Column: Lowes-ism Disease

Prevalent, especially in males, this disease has no cure. It is defined as the insatiable drive, driven by hormones, to go to a home improvement store, often for no defined reason.

It is often preceded by Sunday advertising flyers that bring up desires for buying tools, thing-a-ma-bobs and whatcha-ma-call-its that excite the male ego to perform tasks better left to others/professionals, in normal circumstances.

EXAMPLE: Putting in your own bathroom sink/cabinet/toilets. Sure, it looks easy and friends and others tell you stories of just how easy it was, therefore, you, with all your stored up manliness should be able to handle in no time whatsoever.

SETTING: A very small powder room, with absolutely no maneuverability whatsoever. Yes, I have installed toilets before, but in the space restrictions, it was very difficult and knuckles were nicked.

Then came the sink/cabinet. To tackle this beast I had to straddle both legs around the toilet, while arched back attempted to hold a flashlight and hook up weird pipes from many years gone by. Finding just the right tool to reach way up and tighten things was also a nightmare. Yes, it took three trips to Lowes to get the right mix of piping and accessories.

The guy at Lowes threw pity on my third trip explaining it usually takes a homeowner three trips for electrical and plumbing surprises. Job Completed!

Mulch

One never estimates the right amount of mulch needed for a job. I thought 35 bags would do, but missed the mark by just a bit. In the end, I used 96 bags. “Why didn’t you just buy bulk mulch and have it delivered?” was the comment by the wise guy loading the SUV and just about everybody else upon finding out how much mulch I moved.

Ever try and estimate mulch? Ever try to move mulch around after it has been dropped off? I found it easier to move and drop bags where I needed them. Enough on the mulch already!

The Gazebo

I wanted a large, windproof, metal gazebo for our in-ground pool area. After an exhaustive internet search and reading what seemed like millions of reviews, I made my choice. Our house is located up on a hill and often catches the worse of the winds (New roof in two weeks).

I ended up buying the top beast at…Lowes. The reviews and comments said…easy to install…750 pounds. The packaging even said “Easy to Install”. Ron is not stupid.

I hired two very competent builders to install and drill and anchor the beast to the cement around the pool. Took them 6-1/2 sweaty, swearing hours to complete and it was the best money I ever spent!

Yes, I suffer from Lowe-ism. I admit I often make two to three trips per week day and my wife knows when I disappear that I am, perhaps, buying paint, a tool, that special thing I simply cannot do without.

Yes, I have a 48 inch Husqvarna Tractor for my relatively small lawn and a small self-propelled Husqvarna mower. My garage is filled with every tool under the sun. Ahh, yes, I do have a lawn service come in once a week to do the lawn, but..