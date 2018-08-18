Column: Omigosh #30

With last week’s issue, we kicked off our 30th year of publishing. When I started the Times back in August of 1989, people thought I was crazy. One community leader at the time gave us six weeks before the paper went kaput. The competition would crush us. No one was starting newspapers in a changing world. He, along with many, many early critics have long passed.

The over 1500 issues, well over 30,000 pages, millions of words, lots of editorials, stories, police pages etc., we have changed, grown, evolved to one of the largest weekly newspapers in the state.

Yes, there were times when we (Wife Patti and myself) were in tears and wanted to throw our hands up in frustration and question our sanity. Those times were quelled by kind, enthusiastic words from readers.

The Times was definitely one of the first newspapers to switch to digital cameras. We were one of the first weekly papers to begin using the internet and posting the entire paper for viewing on the Internet.

In a time when newspapers became passé in the fast moving social media world, the Times kept growing, along with its readership.

The Times will continue to change. People are changing, their demands, their stories and habits are changing. Most of all they are aging! We realize our base readership is getting older and so are we.

Luckily, our son, Devin, who is also a partner in the business, has guided us through much of the new world order. He has plans for the next generation of leadership and readership, which at this TIME, I have not defined. Yes, I still have a few good years left.

***** I thought this would be a perfect time to define…me. I have grown, evolved over the years. When I was young, I mean really young, I registered as a Democrat. I came from a family of Demos and really did not know any better.

As I aged and became more aware, I switched to becoming a young Republican.

Later in life, I tended to be more Conservative in party and leanings, only to retreat to the more socially (for me) acceptable middle of the road Republican.

• I hate abortion, but understand a woman’s right to choose. Yeah, I know that is confusing.

• I do not believe in capital punishment (again confusing)

• I believe every man/woman has the right to choose to live and love as they believe LGBTQ.