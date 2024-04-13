Believe it or not...

Yes folks, there are still many people who do not believe in climate change.

There are those who point out that in 1922 there was a record high temperature on December 14th, that tied the record this past December 14th, therefore climate change theorists have no idea what they are talking about.

According to the European Union climate agency Copernicus, for the 10th consecutive month, Earth in March set a new monthly record for global heat—with both air temperatures and the world’s oceans hitting an all-time high for the month.

March 2024 averaged 14.14 degrees Celsius (57.9 degrees Fahrenheit), exceeding the previous record from 2016 by a tenth of a degree, according to Copernicus data. And it was 1.68 degrees C (3 degrees F) warmer than in the late 1800s, the base used for temperatures before the burning of fossil fuels began growing rapidly.

Since last June, the globe has broken heat records each month, with marine heat waves across large areas of the globe’s oceans contributing.

The cynics say that any global heating and polar ice melts are just a pattern the earth has experienced over the millennium.

Therefore, man is not the culprit, not the cause of current changes...

"It’s that combination of strong El Niño thing and just natural factors upsetting the climate change apple cart, not those falsities of greenhouse gasses everybody is complaining about.

Me, I’m going to drive combustion engines forever, none of that electric stuff for me. Besides electric batteries cause more pollution than fossil fuels. Gas prices will be lowered if we just drill, drill, drill. Besides electric cars cost more, much more."

Yes, big oil and very dumb consumers actually believe that crap. To them, status quo is status quo. If it was good enough for good ole dad, it’s good enough for me. People are naturally opposed to change, it is called be human.

"But its combination with the non-natural marine heat waves made these records so breathtaking," said Woodwell Climate Research Center scientist Jennifer Francis.

With El Niño waning, the margins by which global average temperatures are surpassed each month should go down, Francis said.

Climate scientists attribute most of the record heat to human-caused climate change from carbon dioxide and methane emissions produced by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

"The trajectory will not change until concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop rising," Francis said, "which means we must stop burning fossil fuels, stop deforestation, and grow our food more sustainably as quickly as possible."

"But that would be inconvenient and cause me to spend more hard earned cash," said critics.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world set a goal to keep warming at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. Copernicus’ temperature data is monthly and uses a slightly different measurement system than the Paris threshold, which is averaged over two or three decades.

"We’ve had record-breaking months that have been even more unusual," Burgess said, pointing to February 2024 and September 2023. But the "trajectory is not in the right direction," she added.

Bottom line, change is indeed difficult.

Yes, there are hurdles to the current electric battery-driven vehicles.

Yes, to achieve some semblance of victory over rapid climate change we need to spend more, now.

Regardless of the critics and naysayers, climate change is real.

What you don’t read about in most media is that there is a cost in lives, growing rapidly due to polluted air water and land.

Currently, money is winning out, as political parties juggle climate change and its reality.