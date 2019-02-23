Column: Containing conspiracies and down right untruths

How do you stop a conspiracy theory once it unleashed on media platforms? How about downright lies, rumors and untruths on Facebook? When does opinion become a fact?

These are all frightening scenarios we are faced with on today’s open social media. Anyone with a grudge, an axe to grind, can pretty much say and post anything online. The WWW (World Wide Web) has brought people across borders together, brought down administrations, ruined political and business careers, and changed social mores.

New York Times reporter Kevin Roose wrote in a February 19th piece that last month the YouTube star Shane Dawson uploaded his new project: a 104-minute documentary, “Conspiracy Theories With Shane Dawson.”

Sounds innocuous enough, but some of the popular “far-fetched” conspiracies took on a life of their own. Jokey urban legends soon became “facts” on Facebook and beyond. Chuck E. Cheese’s, the restaurant chain, which was forced to deny claims that it recycles customers’ uneaten pizza slices into new pizzas. The world is flat, the U.S. moon landings were staged, are just some of the fascinating conspiracies tossed about. It should not be alarming when 20-30 million followers start posting, re-posting, tweeting and re-tweeting conspiracy stories.

In the Times article Roose wrote “Or take Pizzagate, a right-wing conspiracy theory that alleged that Hillary Clinton and other Democrats were secretly running a child-sex ring. The theory, which was spread in a variety of videos on YouTube and other platforms, might have remained an internet oddity. But it became a menace when a believer showed up at a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C., with an assault rifle, vowing to save the children he believed were locked in the basement.”

How about Alex Jones’s assertion that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 was a hoax perpetrated by gun control advocates. That theory, first dismissed as outrageous and loony, took on new gravity after Mr. Jones’s supporters began harassing the grieving parents of victims.

Jones, the Infowars founder, was barred by YouTube and other social networks last year for hate speech. He began shouting his ‘Freedom of Speech’ was being curtailed.

Yes, YouTube and Facebook have taken some efforts to curb fake news, but soon the public questioned: “What is real”.

Recently I chastised someone for posting a picture they claimed was Hillary and Bill Clinton. Hillary was in black-face and Bill dressed as a country hick in a straw hat. The picture and following claim said it was the politicians in their earlier days. This picture was a hoax, it was NOT Hillary and Bill, but the Facebook post clearly stated it was.

If the author had taken a bit of time to check the facts and authenticity, they would have known it was a lie, but the anti-Clinton/anti Democrat really did not care about truth.

Recently someone posted a gruesome picture of severely wounded American soldiers. The caption told readers to remember the soldiers and questioned Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee during the National Anthem before a football game. Kaepernick said he was protesting the treatment of African- Americans and other minorities in the United States.

I wrote back under comments: Please remember WHY he took a knee. There are also pictures of Black citizens being shot and killed by police. Several officers have been indicted and jailed over the past several years. This is what the Black community was upset over. The taking of the knee was done by both White and Black players. Believe it, or not many Blacks died in the war also. In fact, more Blacks were drafted and killed in the early part of that war than their White counterparts. I am a conservative, but I look beyond the simple act, or headline. The question should be: When will we admit, or does anyone think racial injustice does not exist, even in today’s world. This is simply burying heads in sand. The internet allows us to be couch quarterbacks to a situation and cause. How many of us would sacrifice our careers, take all the online abuse, for a cause we believe in.”

It is easy to post whatever, wherever. Yes, there are thugs, yes there are a few bad police.

With today’s instant video phone capture, sent directly to social media, we all have a tendency to believe what we first see. Unfortunately those few captured video moments may not tell the whole story.

Bottom line, nothing is black or white, with words, videos, opinions and social media posts. Please think before you post and remember to post responsibly!