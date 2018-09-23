Column: Hair

Wife Patti and I have season passes attend plays at Geva Theater, something we have done for longer than I can remember. Due to our work/print schedules we chose the Sunday afternoon 2 p.m. show. Coincidentally, that is the show time most elderly choose.

Believe me when I tell you, we are in our late 60s and fall in to the younger attendees of the Sunday afternoon play performances. The back standing area is clogged with walkers of every description.

Over the years, Geva has selected many fine plays and some plays and musicals that push the edge. The opening season production of “Hair” — that 1968 counter-culture sex, drug suggested, anti-war themed presentation — brought back memories of the “Hippie” movement of the baby Boomer generation (1945-1955).

Yes, there was some gratuitous nudity involved, all by the males flashing whatever, and females pretending to try and get layers of clothes off in seconds. Overall, it was just a reminder to the older crowd of a racially charged time when the country was divided by drugs, sex, war, social conflict. Nothing like it is like today of course–Some things never change.

Overall the crowd was receptive and due to their mobility, we usually get out ahead of the exiting crowd. Still, it hit me that none of the cast