Changes for 2022

There is a reason we recently started a new page entitled Our Planet, see page A8. We all have to take this climate change to heart. There is no more denying it is happening. Only a basic idiot fails to see the massive changes in storms, weather patterns and even local effects occurring in our own backyards.

Our Planet features stories and information concerning the earth environment and how each and everyone of us contributes and can help.

We have recently added to our sources of syndicates for news and views. This all comes at a cost, but if this and any other newspapers wish to survive, investment, not cutbacks is necessary. We continue to invest in equipment and software with an eye for the future.

Recently, a subscriber cancelled their subscription, livid over a column by Ann Coulter, a far right conservative writer. “How could you give her any space to write that drivel?”

I get the same caustic response to both my and other columnists, almost on a weekly basis.

I do NOT want the TIMES labeled as either far right, or left, but will continue to provide various opinions and subjects. I do not necessarily agree with Coulter on many of her topics, but to silence her, or any Letter to the Editor with myriad opinions would lead to distrust and havoc.

Don’t get me wrong, my job as a publisher/editor is to edit pure fallacies and unjust comments, but with a pencil, not a pen.

Recently, we had to increase prices. Postal rates (not service) have skyrocketed, along with print costs. We often hear about subscribers out of state, receiving the TIMES way ahead of county subscribers. We are constantly barraged with complaints of missing papers, but do not attribute that to our local postal people, rather a regional/national postal problem.

Providing a service such as the TIMES is not a cake walk. Our full time staff is four family members, one of which has another job, along with a few contract helpers covering meetings and distributing to newsstands.

Our number of subscribers, both mail, newsstand and online has been very steady, with a bit of growth thrown in.

If you haven’t noticed, we are the only remaining weekly newspaper in Wayne County. Others, sticking to old formats and refusal to accept change have disappeared.

Every day I am notified about yet another weekly/daily newspaper going out of business. Even the local Democrat and Chronicle and other close dailies have made cutbacks.

How do I address my news intake? I subscribe to numerous news feeds, newspapers, magazines and online sources to stay in touch. Hundreds of e-mails are received daily, read, acted upon, or discarded.

Bottom line, we are doing the best we can to bring you a huge source of news on a weekly basis. We are also going to increase our online presence with daily updates and breaking local, regional, state and national news.

If you have any comments, or suggestions, please contact me at (315) 986-4300, or online at ronholdraker@g mail.com

Quote for today:

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”

-William E. Vaughan