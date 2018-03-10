Column: Plastics

Look around the house, chances are you see plastic. Plastics in all forms shape our lives.

Get a meal through the drive-thru and it comes in plastic (Styrofoam) carton, accompanied by a plastic fork, spoon, knife and cup.

Drive a car, plastic has replaced every conceivable part. Desks, clothes, phones, TVs, just about anything you look at contains plastics.

Why? Because plastics are light, cheap, strong, easy to form into any shape desirable. Plastics have replaced steel, aluminum, glass, even paper!

Basically, plastic has become a more generic term for material, consisting of any of a wide range of synthetic or semi-synthetic organic compounds that are malleable and so can be molded into solid objects.

Just one problem with plastics. Unlike steel, aluminum, glass and paper, plastics stay with us practically forever. Many plastics can be recycled into other plastic things, but there are several forms that cannot be recycled.

Every year, more than 100 million tons of plastics are manufactured across the globe. Around 200 billion pounds of new plastic material is thermoformed, foamed, laminated and extruded into millions of packages and products.

Here are some statistics to ponder:

According to an article by Rick LeBlanc in The Balance–

• Every hour, Americans use 2.5 million plastic bottles, most of which are thrown away.

• Every year, enough plastics are thrown away to circle the world four times.

• Every year, Americans throw away around 25,000,000,000 Styrofoam coffee cups.

• According to a report by ACC and APR, around 30.9 percent of plastic bottles are recycled.

• Currently, 25 percent of plastic waste is recycled in Europe.

• Recycling plastic takes 88 percent less energy than producing plastics from new raw materials.

• Currently, around 50 percent of plastics we use are thrown away just after a single use.

• Plastics account for 10 percent of total global waste generation.

• Plastics take 500 to 1000 years to degrade.

• The plastics that end up in the oceans break down into small pieces and every year around 100,000 marine mammals and one million seabirds get killed eating those small pieces of plastics.

• The energy saved from recycling just a single plastic bottle can power a 100 watt light bulb for nearly an hour.

• Currently, China alone imports around 56 percent of waste plastics generated worldwide.

It is estimated that by 2050 plastics will outnumber fish in our oceans.

Scientists have discovered that plastic waste massively increases the chance of disease in corals. There are some areas in the oceans that have entire islands composed of floating plastics. Plastics in solid, or microplastic (smaller than 5mm in size) are termed ‘microplastics’ and also include originally manufactured products such as microbeads found in cosmetics and personal care products), are found in fish thousands of feet below sea level.

So, why is Ron Holdraker bringing this up in his column?

The Holdrakers recycle quite a bit every week. Milk cartons and every conceivable plastic is taken in for recycling, along with cardboard and paper. But there is more we can do.

• We are moving away from plastic grocery bags. Some states, including New York, have brought up laws to ban the plastic totes. Eventually, they will be banned (hopefully).

• We do not use any soap, or cosmetic product with microbeads.

• We are becoming more conscious of products and packaging using plastics and everyday products we use in the home.

The problem is that we will bury ourselves in this man-made material if we do not change our direction and use.

I am asking everyone to consider ways they can curb, or recycle plastics in the home. No, we will never do away with plastics, but perhaps with a bit of common sense, use we can change the way we look at and work with the material.