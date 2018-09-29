Column: For Real?

And, you thought the Buffalo Bills would waltz into Minnesota and beat the Vikings?

Suddenly, everything seems different. But, it’s only as different as the next game.

Take that result, and it’ll give you a great idea of exactly how, as Bill Parcells famously said, “you are what your record says you are.”

Was the excitement legit, or a fluke?

Well, let Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews help you make that determination.

The Packers, like the Vikings, were chic picks to go to the Super Bowl, based mostly on the guy taking the snaps.

After Rodgers and Kirk Cousins–victimized by a Bills defense whose starting cornerback had retired literally two quarters prior–one team has a roster that could be mistaken for the Bills, and the other looking like a Corvette needing only a touch-up.

The quarterback makes all the difference in today’s NFL, which is why Clay Matthews keeps getting flagged for sacking him. QBs go down, so do numbers.

The guy wearing No.17 for the Bills has a way’s to go, don’t kid yourself. But, the past, present and future are all in his hands. And his reckless abandon and howitzer arm has endeared himself to fans, along with the hopes of ending a playoff win drought and finishing the business of the Hall-of-Famers who didn’t. The season is mostly about him, but not entirely.

A week ago, the Bills went from 17.5-point underdogs to getting America’s attention, rebuffing Viking excuses, and shaking the beliefs of practical skeptics.

What is it worth? Maybe a touchdown to Vegas, but the Bills are still a double-digit underdog in consecutive weeks.

The Packers game is A good barometer. And this piece is written knowing full-well The Times is published on Saturday, but delivered on Monday.

Key word: “A” and not “the.”

Through the first few weeks of the season, the Vikings and Packers look much like the Raiders, Broncos, and Bucs did a year ago before the Bills took advantage of their inflated values.

The question is how much did a seemingly insurmountable road upset truly mean for a team who a week prior had a dude retire, changed defensive playcallers, and had it’s coaching staff and front office called into question for every decision it’s made predating the previous playoff season?

A team now moving somewhere between one projected by this writer to pick first overall next April and playing next January. It’s closer to the former than the latter; the roster is still the same one lacking offensive weapons and blockers.

The Vikings likely aren’t what we thought they were. And perhaps, neither are the Packers who some still look at as a franchise coming-off an NFC title game and not the Mr. Rodgers-less one that missed the playoffs ten months ago.

Buttttt….

…progress is the name that gets mistaken for process, and if fans want to see that–the real theme of this Bills team moving forward in 2018–then just look at the Packer game for the best clues as to what to truly look forward to in 2018.

You’ll have a better answer.