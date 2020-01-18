Better Off?

This baseball cheating scandal is hilarious.

It’s one thing to steal signs organically, over the course of a game, on the field. That’s gamesmanship.

It’s another, like Spygate, to videotape or to use video surveillance to study the catcher and tip hitters to what’s coming via an orchestrated system.

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox both won World Series titles in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Now, they’re without managers and general managers who were part of the system that aided their success.

Baseball warned teams to stop. The Yankees reportedly did. The Astros instead created a method where they even hung a flatscreen in the hallway between the clubhouse and dugout that was put-up and taken-down before and after games. They knew what they were into. And while Carlos Beltran, then a player (now a New York Mets manager) may have helped orchestrate the operation, former GM Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch, and former bench coach and now former Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, were all whistling Dixie as it went on.

They’re culpable.

And, so are their owners.

Yes. Jim Crane rolled-over and canned the very men who got him that ring he’ll wear at cocktail parties and yacht clubs until the day he dies.

John Henry? Time will tell.

Worth it? Only they can answer that.

Heck, even the Wilpons got into it in Queens, “asking” former Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, to step down.

(If a tree falls…nevermind.)

But if it’s worth anything, know this:

Everyone still had to execute, for a lack of a better non-sports word.

The LA Dodgers could have won either series. The first had they used common sense over analytics and realized with the slick new World Series balls, their 2017 Game 7 starter, Yu Darvish couldn’t throw a damn slider. Maybe they should have watched tape of themselves. In 2018, they simply got too cute with their bullpen. Analytics, analytics, analytics.

In other words, stripping the titles is foolish. It serves no purpose. Ask former FORMER (yes, you read that twice) Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, Reggie Bush, what that’s like. Yeah, he still won. It’s acknowledged, it’s fact, and the millions of witnesses will never dispute it.

Just like you can’t vacate Chris Webber’s infamous timeout.

The lesson, all the way around: be better.

The Astros and Red Sox should be ashamed that their winning will be forever mentioned in the same breath as the 1919 Chicago White Sox and the disgraced Pete Rose. The difference, however? There’s no disputing the fact either team was trying their damndest to win rings instead of cash.

And, they could have won without a system of cheating.

Cheating the game, cheating the fans, cheating other cities, cheating other players, cheating their fellow union from reaching incentives, just cheating.

And the Dodgers simply need to be better in the fact they watched the World Series end in Chavez Ravine in consecutive seasons due to their own mismanagement.

Joe Girardi lost his job as Yankee manager thanks, in part, to the Astros. Perhaps, he’d still be in pinstripes.

But, hey: hang those banners. Tour with the Commissioner’s Trophy. Wear those rings.

That should be punishment enough.

They’ll have to live with the fact they had buzzers strapped to their chests instead of winning the right way.

“Hey guy. Nice ring. Which World Series did you break into to steal that one? Just kidding! We know it was 2017 and you’re an Astro. No, really. Leave it on. It suits you.”

Kinda like that joke about the pastor or priest who calls-in sick for church on Sunday to play golf, only to hit a hole-in-one.

God and Jesus look at each other with a simultaneous smile and say, “Who’s he gonna tell?”

Right. Who wants to hear an Astro, or a 2018 Red Sox player’s World Series story?

So, leave them with their rings, and trophies and banners. In fact, make them wear them and don them and hang them.

If nothing else, they’ll serve one purpose at the end of the day–a lesson for those who intend to cheat, and those who need to overcome those who will continue to do so: To be better.