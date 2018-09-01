Column: How much is not enough?

Aaron Rodgers just went and Flacco’d himself.

As in Joe Flacco.

Right after the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl victory over the Colin Kaepernick- led San Francisco 49ers (yes, that long ago), the quarterback who bet on himself in the final year of his contract proved what is expected of every firstround passer, bet on himself, and won the Lombardi Trophy, which was only the beginning.

And the end.

After the title, the Ravens were gladly forced into handing Flacco over $120 million, thus sucking nearly any room for potential free agents to come to The Wire in subsequent years.

The Ravens have made the playoffs once since.

Was it worth a Super Bowl victory? Well, yes, if it were inked before and not after. But, it seems that Flacco’s performance has declined since getting paid, and even extended in 2016.

The thing about Flacco, though: he’s not Tom Brady, Peyton or Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Rodgers, so had he never won the big one, NFL pundits and historians wouldn’t be shaking their heads as if he were Dan Marino. So, good for Joe.

However, Aaron Rodgers is creeping into Marino territory. Heck, maybe even Brett Favre Farms or dare we say LeBron James Land.

In other words, the greatest to not be the winningest.

Yes. He’s won one. That’s one more than Alex Smith, the QB taken ahead of him (first overall) in 2005. That’s one more than Marino, Jim Kelly, Phillip Rivers(2004), Matt Ryan (taken