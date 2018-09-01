Columns
Column: How much is not enough?
Aaron Rodgers just went and Flacco’d himself.
As in Joe Flacco.
Right after the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl victory over the Colin Kaepernick- led San Francisco 49ers (yes, that long ago), the quarterback who bet on himself in the final year of his contract proved what is expected of every firstround passer, bet on himself, and won the Lombardi Trophy, which was only the beginning.
And the end.
After the title, the Ravens were gladly forced into handing Flacco over $120 million, thus sucking nearly any room for potential free agents to come to The Wire in subsequent years.
The Ravens have made the playoffs once since.
Was it worth a Super Bowl victory? Well, yes, if it were inked before and not after. But, it seems that Flacco’s performance has declined since getting paid, and even extended in 2016.
The thing about Flacco, though: he’s not Tom Brady, Peyton or Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Rodgers, so had he never won the big one, NFL pundits and historians wouldn’t be shaking their heads as if he were Dan Marino. So, good for Joe.
However, Aaron Rodgers is creeping into Marino territory. Heck, maybe even Brett Favre Farms or dare we say LeBron James Land.
In other words, the greatest to not be the winningest.
Yes. He’s won one. That’s one more than Alex Smith, the QB taken ahead of him (first overall) in 2005. That’s one more than Marino, Jim Kelly, Phillip Rivers(2004), Matt Ryan (taken
15 picks before Flacco in 2008), Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, and Andrew Luck, who, like Smith, were also taken first overall.
It’s just as many as Flacco himself.
Except, one little problem.
Nobody has called any of the the aforementioned quarterbacks the best in the league, except one.
Except Brady. And there, Rodgers comes four titles short.
But, other than that, he’s right there, right?
And, rather than bet on himself and his health and take the paycuts Brady has (for a guy who could and should be the highest-paid player in NFL history) to help secure his legacy, he’s taking at least $103 million guaranteed for longterm financial security.
Good for him. But, unless Bill Belichick leaves Foxboro(ugh) for Green Bay, Rodgers has no shot of winning a second trophy from Tiffany & Co.
Get ready for more talk of “dust settle” free agents and drafts that make the Cleveland Browns look like geniuses. The Packers have lived under the cologne of Aaron Rodgers that covers the stench of bad drafts and resurrection projects.
Free agency is overrated when it comes to building winners, but it can complement already great draft work. The Packers haven’t done well in the latter category in recent years, and now have little room to help luring help to Titletown.
Now, Rodgers will be judged as the guy who won not two, not three, not four, not five, but as many as the guy he replaced, who also won not two, not three, not four, not five, but one.
Sure, he’ll eventually get Mike Mc-Carthy fired, whine to the press, blame the same media for his passive-aggression, and will always have reasons for never winning another.
He’ll have at least 103 to 134 million reasons by the time it’s over.