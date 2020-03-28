Columns
Column: Arrg! We are all going to die!
Unlike some politicians and quasi- expert radio talkers, I am not downplaying the coronavirus thing. Both myself and Wife Patti are following the rules and avoiding contact with the public.
No, we did not panic, no we did not hoard toilet paper and hand sanitizer by the gallon. In fact, I am in charge of most family shopping and have been buying in bulk for the past several years.
I was shocked by people going nuts over such things as toilet paper. There were several local incidents of a guy threatening to punch a woman who got the last roll of “tp”. In another incident at Walmart, a guy bought as much toilet paper and paper products as a shopping cart could hold. This was repeated throughout the country, causing shortages in many products. It got so bad even local stores had to limit the amount of bread and meats a shopper could buy.
Now comes the federal Relief Package. Both Republicans and Democrats dug in the heals and there was enough bullshit going around, blaming each other and taking political pot shots for either rushing, or not rushing through economic packages.
Here are some points to ponder as we greedily
await our government relief checks.
Where the hell is two trillion dollars coming from? Thin air?
The truth is that an already bloated federal deficit is going through the roof. We do not actually want to think about that since most of the very stupid debt will fall on future generations. Just keep punting that football down the field.
Now, think about this. A vast number of people in the U.S. will received a hefty government check within the next several weeks. The big question on most people’s minds is whether they qualify for a cut of the money.
Remember, this is only the first Relief Package the government has said we are “entitled” to.
The maximum amount you can receive is $1,200, or if married filing jointly, $2,400 per couple. That amount phases out for single filers with an AGI between $75,000 and $99,000, joint filers with an AGI between $150,000 and $198,000 and heads of household with an AGI between $112,500 and $146,500.
Those who qualify for the $1,200 credit will also receive an additional $500 for each qualifying dependent 16 years old or younger.
But wait! Not all people were laid off due to the coronavirus. Many larger and some smaller companies are continuing to pay employees their full salaries. This also includes all
local, state and federal government employees and teachers. Retirees already on fixed incomes and life styles are not losing out on employee paychecks.
So, why should all these people receive a government bailout?
Simple answer. We all want our piece of the pie, regardless. We do not want to be left out of the money grab. If my laid off, unemployed neighbor gets a check, I want mine also.
I compare this to hoarding toilet paper. It really does not make sense, but…
This coronavirus tragedy brings out the embarrassing nature of people and their greed. This is not a Republican, or Democrat fiasco, rather a state of the human being.
Yes, I will receive the government check, but I will do my best to distribute it to those really in need. No, I am no saint, but regardless of political affiliation, I am still glad to be an American.
As for those on social media, relax, take the time to take a deep breath. Don’t believe all the crap posted and reposted. Think human!
