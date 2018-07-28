Column: Ahh, New York City

The late night smells as garbage piles up on curbsides; The steps, doorways and yes, garbage piles, where homeless people vie for the best spots; The beggars with their cardboard signs stating on their briefcases why you should drop money in their cups; The scantilydressed women, that never, never catch my attention; The assorted characters near Broadway who dress up as Batman, the Penguin, Minnie Mouse, etc, who pose for pictures with tourists for money…they must also smell really bad with the recent heat waves; The new tourists to NYC cornered by the throngs of tourist bus hawkers to get on the throngs of tourist tour busses; The new tourists who stop in the middle of a sidewalk to look up and take a picture as they are run over by fast moving real NYC residents; The cabbies, Lyft, Uber, town car and private drivers who weave in and out of traffic, constantly honking horns, but rarely denting each other’s vehicles; The Starbucks, pizza, Irish pubs on just about every corner of the City….Ahh, yes, this is the New York City I love soooo much.

Every two years, Wife Patti plans a trip to the Big Apple, usually 5-6 months, or more, in advance. She books the best Broadway plays and musicals and over the past 20+ years we have seen most of the best shows, usually with original cast members.

Opening week of Phantom of the Opera, others including Cats, Lion King, The Book of Mormon, An American in Paris, Hamilton, etc. We have also seen numerous plays, had fabulous meals…

What is really amazing is that we usually book four, yes, FOUR plays, or musicals, in the two days we have in the City.

Due to our tight schedule and deadlines with the Times, time is at a premium. We fly down to NYC on Saturday morning, the flight usually taking about 45-50 minutes. A town car awaits, taking another 30-45 minutes, arriving with time enough to drop our bags off at a boutique hotel.

Wife Patti usually leaves enough time for a quick, small, bite to eat, then the first play/musical at 2 p.m. Dinner follows (sometimes) check back into the hotel, freshen up and off to the next show. Explore late night NYC, crash at the hotel and prepare for the next day.

Get up early, eat breakfast, shop, because obviously the Macy’s and other such stores in the City have better clothes than