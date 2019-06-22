Column: It is getting mighty scary out there

The police are frustrated beyond belief. Some big city agencies are already gearing up for the influx of warrants that will be hitting their desks over the upcoming months. Meanwhile everybody is waiting for the next hammer blows to come, in the form of extreme liberal laws that give criminals a pass.

Unfortunately, the law does not take into consideration our drinking and driving laws. Did you know a 16 yearold can now drive drunk and not be charged in New York State for Driving While Intoxicated? Yup, it has already happened right here in good old Wayne County, since Governor Cuomo and his lib cronies changed the rules. Yup, next year 17 year-olds can also drive drunk without the adult arrest. Eventually, this will also include those up to the age of 18.

Instead, their cases will be handed over to Family Court and they will receive a slap on the hand. Perhaps Cuomo may legislate that they write : “I will not drink and drive and possibly kill someone”… 100 times on a sheet of paper. No, wait Cuomo would undoubtedly consider that too cruel a punishment.

My hope is that even in Family Courts, judges will send a harsh message to those who drink and drive.

To be fair, NYS was one of only two states left that considered 16- and 17 year-olds to be considered “adults” under the law, the other being North Carolina.

According to published reports: Some sections of the new law are simple: 16- and 17-year-olds accused of misdemeanors — who make up the vast majority of juveniles arrested — would have their cases handled in Family Court. The picture gets more complicated, however, with nonviolent felony cases, which would still start in Criminal Court, albeit in a new section known as “youth part” and in front of judges trained in Family Court law.

Once there, the 16- and 17-year-olds would be automatically sent to Family Court after 30 days unless a district attorney proved “extraordinary circumstances,” a term that is undefined in the law. Those arrested in violent felony cases — which make up about 1 percent of the more than 20,000 juvenile charges in New York per year — could also be diverted from youth part if they pass a three-part test: whether the victim sustained significant physical injury, whether the accused used a weapon, and whether the perpetrator engaged in criminal sexual conduct.

Over the past several months, in an effort to show just how liberal and understanding we here in New York can be, laws have been shoved down the courts’ and police throats that stop them from incarcerating just about anybody for anything.

Yes, our jail populations have dropped like a lead balloon. Those poor people, the ones who lead the statistics in crime, are no longer suppressed for being poor and unable to make bail. Instead of paying a bondsman a 10% fee for a bail application, or being released on a pre-trail basis, we simply forgo any bail entirely – we go to a cashless bail system.

I have seen cases recently where defendants, in cases of Rape, Sex Abuse, Domestic Violence, major felonies that once would require instant bail, are now being released on their own recognizance.

Liberal states where this has been tried, proclaim from their soapboxes that this is the future, this is the only way to treat all fairly, the rich and the poor. They point to all sorts of statistics that show a cashless bail system actually cuts down on incarceration time, keeps families happier. Everybody is singing “kumbyah” as they dance off into the sunset.

Uhh, the victims?

Well, okay, the system isn’t perfected quite yet. But perhaps fewer victims will actually report crimes if they know the perpetrators will probably be right back on the streets and will probably serve little, or no time for myriad crimes in New York State.

See, crime rates will go down. Oh, sure the police may be a bit frustrated and have to chase down a bunch of bad, but maybe nice-on-the-inside people who fail to show up for court because they have little, or nothing to lose.

This is a small price to pay to ensure a liberal vote pattern for now and the future. Add those numbers to all the previous people incarcerated on serious felonies who once lost their privileges to vote and we got ourselves a serious number of prime Democrats for decades to come.

I don’t know about you, but I feel safer and more secure about the future than I ever did before Andrew Cuomo and his couple of New York City buddies came into power.

Hey, let’s make things a lot tougher on all those really mean landlords. You know, the ones trying to eke out a living by owning rental properties. NYS has passed severe laws giving renters almost carte blanche (seeLegal Briefs column on Page C2) Yes! More voters flocking to liberal socialism at its best. Down with the rich, the people who work hard and smart, those devils in disguise. Andrew Cuomo, our Robin Hood for this age. He will lead us down the road of fairness for all. Spread the wealth. Soon comrade, all will be well. No student loans, no worries about health care. We will bring you into the world and we will bury you, both literally and figuratively