Column: Hair
Wife Patti and I have season passes attend plays at Geva Theater, something we have done for longer than I can remember. Due to our work/print schedules we chose the Sunday afternoon 2 p.m. show. Coincidentally, that is the show time most elderly choose.
Believe me when I tell you, we are in our late 60s and fall in to the younger attendees of the Sunday afternoon play performances. The back standing area is clogged with walkers of every description.
Over the years, Geva has selected many fine plays and some plays and musicals that push the edge. The opening season production of “Hair” — that 1968 counter-culture sex, drug suggested, anti-war themed presentation — brought back memories of the “Hippie” movement of the baby Boomer generation (1945-1955).
Yes, there was some gratuitous nudity involved, all by the males flashing whatever, and females pretending to try and get layers of clothes off in seconds. Overall, it was just a reminder to the older crowd of a racially charged time when the country was divided by drugs, sex, war, social conflict. Nothing like it is like today of course–Some things never change.
Overall the crowd was receptive and due to their mobility, we usually get out ahead of the exiting crowd. Still, it hit me that none of the cast
members were even born in 1968 and perhaps most of their parents were not either.
It also reminded me of the late 60s, early 70s, when Vietnam was on every guy’s mind. My family doctor at the time, Dr. Christ, who practiced in Irondequoit. (He lived and recently died in Walworth) told me, at the time, that I would never qualify for the military. By then, I had already had two of my now 36 operations and was headed for a life of lousy health.
Like many male high schoolers of the time, I failed to register for the draft. This was something that was quasi- promoted as treasonous at the time, but in my defense, I had been travelling and never really gave it much thought.
When I did finally go to register, we were supposed to go down to the Irondequoit Town Hall. There sat an elderly gentleman who immediately, upon looking at my birth date, began scolding me for not coming in two months earlier. His blusters almost became comical — knowing I was going to be 4-F (unusable as far as the military went). “I should probably have you called up right away,” said the old man with a snarl. I smiled, received my official card and politely left, knowing he was only blowing smoke.
Shortly after, I began college, and in the encompassing year they selected draftees by a numbers system. Again, I knew in all probability I was a reject, but that year I missed the call-up numbers by one, so I missed being drafted in every which way.
I bought into the American anticommunist crap at first, but while bartending, I talked to returning vets, most of whom would not talk about their experiences. That alone told me volumes. I too began questioning government policies, rhetoric and spending. Slowly I turned from a more liberal to a more conservative take on what government should be doing in our lives.
I also began questioning education, history, politics and politicians, something I do to this very day. Whether Republican, Democrat, White, Black, Hispanic, I judge each not on the label they carry, but their character.
The Geva production of “Hair” was not a spectacular production. The singing, acting, staging was okay, but the one thing it did for me was evoke memories of a time 50 years ago that I lived through. Some of those feelings and memories I did not understand at the time, some I wish I had taken a harder stand against.
The one thing I have discovered about aging is that we never stop learning and we never stop influencing the now, or tomorrow. Whether it is taking a knee for something you believe in, speaking out about an injustice, helping those who need a hand, or listening instead of talking, we all have it in us to make a real difference.