Column: And then there is Wayne County…

The election whoopla is at a fevered pitch. All across the country new voters are registering to cast their ballot in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Every night we are treated to multiple news interviews of first time registrants and those who, due to various state voting laws, are not yet on the lists of those allowed to vote.

News partner 13WHAM ran a story last week: Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) – A record high number of voters have registered in Monroe County ahead of the November general election.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, about 460,000 total voters have registered to vote in Monroe County so far.

This is higher than previous voter registrations in 2012 (437,800) and 2008 (442,771). 2008 was the previous record-high year.

Approximately 29,000 additional voters have been added to the voter registry since the April primaries.

An exact breakdown of Democrat and Republican voters who registered was not immediately available, Board of Elections Commissioner David Van Varick said.

Then….There is Wayne County Figuring numbers of registered voters in our county had to change, right? I asked Wife Patti to check with the local folks. The Wayne County Board of Elections reported that registrations seem to be very slightly down from last year. No major movement or change of party seems to be occurring.

As of October 31, 2018, the total number of voters in Wayne County is up to 54,676. (54,798 in 2017) Of those, there are currently 13,382 registered Democrats (13,405 in 2017), 22,203 registered Republicans (22,601 in 2017), 1480 registered Conservatives (1490 in 2017), 2905 registered on the Independence line (2900 in 2017), 164 Green Party (150 in 2017), 262 Working Family (264 in 2017), 12 Women’s Equality line (4 in 2017), 8 on the Reform line (6 in 2017), 13,809 registered voters with No Party affiliation (13,878 in 2017), and 263 others.

Bottom line…we are boring.

When recent job numbers were released for all the area counties, you guessed it, Wayne County actually beat the trend of our neighbors and lost jobs!

Then came the news that the Mormon faith Hill Cumorah Pageant(actually in the Town of Manchester in Ontario County, but we have kind of claimed it for years( would be shutting down in 2020, after just completing its 81st year.

Palmyra, the reported hot seat of the beginnings of Mormons (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints), abandoned us for greener pastures and headed for, of all places, Utah.

The largest outdoor theatrical event in North America, a Western New York tradition attended by more visitors from around the world, will soon be just another faded memory of a place called Wayne County.

I suggested to Palmyra Town Supervisor, Ken Miller, that perhaps replacing it with the musical Book of Mormon, would draw similar crowds, but he thought the Church would probably frown upon that suggestion.

Wayne County used to be #1 in DWI arrests, but we lost that distinction. I have no idea who claims that undesirable trophy now. We were #1 in peppermint growing, but again that covered wagon rolled away.

Wayne County – was named after General Anthony Wayne, an American Revolutionary War hero and American statesman. But other places have superceded our Wayne County.

Various places and things have been named after him, including the cities of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Waynesboro, Virginia, and Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Even Walworth, Palmyra, Lyons, etc. name plates have moved on to other states.

Alas, our Wayne County is considered little more than a suburb, considered to be part of the Rochester, NY Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Sure, we are #1 in apple growing, in the #2 state overall in apple growing, but…

Yes, folks, we are a ‘statistical area’, one that has dropped in population, lost jobs, really is less than a blip on the voter registration numbers.

No, CNN, FOX News, ABC, NBC, CBS will not feature new registered voters in Wayne County, NY. They won’t straggle down to the local greasy spoon to interview how upset we are with the current politicians.

I guess I like the notoriety of being us, just plain folks, boring, somewhat set in our ways, taking everything from day-to-day.