Column: Kyler Report

It’s that time of year where you can either believe very little, or everything you hear or see.
It’s Draft Season. Minds need to win over hearts. And scrutiny travels faster than your best 40-yard dash.
Charlie Casserly, former Super Bowlwinning GM for Washington, who also led the Houston Texans front office and helped the NY Jets pick their current personnel front-man and ex-head coach went-off about Kyler Murray this past week.
“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Casserly told NFL Network. “Leadership-not good. Study habits–not good. The board work–below not good.”
Ah. So worse than Ryan Leaf, huh?
Worse than Johnny Manziel? RG3? Cam Newton? Jameis Winston?
Maybe. In fact, likely. Those guys surprised people, too.
Does it matter?
Only if you’re: A) the Arizona Cardinals– who “reportedly liked” Murray, B) another team worried about drafting that franchise quarterback who may or may not be the future of a moribund franchise.
There are more factors in assessing a quarterback that can go right or wrong than just their combine bests. Or worsts. But, it’s a big start.
Murray, a former ninth-overall pick by the Oakland A’s has decided to trade his bat, glove and $4 million for the chance at NFL stardom as a franchise quarterback. John Elway did the same and that seemed to work-out well for him. Then there were guys like Drew Henson, Chris Weinke, and Chad Hutchinson who took the other route to mixed reviews.
The only position worth trading big baseball money and long-term health is quarterback. Especially when you’re projected to go first overall, or at the very least the top ten.
And Murray holds all the cards, so whether he failed or passed his interviews is irrelevant.
Somebody is going to take him.
If not the Cardinals, somebody who may have started that story.
Sources say that Casserly is not wrong in his report. But, that doesn’t matter.
Murray won the Heisman and was one of the three most exciting college quarterbacks to watch this past year.
Lincoln Riley, Murray’s head coach at Oklahoma, took exception to Casserly’s comments–as a good coach usually does.
The fact is none of it matters.
There was once a Manning-Leaf debate, a Bledsoe-Mirer discussion, and years where future Hall-of-Famers named Montana, Brady and now, Wilson were passed multiple times. Heck, the Buffalo Bills traded away the pick used to select 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, who many had projected as a fourth-rounder.
Too many people are hopped-up on the NFL Draft. It’s the Kingdom Bound festival for football junkies. Three days of either perpetual hope, or hating your team like Randy Quaid in Major League II.
Or both.
Yes, some of it matters. But how much of it if it’s true that there are more undrafted players in the league than those taken in rounds four–through-seven COMBINED?
Even the pros get it wrong and often the players find their way. Heck, they are in their early 20s.
Let’s assume Casserly’s report is true: It only
matters in Phoenix. Then, just one other team willing to take a chance to grab him.
And if they don’t care, call Kyler a Cardinal.
If he can make plays, harness his game to the NFL, adapt the “Air Raid” offense to the pro game with the help of head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, Casserly’s report on Murray will sound as hallow as Cam Newton’s once did.
Newton, a first-overall pick, a Heisman winner, an NFL MVP.
Is Newton perfect? Hardly. But, he has a good story.
There are a lot of guys who received high marks in the interview process and flopped on the field.
See: EJ Manuel.
Kyler has some kinks in his game. But if he can work those out, this “report” will be laughed at down the road.
But, if he stumbles, at least he’ll still have baseball.
Kingsbury and the Cardinals will have to find someone else and certainly not each other.
Can he play?
Yes, that’s too simple a question, and one nobody can answer–even the Cards.
He could in college.
And, at the end of the day, in the eyes of an Air Raid coach, that’s all that will matter come April.
Oh, and September.
