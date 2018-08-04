Column: Me, Too.

You may have wondered this yourself:

Why do athletes and coaches continue to get into trouble?

For the same reason the late comic, George Carlin, never made fun of politicians.

For the same reasons FBI informants get shorter sentences than their once-fellow criminals and write tell-alls.

For the same reasons showbiz is recession-proof.

They’ve all been useful.

They all have power.

And we all need them.

And all live vicariously through them.

So we think.

At the end of the day, there’s always a crime somewhere you have no idea affects your day-to-day life. It’s easy to soapbox on social media and stomp feet when it violates most people’s ethics. Then what?

Everyone goes back to their lives while the crimes continue “elsewhere.”

Carlin’s logic:

“THIS…is the best we can do, folks.”

In other words, anyone—you, this guy, Ron Holdraker (OK, maybe not Ron; he’s cool)–in those positions, need to bend a few rules to get the funds to get to where they are, to acquire the power they have, and need to keep playing along if they want to keep that power.

They can look at the man or woman in the mirror because they have become used to not recognizing him or her.

The FBI figures it can destroy organized crime by grabbing a few low-lifes, sentencing them to shorter terms and offering them deals by rolling-over on their bosses and their bosses’ bosses. So, the rats survive, and often sell their stories and cash-in again.

Unfair, right? Then we read the book or catch the movie.

Wanna work in Hollywood? Ask so many actresses about their interactions with the Weinstein brothers. And those are just the ones we know. And, on the other side, who played ball with them before it was safe to blow Harvey in?

Cha-ching.

Movies. TV. Games. Jerseys. Hats. Sneakers. Gear. We but it all to be some part of the action. The NFL, the NBA, MLB and college sports all rake-in billions because TV ratings have never been higher and the cash has never flowed faster.

Just another aspect of show business. For those who get to play, the money is life changing. Sex. Drugs. PEDs. Backstabbing. Or, often, just talent—whatever you gotta do to get there. But even that hits a crossroad when working with teammates or powers that be that succumb to the pressure, or enjoyment of temptation.

Decisions have to be made. Will you cross the line or not?

We’d like to think no, but how often have any of us had THAT kind of jonesin’?

“Oh, Dan, puh-lease.”

Oh, yes. You may. In fact, to a lesser scale, you may already have.

Ever heard of enabling?

Urban Meyer believed he could cover for the grandson of a mentor at both Gainesville and Columbus while Penn State was under siege for the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Meyer compromised everything over a replaceable wide receivers coach who was beating his then wife. Why? Because, despite what was going on in Happy Valley, Meyer, who once coached late murderer, Aaron Hernandez, never thought he would have any problems.

He was the most popular and most-powerful man in the state of Ohio.

He made John Kasisch look like one of LeBron James’ ex-coaches.

Art Briles brought success to Baylor—a school that had just shed the aftermath of a murder in the basketball program.

He overlooked rape accusations against his football team while the Sandusky stuff unraveled.

Like Meyer, Briles never let Penn State faze him. Heck, it was never even a consideration.

Why?

Just win, baby.

Briles is now coaching football again—in Europe.

But, let’s be honest. It’s easy to say “that’s horrific.” No kiddin,’ Dick Tracy.

It’s the same analogy for how sausage is made, where steak and chicken come from, and how your guy gets elected.

See no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil equals (k)no(w) evil.

And we all do it. Not consciously. But, enough to know we’d rather never know, or myopically believe all is well in Wellsville.

In 1997, the Buffalo Bills faced the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at then Rich Stadium. Bruce Smith had been holding-out and freshly busted for suspicion of DWI. In the tunnel end zone before the game, the crowd MF’d the guy, more because he held-out in addition to the arrest.

Suddenly, just before kickoff, chants of Brrrruuuuuuuuuuuuuucccceeee sounded as the Hall-of-Fame defensive end emerged from the tunnel with one of his kids, as if to signal he’d be back terrorizing quarterbacks very, very soon.

What about all that DWI/hold-out anger?

Not anymore.

Bruce was back. And Buffalo needed him.

Not to save lives, of course. Not to lead the country—though, addressed earlier in the piece. But, to sack quarterbacks because Jim Kelly was retired and somebody had to create shorter fields for a guy named Todd Collins (‘member him?) to throw touchdowns because, well, we knew he sucked.

This then-17 year-old played both sides of that fence.

Yup. #MeToo.

Doesn’t condone DWI. Doesn’t condone criminal actions or hurting others.

But, here’s the thing:

You’ll never get a team of choirboys to win at the levels where the money is the greatest. Heck, forget the pros; how about Little League? Pride. Ego. Recognition. Yes, your kids are mean, too, and dads still get tossed from tiny diamonds.

So we become desensitized, or pile-on against the Meyers or Briles of the world when it’s obvious. That way, everyone will know we don’t tolerate those things.

“Right, kids?”

Except, there’s a price to pay, and often we say we want everyone above board, but when guys lose jobs, or things don’t go well, the morality card disappears like a David Blaine trick—except, nobody wonders “how did he do that?” The Buffalo Bills missed the playoffs for 17-straight seasons. Seven coaches lost jobs. But nobody calls WGR in Buffalo and praises what great guys most of them were, unlike those evil, nasty Patriots, how’d they’d rather have a team of Fred Jacksons and Kyle Williams than one with a football-deflating QB, a killer tight end, and a signal-taping coach.

Never.

We’ll never know everything we should, and often don’t want to know. It’s impossible. And we’ll often pull for those we’d like to think we would not, even after the fact (see: Tyson, Michael). But, here’s a helpful hint we can all use starting today to weed out the willful ignorance of our own lives:

Don’t treat anyone like God, until you meet Him.