Column: Kaepernick the NFL, Nike, and Trump

Colin Kaepernick is not a great quarterback, definitely not Hall of Fame material. Yes, he did lead the San Francisco 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994. During the 2013 season, his first full season as a starter, Kaepernick helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game. His career after that was ups and downs.

In 2016, Kaepernick became a national figure when he ignited a firestorm of controversy by choosing to take a knee rather than stand while the United States national anthem was playing before the start of NFL games. He described his behavior as a protest against racial injustice in the United States.

Of course, his actions caused an uproar by some claiming he was insulting the flag, the anthem, all those soldiers alive and dead who served the country.

Over the following weeks of football, other players on other teams joined the protest and, of course, President Trump scolded the league and players on Twitter.

With the support of owners, some of whom joined their teams on the field, dozens of players knelt in silent protests, while Tom Brady and others opted to stand and lock arms.

Fans reacted in various methods. Some booed, some promoted turning off TV broadcast games, others burned football jerseys and took to the various internet platforms to denounce the kneeling move.

NFL owners attempted to quell the drop in audience and set up rules as the new seasons approached.

I especially loved the pictures on the internet with soldier memorials and grave markers in the background and football players kneeling making their statement.

As for Kaepernick, his career was lost. No team wanted to touch the guy who set off the storm, even as a back-up QB. Lawsuits followed, with threats and even meaner Tweets by the President.

Through all of this, one thing is forgotten, racial injustice. Now for some thought provoking…thoughts.

When it came to the Vietnam War, an inordinate number of Blacks served and died, especially in the early years of the war, based on their total number in the actual population.

During the Vietnam debacle, race reared its ugly head in promotions and racial incidents. After Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, a number of outfits even had the gall to hang Confederate flags, hailing the killing.

Yes, there were brotherhoods formed between front liners, but in the backgrounds, racial injustice was present.

Yes, police shoot more White guys every year, but how many times have you heard of a policeman shooting an unarmed White guy 14 times?

Yes, racial bias exists, perhaps not always on the surface, but it does exist. Yes, the police officer often has a built-in fear, developed over years, of racial dealings.

Did you know that Blacks make up 37.8% of the prison population, but only 14.6% of the total population is Black? It seems incarceration is not an equal opportunity punishment.

You could argue that Blacks commit more crime, but then you have to ask the question – WHY? Studies suggest that the reasons behind Blacks being more likely to commit violent crimes are the issues of poverty, leading to the breakdown of the family units, and a sub-culture of tolerance and glamorization of crime.

Bottom line, police brutality is a problem that only exacerbates the “Black Lives Matter” movement and perpetuates a chain reaction to violence.

Now, throw in President Trump’s Tweets that only serve to kick the bee’s nest and divide the Country more down racial lines.

By the way, did you know nine NFL team owners donated at least $1 million dollars to the Trump campaign?

So, Kaepernick takes a knee to protest racial injustice, something that really does exist. It brings up a sore spot in our nation’s ego and all of a sudden the far right want to boycott football, burn Nike sneakers.

President Trump loves all the press coverage, all the whoopla, all the division. He divides and conquers the people who are spoon-fed so well. Meanwhile, nothing is done to address the real problem, racial injustice.

No, Mr. Kaepernick, you will never go down as one of the great football QBs of all time. Perhaps history will note you took a knee that ended your career for something you believed in, something more than a social media platform, a useless Tweet without real thought, racial injustice.