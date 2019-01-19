Columns
Column: One REALLY Giddy Governor
Has the Governor gone amuck? Is Andrew Cuomo like a child alone in a toy/candy store?
In his State budget proposal and State of theState address, and numerous press releases, the New York Governor has promised a Chicken Parmesan in every pot, including the pot!
More gun control, permanent tax caps on property taxes, legalized pot, changes in sentencing, making unions happy, proposals to lower campaign contributions, public campaign financing, environmental protections up the wazoo, health reforms, more investments in education, more love, not hate, the list goes on and on. Basically it is a wet dream for something called “progressives”.
Yes, the Governor is positioning himself as the most progressive governor in the nation in the most progressive state in the nation. It almost sounds like a road map to a 2020 run for a “Progressive Democratic Candidate for President”.
So, how will the country feel about the “progressive” movement in 2020. Hard to tell in 2019. With some 20-30 Democrats lining up, waiting to take a shot at the very vulnerable Donald Trump, it should be an interesting battle. The Demos should be careful they don’t kill each other off in the battle.
Surely Governor Cuomo’s unbridled power with both the state senate and assembly majority all but in his pocket, his progressive charge should have little, or no opposition.
Of course, the Upstaters will howl and press releases and press conferences will produce endless debates, but it appears Cuomo has a pretty clear road to getting just about everything he wants.
How will this change the life landscape of New Yorkers? Nobody really knows. For sure there will be increases in taxes somewhere along the road. Local municipalities will have their hands somewhat tied with a permanent tax cap and more state mandates to follow that locals will have to fund.
Oh, sure, NY will make millions and millions on marijuana taxes, but how will that balance with Driving While Impaired arrests and accidents?
How will increases in health coverage balance with overall costs and taxes? How will increases in education spending be paid for?
The Governor may have some good ideas, but let’s not forget the checkbook in the equation.
We are on the cusp of social changes. Marijuana legalization is a fact of life. State snubbing of federal laws and rules will become more common as geographical regions become more “progressive’ in time. If history has shown us anything, it is that society changes, sometimes willingly, sometimes with struggle and resistance, but it always evolves.
I will give Governor Cuomo oneup- man-ship for one of his proposals. On Wednesday he proposed to make assaulting the press a felony. He announced a proposal to increase criminal penalties for assaulting the press is included in the 2019 Executive Budget. In order to provide additional protections for journalists in light of recent acts of violence against members of the media, the Governor is advancing legislation would increase the penalties of assault against a journalist while performing their journalistic job duties to a felony level offense.
“Reporters have a tough enough job as it and it is unacceptable and unconscionable that they increasingly have to endure the threat of physical harm for just for doing their jobs,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the current federal administration is fostering an environment that normalizes and even encourages attacks on the press, New York is taking a stand. It is my hope that other states join us in enacting these protections into law once and for all.”
This legislation will increase the penalty for assaulting a journalist from a misdemeanor to a class D felony. Similar elevated protections exist for other professions, including nurses, utility workers, MTA employees, emergency medical service technicians and process servers.
Members of the media should feel safe performing the duties of their jobs. The Governor’s legislation will reaffirm that New York State has zero tolerance for any violent attacks against journalists and will hold those who violate the law fully accountable.
That’s right folks. You can beat the average “Joe”, but lay a hand on me and the law will whoop your ass with a felony charge.
I think the gov should go further. No more mambe-pambing around. Stupid people calling me and threatening me because their arrest and mug shot is in the paper should face the guillotine, especially the one’s who call drunk late at night, or when I am watching the
Price is Right.
