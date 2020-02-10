Columns
Column: Let’s discuss kidney stones
If you know anyone who has had kidney stones you have probably heard the horror stories. Often described as the worse pain ever, kidney stones can make the sturdiest of men/women scream in pain.
Yes, they are actually stones that have developed in the kidneys that all too often end up blocking the kidney and adjacent pathways. Some men are lucky and the stones pass quietly in the night, by way of the penis. Others (Me) are not so lucky.
My first encounter, a number of years ago, led to an ambulance ride and night in the hospital, with pain levels of 10, or more.
Last Saturday night I felt discomfort on my left side. During the night the pain increased and by early, early Sunday morning I was ready for the trip to the hospital. A scan revealed a bigger than big stone stuck in the kidney that, by all accounts of professionals, would not budge.
It was decided that surgery was the only option. Not bragging by any means, but this was my 40th surgery on various parts of this gawdawful body. I now possess more metal that a fighter jet, and going through airport security is always a challenge.
The doctors shocked me by informing me the stone
was actually on the right side, not the left where the pain emanated. No one could explain the pain/actual location discrepancy.
Oh, did I fail to mention that days before this kidney incident, my right foot was put in a cast? Yes, the surgery that failed to cure the toe joint replacement surgery pain, sent me to a cast for a month.
Okay, so I was in the hospital until Tuesday just before noon. The side effects of the kidney stone removal resulted in some pain, blood in my urine and a stent left in my kidney. The stent will remain in place until February 19.
Meanwhile, with an open stent, bathroom trips are required to empty the bladder every 15-30 minutes, even during the night. Yup, I am now 24/7 grouchy. Yes, I have to use a noisy walker to make the countless trips back and fourth.
If all this seems like hell, the very worst part of my hospital stay was the first-night roommate. He constantly had the TV on loud 24/7. He smelled like a rotten gopher and our beds were separated by two feet and a curtain. He farted constantly during the night and was making loud phone calls until all hours. Then, there was the talking/ screaming in his sleep.
The roomie from hell was a social services case who complained about everything. He got caught with a pill bottle wrapped in duct tape, containing
a five dollar bill and a hoard of prescription pills. My and the staff’s guess was that he had prescription pills, along with pills he hid, dispensed at the hospital, to sell to others at an opportune time.
The hospital staff apologized, stating it was the only room available when I was brought in. They moved him out pronto the next day and staff was brought in to sanitize the whole room. The roomie from hell was moved down the hall, next to the person who screamed wildly throughout their stay.
The staff at Newark-Wayne was wonderful, top notch from the emergency room, right through surgery and the recovery area. Many of the staff know me, due to the frequent-flyer surgery miles I have built up.
My goal for the rest of 2020?
Living through 2020, hopefully in better health.
