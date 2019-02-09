Columns
Column: Oh, the hypocrisy of it all…on both sides
As the wind blows…
I’ll bet a bunch of readers would like my thoughts on the State of the Union Address made on Tuesday night. I’ll go one better, I’ll comment on the stuff leading up to the speech that points out the pure, unadulterated hypocrisy on all sides.
But hold that thought! First let me attack religion, more specifically the Catholics and the Pope.
Pope Francis has for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns, and says he is committed to doing more to fight the problem.
WHAAAAT! The hidden secret (????) that this was going on for decades, and probably much longer, was no secret within the church hierarchy. It was just another one of those things that was never discussed. Much like priests abusing boys and girls for generations and it being swept under the rug for the sake of god and continuity.
The Pope should excommunicate Governor Cuomo for his stand and the passing and signing of the State’s Reproductive Health Act. Outraged religious Catholics protested and signed petitions calling for Governor Cuomo’s excommunication and conservative political and religious leaders and prolife advocates, bemoaned the officially legalized infanticide.
Actually, the Pope realizes he would probably have to excommunicate a majority of the Catholics and most of his clergy if push came to shove.
Trump’s position on abortion? He believes it is a travesty. Well, he does… now. He, actually kind of changed his mind when he became a political conservative. Yup, he was a woman’s choice advocate before it became conservatively fashionable.
Much like Cuomo did on the legalizing of marijuana when public opinion swayed in that direction several years ago.
The public favors legalization by a high percentage now, without really knowing the true impact on such things as mental health, driving while impaired, how to control real distribution, etc. Hey, we will make millions on taxes! Sure, it will probably cost more in the long run but…
Immigration?
Those drug-crazed killers swarming in like bugs over our borders are infesting our neighborhoods, taking our jobs, stealing our tax dollars, bringing diseases and mayhem.
Ahh, actually illegal border crossings are the lowest in decades. Even Trump’s own properties hired illegals up to last week and most definitely throughout the decades. As for taxes, they paid and did not collect social security benefits for generations and far contributed more than they took. Yes, there are a few instances where major crimes can be attributed to illegal migrants, but these cases dim in comparison to the overall population. They make good fodder for Trumpists. Far more immigrants died attempting to find a better life for their children than we can account for in border crossings. The same is true around the world.
As for the “wall” – more illegal drugs come through transport crossings (land/port/air) than illegal bordercrossings. A recent news story showed immigrants climbing walls, and over 300 tunneling under several locations where steep walls were located. Bottom line, walls are only walls in our not their – imaginations.
If people need to escape poverty and brutality for a better life, no amount of concrete, or steel will be a barrier.
If conservatives press is for right to life, what about immigrants’ lives?
Jobs? Cuomo and so called progressives are pushing for higher and higher wages, benefits, time off and better health care. Only problem is somebody has to explain who is going to pay? You can’t have stable prices and growth and their social agenda without a pocketbook.
Cuomo wants to do away with bail, citing it favors the rich. He wants to do away with police releasing arrests and mugs shots stating it should only be done when a person is found guilty.
What about the (alleged) poor rapist, bank robber, sex offender, constant drunk behind the wheel of a car. Their case may be delayed for months, perhaps for over a year before it goes to trial? When should the public know about their conduct?
On the other hand the public wants the police to be more open on their conduct. Should the public be informed only by cell phone videos of an arrest, or incident? Do the rights of the defendant supercede those of the victim? Where does the right of the defendant supercede your right to know? Does the Governor believe in Freedom of the Press?
Spending and taxes. In his speech on Tuesday, Trump promises more and better arms, with no end in spending to achieve it. He boasts about beefing up military spending and cutting taxes. Democrats want more and universal health care, social justice, higher wages, better housing. The Catholic Church wants peace and love.
Then there are the people who want to crucify people for past acts.
Last week during an interview for a revenge movie it came out that 40 years ago actor Liam Neeson expressed real animalistic “vengeful feelings” over the rape of a loved one. In the interview he stated: “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson says. “But my immediate reaction was…” There’s a pause. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. “I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”
During following interviews Neeson was asked if he would have reacted the same way if the rapist were white. “Oh definitely…I was trying to stand up for my dear friend, in this terrible medieval fashion,” he admitted. Neeson was refreshingly honest in the interview, knowing full well what the consequences would be: collective outrage aimed directly at him. And the outrage continues to rain down.
Neeson tried to explain he was not a racist, never was, but it did not matter. Social media came down hard. (See story on Page D6) Remember the hell Brett Kavanaugh went through for an alleged incident while he was a teenager in high school? How about the Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook blackface photo, or Virginia’s Attorney General’s acknowledgement that he wore brown makeup at a 1980 party, dressed like rappers?
How many people could withstand the scrutiny of many decades past and the immaturity of youth? Obviously there is no allowance for growth or honesty to develop, to change.
Oh, the hypocrisy all around us.
