Column: Oh, Brother

I received the call from my sister. My brother, Frank, living in Scottsdale, Arizona was back in the hospital with yet another stroke.

Frank, my only brother, is six years my senior and has been in bad health for years. Several years ago he had a kidney transplant in an exchange program where my sister-in-law, Frank’s wife, Cheryl, donated a kidney to another person.

Frank, once a heavy smoker, also had COPD and like his younger sibling, numerous surgeries for numerous maladies. On top of that he had heart problems, something thankfully I do not suffer from.

After college, Frank served in the Air Force. While working at NORAD in Kansas, he also worked part-time for one of the largest Pizza Hut franchisers. He worked his way up the ladder after getting out of the service to become a senior vice-president at Pizza Hut, then Senior Director, International with Pizza Hut. He eventually moved to become President and CEO of Ponderosa Restaurants, back when they were popular. More success followed and he quasi retired at an early age, still keeping a foot in the business world.

We kept in touch long distance, seeing each other only once in a decade, or so. Lately, with his declining health, Frank would call more often, as would I. Sometimes, due to his health, I could barely understand him, sometimes he repeated himself from a call from yesterday.

When I called Cheryl two weeks ago, she indicated she felt the end was near. I had Wife Patti make immediate plans for me to leave. Early Sunday morning I caught the first leg of the flight to Arizona.

Upon arriving at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, I saw a brother, age 74, but looking more like he was in his late 80s, thin, gaunt, body sores, only half lucid. After some time he regained his full mind. We reminisced, and I kept the room full of one liners for laughs.

Hours passed as Frank went in and out of sleep and consciousness. It was decided to transfer him to a nearby hospice home, knowing full well he was near his end.

Frank, confused, wanted to go home. In a more lucid moment, he privately talked to a nurse about how he would proceed into death. She explained in detail that he was not eating, or eating less every day. Medicine would continue for any pain and sleep would increase until he eventually would slip away. He accepted his fate.

Unfortunately, that mind set did not last long. Later, he insisted on getting up and going home. He struggled and fought to sit up, a nurse and then another by his side. He finally accepted his legs would not work, laid back down.

Moments later I had him laughing. He had only a small cup of chocolate pudding to eat all day. He suddenly asked for a Big Mac, order of fries and a chocolate milk shake. Both Cheryl and I thought it strange, but Frank repeated the request with a smile.

We obliged his request after searching the internet for the nearest Macdonald’s.