Column: Climate change – Love it, or leave it

“Some of the worse, the worse hurricanes ever reported”…”The number of tornadoes is off the chart”… Coastal flooding like we have never seen”…”Unprecedented drought” According to the CBS “60 Minutes” interview last week, President Trump may be waffling just a bit.

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s man-made. I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

Way back in 2012, Trump called climate change a hoax. In a famous Tweet, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” He later said he was joking about the Chinese connection, but in years since has continued to call global warming a hoax.

“I’m not denying climate change,” he said in the interview. “But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a … millions of years.”

No problem, as long as we have a million years to wait.

“They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael,” said Trump, who identified “they” as “people” after being pressed by “60 Minutes” correspondent Leslie Stahl. She asked, “What about the scientists who say it’s worse than ever?” The president replied, “You’d have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda.”

No, really! Trump actually joined numerous politicians, coal industrialists, a few wacko scientists, coal workers and followers with brains of mush in pushing this fallacy.

Why? Because it is much easier, more convenient, to sway mobs and voters with an agenda of voodoo rhetoric than face the truth. It is easier to label Al Gore as crazy for all his warnings about climate change and its effects that lose a buck. It is easier to sacrifice facts for job loss.

Science statistics, video of melting, shrinking ice caps, consistent rates of ocean waters rising and changes in animal and human migration seem to be easily dismissed.

Trump pushed his rhetoric and slight-of-hand science on groups willing to sacrifice tomorrow for today, right now.

After the election, he wasted no time selecting cabinet members who fell right in line with his anti-climate change philosophy.

As expected, these Cabinet picks quickly began reversing many environmental protections. Trump wasted no time in cancelling the U.S. participation in the The Paris Accords Treaty on reducing carbon emissions/climate change.

Mining coal on Federal lands, suspending review of federal coal-leasing rates, overturning a mandate requiring coal firms to clean waste from mountaintop removal operations numerous, the list of “deregulations” went on and on.

In his quest to create more jobs, Trump all but abandoned anything in the way, including the planet’s future.

Oh, by the way, just so you don’t blame the Republican house/senate majority for all shame, Democrats who voted in the affirmative were, again, Manchin, Heitkamp, Donnelly, and McCaskill. Those four, plus Tester, also voted in 2015 to force approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Jobs, big coal and oil interests over any future, as long as they can keep their precious political seats. Just another reason why term limits should be the gold standard.

What many do not realize is that the current (last decade) of migration across the Middle East, Africa and South America is not due to one political fanatic group persecuting the populace, but a growing impact of climate change.

Trump’s latest tirade came just days after a Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a warning that global warming would increase climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth. The report detailed how Earth’s weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world’s leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming.

Bottom line, we must get out of fossil fuel dependence as soon as possible. We must stop polluting our oceans, rivers, streams. Yes, there may be some initial job loss and economic impact, but refusal to recognize what is happening to this planet – this Wayne County – is just plain careless and stupid.

Oy!

Just to show you how some politicians are attempting to squash any progress on global warming/climate change, Senator John Barrasso, Republican- Wyoming, the chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, unveiled legislation to end the $7,500 tax incentive for electric vehicles.

Barrasso’ legislation would also impose “a federal highway user fee on alternative fuel vehicles,” which would then go into the Highway Trust Fund, according to a committee summary. The fee, based on typical fuel taxes paid for similar gas-powered vehicles, would be collected with the vehicle owner’s federal tax return.

Hmm, just happens that Wyoming supplies the highest percentage of coal of any state in the nation with 41%.

This, in the face of the United Nations report on climate change, released over last weekend, outlined dire consequences for the planet in the absence of global action to drastically reduce carbon output over the next decade.

Seems everybody with a stake in their political future is willing to do, say anything to see this planet die.