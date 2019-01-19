Column: One REALLY Giddy Governor

Has the Governor gone amuck? Is Andrew Cuomo like a child alone in a toy/candy store?

In his State budget proposal and State of theState address, and numerous press releases, the New York Governor has promised a Chicken Parmesan in every pot, including the pot!

More gun control, permanent tax caps on property taxes, legalized pot, changes in sentencing, making unions happy, proposals to lower campaign contributions, public campaign financing, environmental protections up the wazoo, health reforms, more investments in education, more love, not hate, the list goes on and on. Basically it is a wet dream for something called “progressives”.

Yes, the Governor is positioning himself as the most progressive governor in the nation in the most progressive state in the nation. It almost sounds like a road map to a 2020 run for a “Progressive Democratic Candidate for President”.

So, how will the country feel about the “progressive” movement in 2020. Hard to tell in 2019. With some 20-30 Democrats lining up, waiting to take a shot at the very vulnerable Donald Trump, it should be an interesting battle. The Demos should be careful they don’t kill each other off in the battle.

Surely Governor Cuomo’s unbridled power with both the state senate and assembly majority all but in his pocket, his progressive charge should have little, or no opposition.

Of course, the Upstaters will howl and press releases and press conferences will produce endless debates, but it appears Cuomo has a pretty clear road to getting just about everything he wants.

How will this change the life landscape of New Yorkers? Nobody really knows. For sure there will be increases in taxes somewhere along the road. Local municipalities will have their hands somewhat tied with a permanent tax cap and more state mandates to follow that locals will have to fund.

Oh, sure, NY will make millions and millions on marijuana taxes, but how will that balance with Driving While Impaired arrests and accidents?

How will increases in health coverage balance with overall costs and taxes? How will increases in education spending be paid for?