Column: Nightmare on One Bills Drive

Imagine it’s 1991. For some of you, imagine it’s January 28, 1991. You may have lived it. This writer did.

You just woke up from the nightmare that ended a dream season. Only, it wasn’t a dream. And you were looking for a silver lining for the near miss that cost the Buffalo Bills their only Super Bowl championship.

One of those things you’ll tell yourself is, ‘mayyybe it’s better to lose one, that way they’ll stay hungry for next year.’ Or, ‘This is a great team. There will be plenty of chances.’

Yeah. Just like Miami Dolphins fans believed after losing Super Bowl XIX to the 49ers.

Then imagine Miss Cleo looking into your Bills future. The good Miss Cleo. The TV Miss Cleo. Not the income tax-evading psychic who didn’t see the IRS in her tarot cards.

And what she has to say will spook you.

It may as well be October 31, 1991.

The Bills will, indeed, go back to the Super Bowl. Three more times, in fact. In a row, too. But, teams like the then lowly New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, LA Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and two cities that didn’t even have franchises all will hoist Lombardi trophies and host parades before this AFC powerhouse ever will, if they ever will.

That there would be no replacement for Jim Kelly for at least two decades (maybe longer.), and that the only QB from the 1983 draft class who would win a title and break the AFC’s 16-year drought would do it the year after Kelly retired. Twice.

That they would fire the greatest general manager in team history in the midst of their Super run…

That the franchise’s greatest rusher–the smiling, camera-loving, autograph-signing, affable, gregarious OJ Simpson–would commit the country’s most infamous crime and be at the center of the biggest trial in history…

That the team’s owner would get old and paranoid and cheap and single-handedly prolong a curse of loserdom…

That the team would play home games in Toronto, that marketing gurus and team treasurers would be commandeered to make football decisions…

That the man whose defense stifled the Bills’ best chance at a Super Bowl would return in the form of a Jets defensive coordinator and do it to a then-CFL quarterback (a super phony named Flutie) and then again put a hex on the Bills and the rest of the NFL with five Super Bowl wins in eight appearances behind a passer drafted in the sixth-round…

See, whether it was the aftermath of Wide Right, or the following Halloween, given the state of the NFL then, when the Patriots, Colts, Bengals, Bucs, Rams, Jets took turns drafting at or near the top, you’d think there would be no way this Buffalo Bills franchise would implode to those ghoulish depths while a handful of teams who couldn’t get anything right would be resurrected (well, the Jets almost were and the Bengals are much better off than what they were).

The truth is, the Bills are those teams.

They are the Rod Rust/Dick McPherson Patriots.

They are the Bruce Coslett/Pete Carroll/Rich Kotite Jets.

They are the “Bungles.”

They are the Lindy Infante Packers. The pre-and-post Ravens Browns. The Jim Everett Rams. The Jeff George Colts. The Vinnie Testaverde Yuccs.

They’re just dressed like Bills.

Meanwhile, today’s Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, Saints, and even the Falcons resemble those Bills teams that featured a guy like Thurman Thomas, who’s hours away from getting his number 34 retired.

He may be the last one in Bills history to receive that honor.

Scary, huh?

Meanwhile, while the rest of the league’s head coaches trick opposing defenses by treating their fans and signal-callers to aerial assaults that would make Kelly, Dan Marino and John Elway jealous, the Bills are coached by the ground-and-pound-your-head-against-the-Wall-of-Fame Sean McDermott.

You know: The guy who insults his fans intelligence in interviews, depriving them of the party, like Jehovah’s Witnesses kids looking out their windows every 10/31…

Different warden; same punishment.

Josh Allen will be back next year and the suffering will continue. In 2019, the Bills may be bad enough to select either Tua Tagavailoa from Alabama (the so-called next Steve Young), or Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who may stay in school one more year.

Hopefully, someone will be hired to fix the problem and finally get it right after hitching their wagons to the draft’s version of Mr. Hyde.

Yeah. Hopefully.

But, that would require a full-out implosion for the next 25 games, and nothing less. And that’s combined with the understanding that Allen isn’t the guy, and that the team finds the right people to get the quarterback right.

Scary, ain’t it?