Column: Jurassic Parked

If necessity is the mother of invention, then innovation is the father of the future.

It’s better to be a step ahead before falling eons behind.

Look at 19th century China. Look at Kodak. Blockbuster Video. Nebraska football. The Mob. Those are a few random examples of what can happen when stubbornness, arrogance, insecurity and complacency rot a once formidable fortress for the cockroaches of time.

In sports, it’s no different; you either adapt, or end up talkin’ about the good ‘ole days.

Kentucky basketball started the one-and-done game and it got them it’s first national title since the 1998. Then Mike Kzryzewski realized he needed to copy (or out-do) John Calipari, and Duke is now the team to beat in college hoops, and thumped the Wildcats last Tuesday.

(Where else would you rather be?)

When Barry Bonds, already baseball’s best natural hitter, saw what otherwise mediocre bats in Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were doing in 1998, he decided to try their secret recipe for success, and broke the game’s single-season and career home run records.

It doesn’t make it right, but he adapted to the times.

Facebook made MySpace look so 1990s in 2006 when offered to the public.

Napster, then Apple, turned CDs into 8-Tracks.

Netflix turned DVDs into drink coasters, and made appointment television optional.

Analytics made baseball more efficient, and cost-effective, yet boring. But, it led to turnarounds of franchises like the Red Sox, Cubs, Giants and Royals.

The rules keep changing toward offense in football, and only the brightest minds with the sharpest quarterbacks are going to win.

Which brings us to the Buffalo Bills.

So they broke a 17-year playoff drought last December. Great.

But, it doesn’t feel any different.

Heck, the Bills still haven’t won a playoff game in 23 years. For perspective, their last win pit Kelly vs. Marino and Marv Levy against Don Shula for the final game of Shula’s career.

Feel old? Or, feel like you weren’t alive, or alive enough to remember? Yeah. That’s a lot of time that’s passed.

Ownership has changed. Nineteen different quarterbacks have started. The team has retired three numbers and sent eight personalities to Canton. Meanwhile, The Times has chronicled all the teams who have won Super Bowls over that span that were considered laughingstocks in Buffalo’s heyday. Why?

Repeat after me:

Unless you have a quarterback, it doesn’t really matter.

Turn it into a song. Have your local high school choruses sing it. Make it a YouTube video. Tag the Buffalo Bills in the description. They need to get the message.

The Bills don’t just have a defensive-minded head coach; he’s the chief decision-maker.

Yes, the general manager, Brandon Beane, works for him. And, sorry, but defenses no longer win championships.

Football Outsiders, which has been featured here in the past, rates offenses, defenses and special teams by efficiency per play. Garbage time gets thrown out. The metric used is DVOA–Defensive Value Over Average. The Bills defense ranks SECOND overall in that category, and that includes nine awful quarters against the Ravens, Chargers and Colts.

Yet, as a team the Bills, overall, are rated the WORST in the league, with the SECOND best defense.

How is this mathematically possible?

It doesn’t just mean the offense is the worst in the game; it would mean the offense would have to be the 66th-worst in a league with only 32 teams.

That effin’ bad.

We all know why, but are split on whose fault it is. Well, The Times isn’t.

Nathan Peterman isn’t to blame. Josh Allen isn’t to blame. Derek Anderson was coaxed from early retirement. Brandon Beane is just following orders.

The blame falls on your defensive-minded head coach.

None of these guys are NFL quarterbacks, just guys who paid to pretend every Sunday is Halloween.

The game has moved to offense. Even a former defensive coordinator named Belichick knew that–18 years ago.

Andy Reid saw it and swapped picks with the Bills to grab Patrick Mahomes a year ago. Hmmm.

With the next pick, the Texans wasted no time to grab Deshaun Watson. Hmmm.

But, hey, ain’t that defense swell?

Now, 300-yard passers are the norm. The Bills would be lucky cracking 200.

You can’t blame offensive coordinator, Brian Dabol…yet, anyway. Heck, the guy’s trying to resurrect the wildcat to get any offense going.

This is on a coach who believes in cliche football as much as he spews them every Sunday at 4, Monday at 4 and Wednesday at 11.

This is the guy cooking the meal and buying the groceries. But, he ain’t Bill Parcells.

And he needs to buy and draft offense in wholesale chunks come February.

He’ll get one more year to fix this. But, if he doesn’t, get ready for the next 23 games to look much like seven of the last nine.

No, Alabama couldn’t beat the Bills, and anyone repeating that hack-y joke should have his Genny poured over his cap.

But, their QB is better than anyone in red, white, black-and-blue.

And come 2020, it may be Tua Time in WNY.

So, maybe there is a silver lining afterall.

The bad news is the Bills will be back to not going anywhere for awhile.

As Coach Levy once suggested, “Grab a Snickers.”