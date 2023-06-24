Blah, Blah, Blah

Those silly Republicans are at it again.

On the national level the House passed a measure to censure California Democrat House of Representative’s Adam B. Schiff for pressing allegations that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, a week after a first attempt to censure Schiff was blocked.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) presided over the vote that fell largely along party lines, 213-209, with six Republicans voting “present” — including all GOP members of the Ethics Committee.

Because six Republicans voted present, the majority threshold to pass the vote was lowered.

As the vote was finalized, Democrats filled the well of the chamber and surrounded Schiff.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” against the Republican caucus, and other Democrats yelled out “cowards!”

The protests forced McCarthy to stop and restart the reading of the resolution.

McCarthy was bowing to far right members of the Party in an awkward attempt at ‘one-upsmanship.

As the speaker exited the floor, he was met with handshakes and slaps on the back from GOP lawmakers who congratulated him on the passage of the resolution...

Some Democrats questioned why McCarthy had not given the same treatment to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces a litany of charges and who has repeatedly lied to the public and the House.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), an ally of Schiff’s, yelled out to McCarthy: “You’re weak! You’re pathetic!”

While such a chaotic display hadn’t been seen on the House floor in recent history, decorum in the chamber has faltered since the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy is holding on precariously to his Speaker’s position and will do, or say anything to quiet the far right.

Meanwhile our Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who still worships Trump, has brought up the government’s weak "cover-up" of Hunter Biden’s tax fraud.

In her latest statement: “Ways and Mean Republicans are committed to ensuring our tax code is applied fairly and consistently, even if your last name is ‘Biden.’ No American, not even President Biden or his son Hunter, is above the law.”

Oh, by the way, it was a Trump appointed prosecutor, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who approved the move. President Biden’s son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would probably keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Hunter had paid back the tax evasion crime, with penalties, years ago and such approvals of a settlement are standard. But that doesn’t mean diddley squat to ongoing Republican anger.

Meanwhile Speaker McCarthy sidelined an effort by hard-right Republican Representative Lauren Boebert’s attempt to impeach President Biden.

The impeachment resolution, which charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, angered GOP colleagues who were caught off guard by the unscripted move.

Even though it was not expected to pass Thursday, the vote would have been politically tough for GOP lawmakers and a potentially embarrassing spectacle for McCarthy, splitting his party.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is again embattled with charges that Republican appointment Associate Justice Samuel Alito took very extensive trips to Alaska paid for by hedge fund manager Paul Singer, was part of a case before him.

“It was and is my judgment,” Alito further declared, “that these facts would not cause a reasonable and unbiased person to doubt my ability to decide the matters in question impartially.”

Alito claims he wasn’t required to report the travel under federal disclosure rules at the time — as if that removes the perception of impropriety — and that his free seat on the private jet, “as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant.”

That means it wasn’t a gift?

This is the second time a Republican appointee has failed the litmus test on questions of accepting gifts from Republican donors.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court and these nine justices are the only judges in America who aren’t subject to binding rules of judicial conduct regarding conflict-of-interest recusals.

A movement is brewing in Congress to require such rules — which it isn’t at all clear that Congress has the authority to do. That sets the stage for a constitutional crisis that doesn’t have to happen.

Moving on to the local level.

In the primary battle between Dan Majchrzak and John Grow for Wayne County Court Judge, comments and letters (rejected by the Times) were filled with questionable charges, innuendos, gossip from all sides, including Republican Party officials.

Nice to know Republicans can smear on all levels.

Not to be overlooked.

President Biden, at a fundraising event in California, attempted to downplay comments he made referring to Chinese Xi Jinping as a "Dictator".

This, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China attempting to smooth things over in trying U.S./China relations.

Of course, the comments made by Biden stirred up unrest with China’s leadership.

Well, yes, Xi Jinping is, of course, a dictator, but the aging Biden made stupid comments and failed to realize that after a ‘smoothing over’ trip, he should have kept his mouth shut.

Unfortunately, both Republicans and Democrats seem to speak in blah, blah, blah.