Column: Oh, Brother

I received the call from my sister. My brother, Frank, living in Scottsdale, Arizona was back in the hospital with yet another stroke.
Frank, my only brother, is six years my senior and has been in bad health for years. Several years ago he had a kidney transplant in an exchange program where my sister-in-law, Frank’s wife, Cheryl, donated a kidney to another person.
Frank, once a heavy smoker, also had COPD and like his younger sibling, numerous surgeries for numerous maladies. On top of that he had heart problems, something thankfully I do not suffer from.
After college, Frank served in the Air Force. While working at NORAD in Kansas, he also worked part-time for one of the largest Pizza Hut franchisers. He worked his way up the ladder after getting out of the service to become a senior vice-president at Pizza Hut, then Senior Director, International with Pizza Hut. He eventually moved to become President and CEO of Ponderosa Restaurants, back when they were popular. More success followed and he quasi retired at an early age, still keeping a foot in the business world.
We kept in touch long distance, seeing each other only once in a decade, or so. Lately, with his declining health, Frank would call more often, as would I. Sometimes, due to his health, I could barely understand him, sometimes he repeated himself from a call from yesterday.
When I called Cheryl two weeks ago, she indicated she felt the end was near. I had Wife Patti make immediate plans for me to leave. Early Sunday morning I caught the first leg of the flight to Arizona.
Upon arriving at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, I saw a brother, age 74, but looking more like he was in his late 80s, thin, gaunt, body sores, only half lucid. After some time he regained his full mind. We reminisced, and I kept the room full of one liners for laughs.
Hours passed as Frank went in and out of sleep and consciousness. It was decided to transfer him to a nearby hospice home, knowing full well he was near his end.
Frank, confused, wanted to go home. In a more lucid moment, he privately talked to a nurse about how he would proceed into death. She explained in detail that he was not eating, or eating less every day. Medicine would continue for any pain and sleep would increase until he eventually would slip away. He accepted his fate.
Unfortunately, that mind set did not last long. Later, he insisted on getting up and going home. He struggled and fought to sit up, a nurse and then another by his side. He finally accepted his legs would not work, laid back down.
Moments later I had him laughing. He had only a small cup of chocolate pudding to eat all day. He suddenly asked for a Big Mac, order of fries and a chocolate milk shake. Both Cheryl and I thought it strange, but Frank repeated the request with a smile.
We obliged his request after searching the internet for the nearest Macdonald’s.
Upon our return, Frank gobbled down 3/4 of the Big Mac, a couple of fries and the entire chocolate milk shake.
A short time later his mind left us again, coming in and out of sleep and reality. He only wanted to watch a marathon day ofStorage Wars on the TV in the hospice room.
I said my goodbyes, had a few more laughs. Early Tuesday morning I left for home, knowing I would never see my brother again. I checked in daily with Cheryl for updates, much the same, in and out of sleep and consciousness.
My two older sisters made plans to fly to Phoenix on Friday, but he had already gone into a deep sleep. They spent the next few days, every hour by his bedside. Just like my father and mother before him, Frank slipped into death when no one was present, gliding away like the nurse had predicted, in his sleep.
The Big Mac, fries and chocolate milk shake, his last real meal, were a comfort for both of us, actually more him than me.
The day of his death, I recalled a time in the late 50s, an older brother chasing his sibling down, both jumping over the hedges in a quick run, him catching me and beating me to a crap for taunting him. The younger brother getting up, not learning from the experience, repeating the taunting, getting beat to a pulp a second time. Ahh, yes, the joys of youth and brotherhood.
There was the time I came home at the end of the school year, learning I was at the top of the class in first grade. My brother bought me a rubber band powered airplane as a gift. He never really gave it to me, put it together by himself, flew it, broke it, then gave it to me, but Mom said it was the thought that mattered. (?) Frank, although successful in the business world, always said he envied me. “You did it your way,” he said of theTimes newspaper. To be honest, I could not have done it without his words of encouragement and support in the early days.
I remembered the last hug, the last laughs and a lifetime of memories. Brothers, so far away, yet so close in that thing we call family.
