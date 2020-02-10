Column: Let’s discuss kidney stones

If you know anyone who has had kidney stones you have probably heard the horror stories. Often described as the worse pain ever, kidney stones can make the sturdiest of men/women scream in pain.

Yes, they are actually stones that have developed in the kidneys that all too often end up blocking the kidney and adjacent pathways. Some men are lucky and the stones pass quietly in the night, by way of the penis. Others (Me) are not so lucky.

My first encounter, a number of years ago, led to an ambulance ride and night in the hospital, with pain levels of 10, or more.

Last Saturday night I felt discomfort on my left side. During the night the pain increased and by early, early Sunday morning I was ready for the trip to the hospital. A scan revealed a bigger than big stone stuck in the kidney that, by all accounts of professionals, would not budge.

It was decided that surgery was the only option. Not bragging by any means, but this was my 40th surgery on various parts of this gawdawful body. I now possess more metal that a fighter jet, and going through airport security is always a challenge.

The doctors shocked me by informing me the stone