Cancer...again!

It has been 12 years since my diagnosis and subsequent treatment for cancer. One of the better parts of the disease is that, in many cases, it can be treated and life goes on.

In my case, the doctor broke my illness in a matter-of-fact way by saying yes, you have bladder cancer, but we caught it early. He then went on to say there was a 100% chance I would get it again sometime in my life.

Well, he was right. One of the major ‘nasties’ of bladder cancer is that initially, every three months, you return to the urologist for what is referred to as a "cysyto’. A cystoscopy is a procedure where a 1/4 inch cable with an attached light and camera on the end is inserted through the penis (for males) up to the bladder in search of recurring cysts, or lesions.

After a long period of time and no evil signs, the tests may be scheduled every six months. No, they are not fun, but after a while you get used to the procedure and resulting temporary discomfort.

Twelve years ago blood in my urine was the determination to expose the disease.

At my last ‘csyto’ two weeks ago, nothing appeared serious on the camera monitor, BUT, a urine test showed signs of concern.

A special blood test led to a request for a biopsy and full attack. The doctor was right, the cancer had returned.

This past week I had to go in to get a specific blood draw and CAT scan to see the cancer’s progression. Yeah, there is a malignant tumor.

On March 19th I am scheduled for the needed surgery, with hope all goes as well as the first time.

I am not embarrassed discussing this otherwise intimate condition and procedure and hundreds of Wayne County men (and women) are fellow sufferers of this type of cancer.

Well, okay, it is a bit embarrassing in the beginning when female nurses and attendants have to wash and inject a ‘numb solution’ up the penis, but you do get used to the idea.

I bring this all up to advise everyone that this type of cancer is treatable and, in most cases, not an overal life changer, besides the frequent returns to the urologist’s office. If there is blood in your urine, or it becomes painful to pee, or trips to the bathroom increase drastically, schedule an appointment immediately.

*****

If you haven’t figured it out by now, I am an ardent Anti-Trumper. I will expose each and every one of his "flaws" and how he is destroying the Republican Party. This is my opinion/leanings and not the Times.

I am also very hopeful the Democrats find somebody, anybody better for the job that Joe Biden. In his day he was an astute politician, but those days are now far behind him.

We have 6+ months to find a worthy candidate in either party, but with Trump’s hold on the mind and hearts of goofy Trumpers, my hopes likely lie with the "Ds".

The pure contrast between the Parties has become distinct. Republicans want to end abortions, at least on the surface. They are discovering, however, that this is not the path to the White House.

Isolationism is also a hinderance to the White House and Congress. Threatening NATO and allies is backfiring. The economy is improving slowly and the fear that Trump has is that come November, voters will be fat and happy.

The immigration fiasco dropped full fledge into the Republican lap and now they have few answers beyond rhetoric to edge their Red Hat/Gold Sneaker followers.

Trump’s legal woes are piling up, and even Republicans are/will peel away. Ironically, many Republicans, even on the local level, quietly proclaim Trump as a whacko, but stay steadfast to Party loyalty. Sounds a bit like support for Russia’s Putin strategy to the max.

Some voices, even in death cannot be silenced. Putin’s and Trump’s camps will eventually fold as real people realize how wool can be pulled over their eyes. Yeah, I’m going to keep up the jabs come November.