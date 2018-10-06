Column: Myths vs Facts

It’s October. It’s the busiest month of the sports calendar.

With baseball postseason, the NFL, hockey starting up and the NBA soon to follow, now might be a great time to hold a refresher course on what’s real and what’s fake news in terms of the way things are versus what has been passed along in recent days, weeks or decades.

Myth: The New England Patriots are finally finished.

Fact: They may not win the Super Bowl this year, but as long as Brady and Belichick are still in business, they’re still the team to beat.

Myth: Culture is more important than strategy or talent.

Fact: Unless you have a quarterback in the NFL, or at least two superstars in the NBA, nothing else matters.

Myth: Baseball is America’s Pastime.

Fact: Key word: Past. It’s football. And if you need any evidence that it’s not fantasy football or gambling, turn on the NFL Draft. It’s the one event Vegas can’t touch.

Myth: People are no longer watching the NFL due to anthem demonstrations.

Fact: Ratings are back to where they were B.C.K.

(*Whispers: “Before Colin Kaepernick.”)

Myth: Defenses win Championships.

Fact: In the NFL, it’s not even allowed.

Myth: The KC Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.

Fact: Not even the great Pat Mahomes can play defense. In fact, when was the last time a team with the league’s worst defense won a SuperBowl?

Myth: Quarterbacks are better now than ever before.

Fact: Rules are worse than ever before.

Myth: It’s all about the bullpen in baseball nowadays.

Fact: Ask how Moneyball genius, Billy Beane, felt about his bullpen losing the AL Wild Card game Wednesday…

… in the FIRST INNING.

Myth: If the NHL had a real national TV deal, people would watch.

Fact: There are too many reasons for this column alone to discuss why America doesn’t watch hockey. Here’s one: Ice.

People don’t wanna see it in December. You think they want it in their living rooms?

Myth: The NBA is as big as the NFL.

Fact: No. LeBron James is. By himself. Alone. And come June, when Nielsen tallies its 20 most-watched shows of 2019, eleven will be NFL playoff games, two will be college football playoff games, and NONE will be NBA Finals games, because they won’t feature The King.

Myth: Aaron Rodgers is as good, or better than Tom Brady.

Fact: Brady may hate Bill Belichick, but he’ll still listen to him. He likes getting coached. Rodgers doesn’t listen to anybody. Heck, even his family doesn’t like him. Rodgers is the biggest reason he’ll never come close.

Myth: The Buffalo Bills have more than enough cap space and draft picks next year to resolve their roster issues.

Fact: The Jets have more. And a better quarterback prospect. Where would you rather play?

Myth: The Buffalo Sabres are better due to off-season moves and poison control.

Fact: And Santa’s lost weight this past year, too.

Myth: Frank Reich made the wrong decision playing for a first down instead of punting for a tie in a loss to Houston last week.

Fact: Well, then Mike Vrabel made the wrong decision in Tennessee when he did the same — and won.

Myth: The baseball manager is obsolete; GMs run the show.

Fact: The manager is a GM’s bullet shield. And he’s the reason you’ll never see another GM put his Moneyball where is mouth is, put on a uniform and manage the team.

Another Fact: GMs and team presidents are cowards. When you kill a manager’s decision this month, ask yourself who his boss is.

That’s the guy who belongs at the end of your figurative barrel.

Myth: The Bills are better off without Russ Brandon as team president.

Fact: Say Terry and Kim Pegula never wed, m’kay? What would, then, qualify her to become the president of any sports franchise, let alone the Bills?

Myth? Buffalo is the worst city in all of pro sports right now.

Fact.

