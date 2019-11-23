Column: Hey, wake up and smell the roses

You already know I have a bitter taste about President Trump. Besides being an extensive liar and cheat, he has all but ruined alliances and eventually the economy.

Much like dictators of the past, Trump used public frustrations to gain power and has lead the trail of confusion and finger pointing to bolster his followers into a trance of allegiance. Hmm, sounds a lot like dictators of the past.

Both Germany and Italy saw great gains in their economies as loyal followers praised their leaders for turning over a new leaf.

Unfortunately, those dominate societies relied on breaking alliances, turning their populations against minorities, making false friends with enemies and highly mortgaging the future.

That old adage about “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” rings true. The problem is that Trump followers refuse to see the real comparisons. Follow the ‘Yellow Brick Road’ detail-by-detail for a real reality check.

You are now happy. Your IRA and assorted retirement investments are doing well, so therefore Trump is doing a great job. The Republican tax cut he made gave the upper money earners more bucks to invest, therefore more jobs were created and all is well in the world.

Actually, the economy was on a slow uptick, as well as employment well before Trump took office. The past administrations, both Democrat and Republican, were moving in the right directions, with a few blurps in the mix.

Was everything perfect? Not by a long shot. There was and is plenty of room for improvement in all parts of the American Dream.

Much like dictators of the past, Trump uses fear and hidden hatreds to fuel his agenda. Please notice the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric, using Hispanics as whipping points, blaming them for everything from crime to job loss. Once again, we refuse to see comparisons with past societal patterns.

If you really check your facts, President Trump has NOT brought down tensions with his friend Russian President Putin. He has NOT solved the trade problems with China. He has NOT brought North Korea any closer to nuclear abandonment.