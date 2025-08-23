Beginning #37

Whoa baby! With this issue, we will be ending year #36 of publishing the Times of Wayne County. Next week, the banner changes to "Proudly Serving Wayne County for 37 Years."

In a time of changing media exposure, we have survived the death of many fellow newspapers. On average two local newspapers across the country close each week, both dailies and weeklies.

Many of you youngsters don’t remember when Rochester had two daily newspapers and just about every town and County had multiple weekly offerings.

These closures create what is termed as "news deserts." So, where are all the readers going? Don’t look at TV or radio as the answer, as declines in viewership and listening is also on the decline.

In short, we have become a digital nation, relying on phones and internet to provide any semblance of news. The problem is that hard, real news is often the victim of rumor, conspiracy and fact missing.

Currently, the Times of Wayne County has a healthy 4000+ paid subscriber base, plus a large weekly newsstand readership.

We often hear from readers passing the Times on to relatives and neighbors. In addition, we seem to be sneaking into more homes that discover a local newspaper that simply won’t go away.

When I started the Times on a shoestring budget back in 1989, I was told it was a foolish business move that would end in 6 months or less.

Yes, I am getting older and perhaps a bit more cynical of today’s political picture and a bit more editorial on the loss of democracy and civility.

Still, the Times has risen to the surface of Wayne County readers, providing more than the pabulum approach to news.

Son Devin and daughter-in-law Christy have been gnawing at the bit to take over and continue the Times tradition, and with me nearing age 75, the time will undoubtedly come.

Meanwhile back at the ranch... In This Corner will continue to take shots at life’s little foibles and at the very stupid politicians and figures that figure into our lives.

You can help us by spreading the word and getting neighbors, friends and family to join the Times readership. The Times makes a wonderful present for any occasion. Just call us at 315 986-4300, or go to waynetimes.com to subscribe. KEEP A GOOD THING GOING!

*****

On the news front, this week we are adding... THUMBS UP---THUMBS DOWN...A box seen below this column. Each week we will feature someone in the news that has, or is doing the right thing. Of course there may be weeks where the Thumps down features a news maker doing stupid on the national, state, or local levels. Your suggestions are welcomed.

*****

Wife Patti is constantly looking for more people to interview for her weekly One-on-One interviews each week. Call her at 315 986-4300, or send a suggestion to pholdraker@gmail.com

*****

The Washington Post, a favorite of President Donald Trump...NOT!, did a story this past week entitled A night in D.C. after Trump’s National Guard deployment.

...a group gathered on a street corner with pots and pans, jingling them as the darkness grew closer. They whooped and cheered for a few minutes, a brief moment of joyful resistance seeking to counteract the image of the crime-ridden city described by the president.

Among the clubgoers in miniskirts and sweat-soaked T-shirts, there were federal agents hopping in and out of unmarked cars. A protester held a sign reading “America has no kings.” Police officers were met with boos and phones ready to record...

Trump justified the exertion of executive power to reduce crime by depicting the city as a lawless wasteland, despite violent crime reaching 30-year lows.