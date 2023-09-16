Before you condemn those crossers

The hairs on my neck stand up whenever somebody posts, or mentions how we should close our southern borders to "those" migrants.

Before you join the chorus, how about a little history lesson.

Throughout the century and before , the U.S. joined other European countries in something called ‘colonialism’.

Definition: the policy or practice of acquiring full or partial political control over another country, occupying it with settlers, and exploiting it economically.

Yes, folks the U.S. foreign policy is pot-marked with examples of how we used third world nations for our benefit and in some ways still do.

The Middle East was a prime example as U.S. businesses searched for precious oil and other goods. It is the chief reason most countries in that part of the world distrust Americans. We supported rogue dictators to further our business dealings.

The Far East is yet another example of U.S. policy gone amuck. Have you ever thought about how Hawaii, out there in the middle of the Pacific, ever became a U.S. state?

We did the exact same thing in dealing with South American countries and governments.

Some prime examples include the Panama Canal, oil from Venezuela, land grabs from Mexico and the numerous violations and rape of resources we desired.

The U.S. became the puppet master of South American governments, even those in complete opposite in demeanor and philosophy.

Coups came and went, many caused by U.S. desires, even South American governments that were in some ways, democratic. We helped install leaders with no scruples and poured in money and support to bolster our own interests.

This left many countries in shambles and on course to self-destruction and a history of wounds that exists even today. Why do so many South American countries dislike Americans, but not their dollars?

The U.S. developed a sense of entitlement. Hispanics were looked down on as second class citizens, somewhat different from the Anglo-American normal. We discovered cheap labor and used it to the max, and in many cases still do.

BUT WAIT!

What about all the drugs flowing into the U.S. from South American countries?

Ask yourself this...who developed the market for those drugs? Bottom line...we did.

Drugs became a part of our nature and eventually drug cartels and even some South American governments saw the drug trade as a positive money-maker. Some otherwise poor became rich and the drug trade polluted the neighbors to the south even more.

To maintain control, violence became the norm and the poor became poorer and downtrodden by the business we built and maintain.

In short, the monster we created went out of control. Our answer? Send in more money, support more illegitimate leaders and governments.

In desperation, the common folk fled the incurable for the bright light of a better life, which lay to the north.

This has been a border problem we created and fear how to control. Joint legislation would have been a good starting point, but alas, our own government squabbles over any solution. The border crossings are seen as an invasion, an invasion of less that Anglo persons. We fear Hispanics as they become more powerful, more dominant in certain settings.

Mind you, we had no problem allowing 271,000 (Jan. 2023 figure) Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion, with open arms.

As for those darned Hispanics, we bus them anywhere and everywhere to spread out the PROBLEM(?)