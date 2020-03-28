Column: Arrg! We are all going to die!

Unlike some politicians and quasi- expert radio talkers, I am not downplaying the coronavirus thing. Both myself and Wife Patti are following the rules and avoiding contact with the public.

No, we did not panic, no we did not hoard toilet paper and hand sanitizer by the gallon. In fact, I am in charge of most family shopping and have been buying in bulk for the past several years.

I was shocked by people going nuts over such things as toilet paper. There were several local incidents of a guy threatening to punch a woman who got the last roll of “tp”. In another incident at Walmart, a guy bought as much toilet paper and paper products as a shopping cart could hold. This was repeated throughout the country, causing shortages in many products. It got so bad even local stores had to limit the amount of bread and meats a shopper could buy.

Now comes the federal Relief Package. Both Republicans and Democrats dug in the heals and there was enough bullshit going around, blaming each other and taking political pot shots for either rushing, or not rushing through economic packages.

Here are some points to ponder as we greedily