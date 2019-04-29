Column: Hmm, the Gov’s good intentions?

Governor Andrew Cuomo, one of my all-time favorites, forced through a law with the latest State budget, that prevents the State Police from releasing mug shots. Luckily, almost all other police agencies in the State opted out of the law.

Along with the mugs shots and other assorted changes in the Governor’s pro-criminal, extremely liberal agenda are changes to who can be arraigned and for what crimes.

Take for example the front page story in this issue entitled Shoplifters flee in vehicle, speeds reach 100mph.

In this particular story, three people have been stealing from Wayne County stores for days, fueled by their admitted binges on crack cocaine. The three were finally caught after a high speed chase reaching 100 miles per hour, beginning at 8:23 a.m. eastbound on Route 104, all the while throwing stolen merchandise out the car window. A couple of possible head-on crashes and dangerous lane changes occurred during the event.

Okay, due to the mug shot rule we cannot embarrass the admitted thieves and crack-addicted individuals. Due to the changes in the law, their crimes do not warrant any arraignments. (The Governor feels that perhaps these poor people cannot afford bail, so no arraignment.) Also one, of the individuals is reported “homeless” and another address for one of the others is highly questionable. No matter, they had to be released on only “appearance tickets”. They also have a track record of failing to show up for court.

Hmm, what are the chances any of these three admitted crack cocaineaddicted individuals will actually show up in court this time? Note to State Police: Please send the bill to Governor Andrew Cuomo for trying to track down these very potential no-shows and all the crimes they most probably will commit in their law abiding freedom.

The very liberal state agenda disregards any potential loss of life and goods these three may have caused in their self-admitted three-day drug binge. Instead of getting these people help, we (the State) want to over-protect their rights to continue.

Now, the Governor and his freedom supporters also want to change other pesky laws in favor of the protecting the public good.

Democratic leaders announced a bill (A.4319) which would allow prison inmates to become eligible for parole once they turn 55, if they have served 15 consecutive years.

“So far they have pushed to give prisoners a pay raise and tablets, felons the right to vote and serve on juries and closed prisons, thus taking away jobs from law-abiding citizens,” according to our State Assemblyman, Brian Manktelow.

Look, I agree with some of the state’s changes in prison and defendant’s rights, but one has to ask the question: Governor Cuomo, what the hell are you thinking?

By the way, many responses from those on the road, and higher ups in the State Police, suggest that Governor Cuomo is nuts!

Moving on…

This past week a story emerged concerning two Wayne County Sheriff Deputies. They both resigned before a hearing on an incident that occurred months earlier.

I knew about the story back in early March. When I contacted the Sheriff’s Office on the incident and individuals I was told it was a personnel matter and handled internally, end of story.

Jump forward to last week. Channel 10, then Channel 13, got word of the incident and individuals involved. Suddenly, it became a “transparency” thing and the story was released.

Mind you, no laws were broken, just very stupid conduct that should have and did – result in the two people being forced to resign, or get fired.

“Transparency” it seems is a floating matter that makes good headlines, but really exposes egos and chest beating.

I agreed and still believe it WAS an internal matter, originally handled in a proper way. That is why I did not do a story on an internal personnel matter.

Well, I happen to know of other stupid things that resulted in resigning/ forced retirement/firing in the Sheriff’s office. Should these people also fall under the new “transparency” thing.

You cannot have choices on personnel matters, whether in agencies, or private companies, thrown out at a whim…or can you?

Bottom Line: Tired of excuses and frustrated.

Moving on…

Yes, I agree our Sheriff’s Deputies and support staff are underpaid when compared to other agencies. This has been a problem for decades and now that union contract negotiations are hot, it seems some have forgotten that contract negotiations can be very hard and frustrating.

However, some idiots in the Sheriff’s Office have taken a page out of President Trump’s very poor social media conduct. On social media sites some have belittled and shamed the three Board of Supervisor members in charge of negotiations. They have called on voters to oust the current Board for people more of their liking.

Unfortunately, contract negotiations are sometimes long and tiresome for both sides. Remember, there are two sides to the story and the County officials have stayed mum on the negotiations.

By the way, nobody is coming out and stating the obvious. When the contract is settled, hopefully soon, it has and will cost taxpayers millions.

To the idiots who have attacked and attempted to smear the reputations of others, remember the Golden Rule, or perhaps we should be totally “transparent” and open some/all of their personnel files.