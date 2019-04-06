Columns
Column: “Mug of the Week”
This is serious, folks. This week’s “Mug of the Week” is a real ass. Upstaters should be aware of his hideous transactions to bring them to their knees.
Known simply as “Andrew Cuomo” aka “Howdy Doody”, this guy uses any means, even the ruse of a state budget to get his far left political agenda into play.
Not only did this horse’s ass permanently put a 2% cap on property taxes (except for his downstate buddies in the New York City area), he keeps pushing mandates down the chain of government to local municipalities, leaving them to figure out how to pay for his mess.
Don’t get me wrong, the current property tax system sucks for NY State, but until we figure out a better way, we are stuck with it.
What! Just after midnight a measure called for Cuomo’s salary to increase to $225,000 in 2020 and $250,000 in 2021, which would likely make him the highest-paid governor in the nation.
Senator Pam Helming wrote: “The budget passed in Albany does the exact opposite. It’s packed with billions in new taxes, fees, and spending that will drive even more people out of our state. Funding for vital programs that support veterans, breast cancer survivors, workforce development, volunteer fire departments, and first responders were dramatically cut, if not completely slashed. Instead, New York State will now be covering the legal defense of illegal aliens and paying the college tuition of students from foreign countries who are attending SUNY colleges on student visas. This budget puts taxpayers on the hook to pay for political campaigns, aka ‘welfare for politicians,’ to the tune of $100 million a year while they struggle with some of the highest taxes in the nation. The budget included a $420 million tax credit for movie producers but missed the mark on education. Local students, teachers, and their families will continue to be shortchanged by New York’s broken education aid formula while Hollywood movie producers rake it in. The budget process was a shameful charade that will do little to benefit the people I represent.”
Whoa, Nelly! Of course there is the Cuomo delivery of sweeping criminal justice reforms by eliminating cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent offenses, ensuring the right to a speedy trial, and transforming the discovery process. Yes, folks eliminating bail for those who constantly commit crimes, those who fail to show up for court appearances, will now be somewhat history.
Don’t forget his police agency part of the “budget” that prevents them from issuing press releases and “mug” shots! Supposedly this was put in place to prevent unscrupulous websites from posting a person’s story and mug shot, then forcing defendants to pay a fee to take them down.
Cuomo’s original proposal, which legislative leaders had agreed to approve earlier last week, went further than just mug shots, allowing police to withhold all “law-enforcement booking information,” which could have included even the names of people arrested and what they were charged with.
Actually, Cuomo Ass wanted to “protect” the rights of all those poor people breaking laws, until they were actually found guilty, or plea bargained their cases down. Yes, that may take many months of lawyer stalls, but so what, if you hired a thief, of have a sex offender living next door. Their far left rights obviously trump the public’s right to know. Well, it really fell short of his goal of total elimination of press releases and mugs. A change in the “budget” law allows local law enforcement to NOT follow this rule, and just about all agencies took, or are taking the “opt out” approach.
Unfortunately, the State Police are under the Cuomo thumb, so there may be “some” difficulty getting “some” of stories and mugs. Even my State Police friends say they are unsure of the Cuomo end game here.
Cuomo’s master plan must include a national, far left agenda. Me thinks he thinks he will be the President some day and ride the wave into the White House.
Well, Mr. Governor, think twice, thrice, or whatever. I hate Trump, but you, as an alternative, would be social suicide for this state and country.
Perhaps I should just replace the State Police mug shots with Cuomo’s face and the caption: “We don’t have this suspects mug shot because of this guy right here”
Moving on…
Fear that former Vice-President, Joe Biden may sweep away any far left rhetoric if he joins all the 2020 Democrat race for President is daunting to the current pack. Joe has a commanding lead in any polls, even before he announces any intentions to run.
Simple solution…use the recent swell of “MeToo” women Democrats who claim Joe Biden in the past seemed to “smell my hair”, “kissed me on the back of the head”, etc.
“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Amy Lappos told the Hartford Courant on Monday.
“He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”
Funny how all these far, far left women never said anything before?
Biden is widely expected to enter the 2020 presidential race soon, and allegations of inappropriate behavior could torpedo his campaign.
Lappos decided to come forward with her story after former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D) alleged Friday that Biden had inappropriately touched and kissed her.
Flores wrote that, at a campaign rally supporting her bid for lieutenant governor in 2014, Biden put his hands on her shoulders, sniffed her hair and kissed her on the back of her head.
“The vice-president of the United States of America had just touched me in an intimate way reserved for close friends, family, or romantic partners — and I felt powerless to do anything about it,” she wrote in an op-ed published on Friday.
Really, he sniffed your hair? You did not say anything when he spoke out supporting you, but now that you are far left and he is more of a middle-of -the-road Democrat…
In a published report: “Biden responded to that allegation on Sunday, saying, “In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately.”
On Monday, a spokesperson for Biden pushed back strongly in a message to reporters against the “cottage industry of lies” he said has formed about the former vice president “supposedly crossing a line between affectionate and inappropriate in multiple incidents, warning that context is important.”
Of course, there was a chorus of far left Democrat candidates who scowled and said this is proof Biden is not welcomed to the presidential foray. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board suggested that this old, white, male, heterosexual, with no apparent gender ambiguity, is not a socialist. This failure to check any box of modern progressive identity politics may end up disqualifying him.
Now that Biden is considered a real contender to take on President Donald Trump in 2020, operatives seem determined to dig up dirt on his former life as vice president and as a legislator. The harassment allegations seem to have bubbled to the surface at just the right time to torpedo a burgeoning presidential campaign that could easily skate to victory over other, preferred, identity politics-focused candidates.
Pictured below are just a few of the Democrat candidates for president in 2010, who have commented on and against Joe Biden entering the race, due to his alleged “inappropriate incidents with women” and are willing to throw him under the bus to salvage their campaigns.
