Column: Oh, the hypocrisy of it all…on both sides

As the wind blows…

I’ll bet a bunch of readers would like my thoughts on the State of the Union Address made on Tuesday night. I’ll go one better, I’ll comment on the stuff leading up to the speech that points out the pure, unadulterated hypocrisy on all sides.

But hold that thought! First let me attack religion, more specifically the Catholics and the Pope.

Pope Francis has for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns, and says he is committed to doing more to fight the problem.

WHAAAAT! The hidden secret (????) that this was going on for decades, and probably much longer, was no secret within the church hierarchy. It was just another one of those things that was never discussed. Much like priests abusing boys and girls for generations and it being swept under the rug for the sake of god and continuity.

The Pope should excommunicate Governor Cuomo for his stand and the passing and signing of the State’s Reproductive Health Act. Outraged religious Catholics protested and signed petitions calling for Governor Cuomo’s excommunication and conservative political and religious leaders and prolife advocates, bemoaned the officially legalized infanticide.

Actually, the Pope realizes he would probably have to excommunicate a majority of the Catholics and most of his clergy if push came to shove.

Trump’s position on abortion? He believes it is a travesty. Well, he does… now. He, actually kind of changed his mind when he became a political conservative. Yup, he was a woman’s choice advocate before it became conservatively fashionable.

Much like Cuomo did on the legalizing of marijuana when public opinion swayed in that direction several years ago.

The public favors legalization by a high percentage now, without really knowing the true impact on such things as mental health, driving while impaired, how to control real distribution, etc. Hey, we will make millions on taxes! Sure, it will probably cost more in the long run but…

Immigration?

Those drug-crazed killers swarming in like bugs over our borders are infesting our neighborhoods, taking our jobs, stealing our tax dollars, bringing diseases and mayhem.

Ahh, actually illegal border crossings are the lowest in decades. Even Trump’s own properties hired illegals up to last week and most definitely throughout the decades. As for taxes, they paid and did not collect social security benefits for generations and far contributed more than they took. Yes, there are a few instances where major crimes can be attributed to illegal migrants, but these cases dim in comparison to the overall population. They make good fodder for Trumpists. Far more immigrants died attempting to find a better life for their children than we can account for in border crossings. The same is true around the world.

As for the “wall” – more illegal drugs come through transport crossings (land/port/air) than illegal bordercrossings. A recent news story showed immigrants climbing walls, and over 300 tunneling under several locations where steep walls were located. Bottom line, walls are only walls in our not their – imaginations.

If people need to escape poverty and brutality for a better life, no amount of concrete, or steel will be a barrier.

If conservatives press is for right to life, what about immigrants’ lives?