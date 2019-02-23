Column: Hate Mail

There’s an expression: “No news is good news.”

Often, you won’t hear if you do anything right, but rather if you do something wrong.

That’s when you get the hate mail.

Just got this tip this past week from a reader: “If your sports ‘writer’ Dan Borrello could learn to spell, that would be great. It’s JIMMIE Johnson. I know he’s just a low level, small county ‘journalist,’ but he can do better. And he could learn to stop being so damn opinionated. When he’s wrong he ignores it, when he’s right (which is rare) he says ‘told ya’. It’s a farce.

And the email, brought to us by “Dee Fd-randolph@hotmail.com,” is right.

And wrong.

Yes, it’s J-I-M-M-I-E Johnson, not J-I-M-M-Y Johnson, although, both Johnsons have combined for ten titles, so apologies for misspelling the name of the latter, even though he has gone winless in 60 races. Maybe he’s lost his touch, as I have with my spelling.

But, he is wrong about me being “just a low level, small county ‘journalist.”

I’m not even that qualified. So, thank you for the promotion.

Journalists are people who break real news and write stories that matter. They’re the ones keeping the politicians honest, and business on the up-and-up. Don’t confuse journalists with media. Yes, media is a universe of affirmation and clickbait often tainting real journalism.

I write about sports as a columnist and as a former talk show host. I’m an opinion guy. Please don’t give me too much credit. I write about sports. In media, sports is considered the toy department.

But, Dee Fd-randolph@hotmail. com, you’re right. I could do better. It’s J-I-M-M-EYE-EE! Thank you.

Now, let’s unpack the next criticism.

Y’know? The whole “learn to stop being to damn opinionated.”

I’m working on that, too. And, just to show you how serious I am, here are a list of topics I have absolutely no opinions on: Canadians The Winnipeg Jets Racin’ Randy’s hair Ron Holdraker’s Hot Tub Skiing Martinis High school and college wrestling Water aerobics Women’s tennis The MLS Mail-Order Brides Deer Season Half of the folks mentioned in “We Didn’t Start the Fire” Bills’ longsnapper, Reid Ferguson and, the “Frozen” phenomenon.

I’m tryin’ but come to think of it, doesn’t everything cause you to think about something? Which, would be an…opinion?

I know what he/she is saying (I don’t know if this person is a he or a she; they didn’t exactly “sign” the email, and it is 2019, so that may not even matter any more. I’ll spare you my opinion on that, too).

But columns are really just factbased opinion pieces. And that’s what I do best. Or worst. You get to decide, and we at The Times appreciate your readership and honesty. However, if you want straight news, we recommend The Times Scholar Athlete of the Week on the front of the sports section: all reporting, zero opinion from the writer. Good kids. (Wait, that’s an opinion. Oh, dear. Well, I’m working on it.) Now, comes the last critique: “When he’s wrong he ignores it, when he’s right (which is rare) he says ‘told ya’. It’s a farce.”

Colin Cowherd is a national sports talk show host with a show on Fox Sports 1280 (WHTK-AM) weekdays at noon and on FS1. He does a segment each Monday “Where Colin was RIGHT/Where Colin was WRONG.” He’s always believed that more people tune-in when you’re wrong than when you’re right because they want to see you eat that proverbial crow.

Well, here’s where I have (admittedly– go back and look at each December and January articles each of the last two years) been wrong: * The Patriots won the Super Bowl this year. Whoops.

* We did NOT get an All-LA Super Bowl.

* LeBron did NOT sign with the Sixers. My bad.

* The Bills did NOT trade-up to draft Sam Darnold.

* The Cleveland Indians did NOT win the World Series.

* The NBA Finals did NOT go seven games (I don’t even remember if I picked that).

* Alabama did NOT win the national title.

* The Bills actually won six games, not zero.

* The Sabres will likely NOT make the playoffs.

* Syracuse did NOT play in a major bowl game, though they were VERY close.

And those are just a few. I’m sure there are plenty more where that came from. If you’d like to buy some extra copies on back order, you can get the 2018 and 2019 editions of how I did with my predictions for each year, as well as my predictions for the NFL seasons each of the last two as well, and all the “redos” that were published. Unless I’ve been tripping on some bad mushrooms served on a pizza somewhere, I’m sure I’ve written these. We could certainly use the readership and the money.

What’s the phrase? Put your money where your mouth is?

Though, I was right about Frank Reich becoming the next head coach of the Colts and Racin’ Randy of Newark trying to steal the pace car at Watkins Glen, though he plea bargained down to fixing police cars for free in a non-disclosure agreement, which is why I can’t prove such nonsense.

Told ‘ja!

May the “farce” be with you, week after week…

Signed, Dan Borrello Times Sports Columnist