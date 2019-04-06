Column: “Mug of the Week”

This is serious, folks. This week’s “Mug of the Week” is a real ass. Upstaters should be aware of his hideous transactions to bring them to their knees.

Known simply as “Andrew Cuomo” aka “Howdy Doody”, this guy uses any means, even the ruse of a state budget to get his far left political agenda into play.

Not only did this horse’s ass permanently put a 2% cap on property taxes (except for his downstate buddies in the New York City area), he keeps pushing mandates down the chain of government to local municipalities, leaving them to figure out how to pay for his mess.

Don’t get me wrong, the current property tax system sucks for NY State, but until we figure out a better way, we are stuck with it.

What! Just after midnight a measure called for Cuomo’s salary to increase to $225,000 in 2020 and $250,000 in 2021, which would likely make him the highest-paid governor in the nation.

Senator Pam Helming wrote: “The budget passed in Albany does the exact opposite. It’s packed with billions in new taxes, fees, and spending that will drive even more people out of our state. Funding for vital programs that support veterans, breast cancer survivors, workforce development, volunteer fire departments, and first responders were dramatically cut, if not completely slashed. Instead, New York State will now be covering the legal defense of illegal aliens and paying the college tuition of students from foreign countries who are attending SUNY colleges on student visas. This budget puts taxpayers on the hook to pay for political campaigns, aka ‘welfare for politicians,’ to the tune of $100 million a year while they struggle with some of the highest taxes in the nation. The budget included a $420 million tax credit for movie producers but missed the mark on education. Local students, teachers, and their families will continue to be shortchanged by New York’s broken education aid formula while Hollywood movie producers rake it in. The budget process was a shameful charade that will do little to benefit the people I represent.”

Whoa, Nelly! Of course there is the Cuomo delivery of sweeping criminal justice reforms by eliminating cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent offenses, ensuring the right to a speedy trial, and transforming the discovery process. Yes, folks eliminating bail for those who constantly commit crimes, those who fail to show up for court appearances, will now be somewhat history.

Don’t forget his police agency part of the “budget” that prevents them from issuing press releases and “mug” shots! Supposedly this was put in place to prevent unscrupulous websites from posting a person’s story and mug shot, then forcing defendants to pay a fee to take them down.

Cuomo’s original proposal, which legislative leaders had agreed to approve earlier last week, went further than just mug shots, allowing police to withhold all “law-enforcement booking information,” which could have included even the names of people arrested and what they were charged with.

Actually, Cuomo Ass wanted to “protect” the rights of all those poor people breaking laws, until they were actually found guilty, or plea bargained their cases down. Yes, that may take many months of lawyer stalls, but so what, if you hired a thief, of have a sex offender living next door. Their far left rights obviously trump the public’s right to know. Well, it really fell short of his goal of total elimination of press releases and mugs. A change in the “budget” law allows local law enforcement to NOT follow this rule, and just about all agencies took, or are taking the “opt out” approach.

Unfortunately, the State Police are under the Cuomo thumb, so there may be “some” difficulty getting “some” of stories and mugs. Even my State Police friends say they are unsure of the Cuomo end game here.

Cuomo’s master plan must include a national, far left agenda. Me thinks he thinks he will be the President some day and ride the wave into the White House.