Column: Hey, wake up and smell the roses
You already know I have a bitter taste about President Trump. Besides being an extensive liar and cheat, he has all but ruined alliances and eventually the economy.
Much like dictators of the past, Trump used public frustrations to gain power and has lead the trail of confusion and finger pointing to bolster his followers into a trance of allegiance. Hmm, sounds a lot like dictators of the past.
Both Germany and Italy saw great gains in their economies as loyal followers praised their leaders for turning over a new leaf.
Unfortunately, those dominate societies relied on breaking alliances, turning their populations against minorities, making false friends with enemies and highly mortgaging the future.
That old adage about “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” rings true. The problem is that Trump followers refuse to see the real comparisons. Follow the ‘Yellow Brick Road’ detail-by-detail for a real reality check.
You are now happy. Your IRA and assorted retirement investments are doing well, so therefore Trump is doing a great job. The Republican tax cut he made gave the upper money earners more bucks to invest, therefore more jobs were created and all is well in the world.
Actually, the economy was on a slow uptick, as well as employment well before Trump took office. The past administrations, both Democrat and Republican, were moving in the right directions, with a few blurps in the mix.
Was everything perfect? Not by a long shot. There was and is plenty of room for improvement in all parts of the American Dream.
Much like dictators of the past, Trump uses fear and hidden hatreds to fuel his agenda. Please notice the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric, using Hispanics as whipping points, blaming them for everything from crime to job loss. Once again, we refuse to see comparisons with past societal patterns.
If you really check your facts, President Trump has NOT brought down tensions with his friend Russian President Putin. He has NOT solved the trade problems with China. He has NOT brought North Korea any closer to nuclear abandonment.
Trump has also bargained away the future by back-tracking on the environment. He pulled us out of the Paris Climate Treaty. His reasoning? Trump said he wanted to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage US businesses and workers.
President Trump accused climate change scientists of having a “political agenda”, telling Fox News he was unconvinced that humans were responsible for the earth’s rising temperatures.
During his election campaign in 2016, Mr Trump said climate change was “a hoax”. However he has since rowed back on that statement saying in a recent interview: “I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference.”
Remember this promise: “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me,” Trump said. “I’ll build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”
“Trump isn’t the first wannabe dictator who accused the press of being fake news and the enemy of the people. Hitler called the press Lügenpresse, which is German for fake news.”
Trump has made it very clear that he doesn’t stand for freedom of the press. As a presidential candidate, he told supporters he would “open up our libel laws” to sue journalists. “We’re going to have people sue you like you’ve never got sued before,” he promised.
Threatened to cancel the broadcast licenses of media companies that offer negative coverage of him.
Accused the media of lying about his “very nice” conversation with the Australian prime minister. Ultimately, a leaked transcript of the call showed it was Trump who was lying.
Called for a federal investigation into “Saturday Night Live” after watching a rerun of an episode parodying him.
And you wonder why so many journalists have a negative view of President Trump?
There are those famous times and words Trump followers ignore: ‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.’ “’You do know you just attacked a Gold Star family?’ one adviser warned Trump Trump didn’t know what a Gold Star family was: ‘What’s that?’ he asked.” —as reported by New York Magazine “[Vladimir Putin] is not going into Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He’s not gonna go into Ukraine, all right? You
can mark it down. You can put it down.” — apparently unaware that Russia had already annexed Crimea in a 2014 intrusion into Ukraine that left thousands dead, July 31, 2016.
“Just so you understand, I don’t know anything about David Duke, OK? I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. So I don’t know. I don’t know—did he endorse me, or what’s going on? Because I know nothing about David Duke; I know nothing about white supremacists.” — refusing to condemn former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and noted white supremacist David Duke, who endorsed Trump for president, February 28, 2016 President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday, March 3. In a recording of the speech obtained by CNN, the network reported that while talking about China’s President Xi Jinping of China’s ruling Communist Party, Trump reportedly applauded President Xi’s recent move to remove China’s two-term limit for presidents. President Trump reportedly told those in attendance at the private lunch, “He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great.”
President Trump followed up his praise of President Xi by reportedly saying (of abolishing presidential term limits), “Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.”
Now we have Trump loyalists attempting to smooth over, detract attention at impeachment hearings with finger pointing at others, threatening launching their own investigations.
Trump calls anyone who testifies, criticizes him, perhaps makes him look bad as “Human Scum”, “Never Trumpers”, “extraordinarily low I.Q.”, “animals”. He has even fired pollsters who present some poor internal polling numbers and ostracized any Republican who dare oppose any of his desires.
To Republican supporters of Trump, this is the man you admire? Whether he gets impeached, or loses at the 2020 elections, this man is evil, this man is a dictator, this man must go.
