israel.

Please do not forget the masses of voters upset with the economy, gas prices, mortgage rates. It is obviously Biden and the Democrat style of government that is responsible.

Crime is rampant under Biden as well as pure human rights.

Now for the other side of the coin.

The Republican stance on abortion is crucifying women’s opinions. The Party’s all-encompassing Supreme Court appointments and denial of Democrat candidates worked well to overturn abortion rights. But now women are fighting back and the "R’s" stand is biting them in the ass.

The Ukrainian delay of U.S. support failed to garner any national numbers for the far right and the overall Republican disarray in leadership has shown a certain vulnerability.

Of course there are the well-attended Red Hat rallies that dominate the news including harsh Trump words and statements for Washington. Retribution, potential violence and threats seem to make the crowds come alive, but do not play well in the long run. Democracy? Who needs democracy when we have Trump. Guns, guns, guns are the answer to political gobbledygook.

Mark my words, the polls will begin to define actual voter patterns. The Blacks will realize what they have to lose under Republican Trumpism.

The Arab voting blocks will decide that Republican pro-Jewish rhetoric is perhaps worse than what they have now.

The young rebels and college demonstrators will slowly come around to rational policies and think about a future that will be theirs.

As the polls slide away from Trump, Party leaders will have second thoughts and all-out Trump support will be watered down.

Then there are all the court cases and indictments that swim around the Trump campaign.

Trump, realizing he is slipping away will begin the tried and true statements that the election is being stolen. He will advance a violent undertow and his Red Hatters will respond in kind at the rallies. Signs will appear and threats of a civil war will become a talking point.

As November closes in, people will realize that democracy is an actual thing and submitting to anti-democratic leanings is perhaps, just plain stupid.

Of course all this depends on whether Biden or Trump, don’t screw up the playbook, or if one, or both, don’t succumb to the "old" thing.

My hopes are the Republican far right leanings subside and we return to a sane approach to reaching across the aisle.

The Democrat far left junkies are a bit silenced and likewise realize there is no working Washington government without compromise.

The real question here is: will the middle of the road elected officials, the actual majority of sane thinkers, take back control of this very fragile government.