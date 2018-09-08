Column: Kaep-Out

Up in arms over Nike’s choice of the face of its “Just Do It” campaign?

Burning your kicks over Kaepernick?

Guess the flag is where we draw the line nowadays.

Nobody cared when the iconic Swoosh was stitched by slave laborers in impoverished countries so they could pay for the privilege of marketing a brand.

While the flag-and-anthem debate enters its third year, America will be well into its 153rd year of a reunited nation and an abolishment of its own dark history of indentured servitude.

It’s good to know your history. In fact, it’s imperative.

We’re taught the reasons behind the Civil War in school. We’re not two fractured countries divided by the Mason-Dixon line. Now, we’re just fractured by ideas borrowed by those we think think like us.

Or, perhaps think FOR us?

Back to the shoes. Few would openly admit slavery is good and thank God good won-out in the late 19th century. Fewer would admit they even knew of Nike’s past practices, but ignorance is bliss, and status equals self-esteem, so let’s buy a pair of Jordans for each year and bubble-wrap them for retirement!

Had you known of Nike’s history, would you, or Kaepernick be serving as Phil Knight’s foot soldiers, in lock-step since the Jordan years?

Of course you would; they’re great products that last, or hold value when kept in an orange box.

But, if you’re over 18 and buying or not buying something because somebody famous told you so, then you’re a lost cause.

Or, if this news somehow impacted Back-to-School Week.

Yes, Kaepernick arrived at his protest through petulance, used the excuse of police brutality, failed to answer public scrutiny and legitimate cross-examination, donned a Fidel Castro shirt at a press conference while given a pass by the left (including Dan Lebatard, the son of Cuban exiles) and won the hearts of underdog-lovers who bewail his unemployment after earning roughly $20 million over the course of his career.

Reports suggest he could rake in millions more per year with Nike, whose sweatshop history is as rough enough, let alone its CEO publicly defending the late Joe Paterno, after Penn State’s Pope ignored the pleas of countless children forever maimed by Jerry Sandusky.

Those evil memories won’t go away. Inequality won’t go away, either. The games of Good Cop, Bad Cop won’t go away. Guns won’t go away.

And kneeldowns apparently won’t go away.

Wanna help? Do something.

Burning your shoes or taking a knee ain’t doing a damn thing.

Buying shoes, or posting on Facebook ain’t doing a damn thing.

Kaep is an uninformed hypocrite. And so are Nike’s customers before and after regardless of the polarizing face of its campaign.

Maybe the lesson in all of this is, in fact, ‘Just Do It.’

Meaning, do something constructive. You can start with research.

Once you do, you’ll soon realize behind almost every historic hero and almost every success story — all which have made America ‘Merica — there’s likely a crime, or misbehavior.

Bill Gates ripped-off Steve Jobs.

Muhammad Ali was a public phony. Read “Sucker Punch” by Jack Cashill.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a serial philanderer.

Ray Krock undermined the McDonald’s brothers and ran-off with a partner’s wife.

Mark Zuckerberg stole Facebook from the Winklevoss twins and then undercut his partner, Eduardo Saverin.

Alexander Graham Bell got credit for inventing the telephone, when it was stolen from Antonio Meucci.

And on and on and on.

You can protest just about anything, huh?

Beware what you protest, or don’t, because there’s always a crime somewhere you either don’t know of, don’t want to know about, or didn’t know you can’t live without.

When it comes to essentials, morality isn’t considered. And to be honest, if it were, we’d starve.

In this case, it’s effing sneakers. Hats. Shirts. Shorts.

And on the list of importance, we’ve never truly paid this much attention.

Why pretend to start now?