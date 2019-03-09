Column: Kyler Report

It’s that time of year where you can either believe very little, or everything you hear or see.

It’s Draft Season. Minds need to win over hearts. And scrutiny travels faster than your best 40-yard dash.

Charlie Casserly, former Super Bowlwinning GM for Washington, who also led the Houston Texans front office and helped the NY Jets pick their current personnel front-man and ex-head coach went-off about Kyler Murray this past week.

“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Casserly told NFL Network. “Leadership-not good. Study habits–not good. The board work–below not good.”

Ah. So worse than Ryan Leaf, huh?

Worse than Johnny Manziel? RG3? Cam Newton? Jameis Winston?

Maybe. In fact, likely. Those guys surprised people, too.

Does it matter?

Only if you’re: A) the Arizona Cardinals– who “reportedly liked” Murray, B) another team worried about drafting that franchise quarterback who may or may not be the future of a moribund franchise.

There are more factors in assessing a quarterback that can go right or wrong than just their combine bests. Or worsts. But, it’s a big start.

Murray, a former ninth-overall pick by the Oakland A’s has decided to trade his bat, glove and $4 million for the chance at NFL stardom as a franchise quarterback. John Elway did the same and that seemed to work-out well for him. Then there were guys like Drew Henson, Chris Weinke, and Chad Hutchinson who took the other route to mixed reviews.