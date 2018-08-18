Column: Drama Kings

We see and know way too much. Content is king and there’s never enough.

This past week, after Monday’s Tiger accolades and all the discussion of future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, local and national talk show hosts left behind to either fill-in, or carry their shows without vacationing partners found themselves in full mid-week form.

(‘Uh, what do we talk about?’)

Thank God for the internet and reality TV.

Cam Newton took a shot at a former teammate–Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin–after the pair quickly discussed their supposed squabble before their first preseason game over a week ago.

The quarterback, still under duress from a floppy Super Bowl performance and questionable leadership squandered any points he may have earned for confronting Benjamin by making a passive-aggressive video about a wall in his house, and how the wall never changes on him.

Still hurts, doesn’t it, Cammy? Why don’t you just say that instead of fishing for clicks?

That’s easy: The Brand. The Brand. The Brand. As delusional as it is, he thinks it’s working.

Well, that and he’s as insecure as cabinet member. But, like a Kardashian tape, people click, so…

Onto Cleveland where HBO has everyone believing Hue Jackson will be bulldozed by his own assistant coaches (offensive coordinator, Todd Haley, and defensive coordinator and 17-31 Bills coach, Gregg Williams). Jackson needs to win to save his job, but can’t even get a consensus from two NFL nut-jobs who certainly smell blood in the water and probably think they can do a better job than the guy who won one game in two years.

“Attack the head,” right Gregg? Isn’t that what you once told your guys in N’awlins?

Then again, who couldn’t do a better job? But, it seems they’ve come to Cleveland for an opportunity: their own. But, nobody is sticking around without at least a 7-9 year.

Speaking of The Land, former Browns receiver, Corey Coleman, was seen crying to his coach over working with the second team and telling him to trade him.

Now, you know why he’s in Buffalo, and why the Bills only needed to ship a seventh round pick two springs from now for him.

In other words, Corey, you’re worth a current, unknown college freshman or sophomore. That’s the kind of pain in the assets you’ve been. Yet, somehow, Bills fans thought they knew better and got all excited.

Excited to see your receiver on “Hard Knocks” now?

Oh, and Bud Light has even gotten into the act with win-activated coolers of Browns-themed cans that will be distributed freely once the team earns its first victory since the Obama administration.

The Brand? Chaos. Never let a crisis go to waste.

Former Brown, Terrell Pryor, now with the Jets, was caught flinching (with his helmet on) during a joint practice after former Washington teammate, DJ Swearinger cocked his fist as if to punch him. Reactions were mixed as to whether Pryor will ever live that down. Why? It’s on tape.

His brand? He’s a little…. It’ll take an All-Pro year to live that down. Sad, ridiculous, ludicrous even. But, true.

The Bills have a new Facebook show, “Embedded,” but it’s mainly a fluff piece put-together by the same people who want you to believe this team is headed to the Super Bowl, despite the fact only Sean McDermott has any clue who will start at quarterback. The main message of the show:

‘Coach McDermott means business, but he’s a really cool guy, too.’

OK. Remember our slogan:

“Unless you have a quarterback/

It doesn’t really matter.”

Hope they pick(ed) the right guy.

The Brand: “We’re the Bills and we’re on the right track.”

See you in September.

Jags corner, Jalen Ramsey, got suspended a week after ripping a reporter. While on break, he also ripped Bills QB, Josh Allen, and several other quarterbacks to GQ magazine.

His Brand? “Deion Who?”

Ben Roethlisberger was another of Ramsey’s victims. Supposedly, Big Ben is in the best shape of his life, albeit in his late 30s. Just ask him, his OC, or any quarterback at his age and they’ll tell you that. Heck, ask Baltimore’s Joe Flacco. You’d think a PED test may be in order. Nah, the NFL is accustomed to this. Jim Kelly said the same thing in 1996. He retired the following January. You never hear guys in their 20s say those things, usually because their careers aren’t almost over.

Their brand: Nugenix. Or MDrive. Or P90X.

Heck, Lavar Ball got back into it, telling an LA morning show that LeBron is joining Lonzo’s team.

His Brand? The failing BBB.

And we wonder why everybody wants to become a YouTube star, deliver a hot take, or prove the world wrong after they’ve already proven themselves.

Gone are the days of Lou Gehrig and Thurman Munson. Self-promotion is all the rage. Always has been, but before, talent and personality led to endorsements and shows. Now, side antics have become bigger than sport and these clowns find you thanks to the same devices we use to be just like them.

Who knew living such a drama-loaded life could be so easily profitable?

Sure makes Tuesday talk shows easier.