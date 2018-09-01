Columns
Column: Reed Park
I lived a very sheltered middleclass, suburban life growing up in the 50s and 60s. There were no Blacks, Hispanics for many miles and few, if any on the black and white TVs. The only neighborhood gossip was that perhaps too many Italians were ‘invading’ Irondequoit from the City.
It was the trips to Reed Park – that one-way, short, narrow street in the City of Rochester – that brought any ethnicity into my otherwise pure white bread life.
Reed Park is where my Grandmother, on my mother’s side, lived, along with my aunt and two cousins. The very small bungalow type dwelling squeezed in three bedrooms, kitchen, small dining room and living room, all on the same floor. The small room upstairs was never heated and used only for the cousin’s play room in the warmer weather. The basement was a old unfinished basement. The houses were all huddled together with almost non-existent front yards and small backyards.
My initial introduction to the Reed Park area posed a question. Why were there a number of Catholic Churches only blocks apart – St. Stanislaus, Holy Redeemer and St. Casimir’s?
Reed Park back in the 50s was a dividing line of sorts. Eastern European nationalities tended to cluster in the cities and Rochester no was exception. Poles lived on certain blocks, Lithuanians, Ukrainians on adjoining roads. The Irish had already begun moving out and the Blacks were on the threshold of making a move into nearby sections.
Holy Redeemer Church, where my grandmother, aunt and cousins went was the ‘melting pot’ of nationalities and also the grammar school that my cousins attended. My Mother explained that the Poles flocked to St. Casimer’s and St. Stanislaus, and the various Catholic churches in the area formed to serve the customs and languages of the immigrant populations.
For the most part, the first generation migrants stuck to their neighborhoods. Later generations began to crossover, especially when it came to using bakeries, restaurants, bars and stores.
Of course, my cousins were more ‘street-wise’ than their suburban visitor. Don was about 2 years older, George, about two years younger. Aunt Gertrude, their mother, was single. It was only many, many years later that I learned she had a tryst, two times, with the adjoining backyard Italian neighbor man, something that was quite a scandal back in the 50s.
Of course, Grandma Poole, the old world Lithuanian lady, never let Gertrude off the hook for this unforgivable transgression and took it out on her and my cousins their entire life, while they lived under her roof. It was a house where Lithuanian/English languages were somewhat mashed together.
I discovered much later in life that Grandma’s bitterness was also due to an event back in Lithuania in her early teens. Her baby brother drowned in her presence and the family never forgave her. She was shipped off to the U.S., specifically Rochester, NY at the age of 14 — not knowing the language -to live with an uncle. That is the way things were done back then.
She grew up quickly, met and married another Lithuanian man. Grandma worked cleaning rooms at the Sheraton Hotel on East Avenue in the City. This explained why, even years after, the entire family had what seemed like an unlimited supply of Sheraton bar soaps and Sheraton towels.
Together Grandma and Grandpa had my Uncle Tony and three daughters, Stell, Josephine (my mother), and Gertrude.
Tony married another Lithuanian woman and successfully raised a family in Webster. All I knew of Stell was that she became a bar-hopper/alcoholic. The only time I remember seeing her is once sitting in a booth at a darkly lit bar, bright red lipstick, hair up in a bun, topped with a 40s-50s styled hat, and a drink in her hand. She died at a young age. I already explained what happened to Gert and her kids.
As for my Mom, she did the really unthinkable. She met and fell in love with some guy from a town called Webster. That was bad enough, but when Grandma Poole found out he had some German blood, all bets were off.
Grandma Poole refused to even attend my parents’ wedding, and, for years, never came to the house in Irondequoit.
I was told Grandpa Poole came and lived with our family in Irondequiot for some time after moving out of Reed Park, but I never really got the whole story. I never knew my grandfather, he reportedly was a trolley conductor and ended up dying of a heart attack before I was born.
Years later, I recalled, we made the trip to Reed Park on about a weekly basis. My dad, biting his tongue at Grandma’s every mean quip. Grandma spouting about how bad my sister was turning out — whatever. As for me, I learned early on to ignore her rants, and instead turn them around and make everyone chuckle.
I could see, over the years, how hard a life it was for my growing cousins. Friends were never welcomed and often berated. Don, the oldest would fight back by simply taking a favorite plant, or belonging, holding it up in the air and threatening to drop it if Grandma continued her rant – and following through if she did.
Hate built up in the cousins. Don referred to those niggers taking over the neighborhood when we were young. I remember being offended by the term, even though no one had to explain to me why.
I recall one day, visiting Grandma, after growing older. She fell and broke her arm, the bone sticking out through the skin. Neither she nor my aunt wanted to spend the money to call an ambulance, or take on a hospital bill. They were furious with me when I told them I would pay the bill, and I called police and an ambulance. Days later Grandma literally chewed off the cast.
Right after Don graduated from Franklin High, he joined the Marines, but made the mistake of coming home after discharge. George too joined the Marines, but moved as far away as possible – Seattle, Washington – married and raised a family of his own, got a job with the post office, rarely having contact with Rochester. He died of brain cancer, but left behind two daughters. I remember Gert eagerly offered to have the girls move to Rochester to live with her, an offer that was roundly rejected by George’s wife.
After Don moved back in the house of horrors, he did pull off one incredible move. One day he brought some seeds home for Grandma to plant in the backyard garden, a place she took some pride in. Sure enough, the plants grew and grew, close to three feet tall. She bragged to Uncle Tony and my father how Donald bought her the seeds and how the green plants were growing. One look at the plants and the men knew Don had Granny cultivating some mighty fine marijuana.
The plants were pulled and Granny hit the roof. Don was mad at the uncles. The effort and potential harvest was all in vain. Me, I thought it was pretty funny.
Later in life, Gert and Don finally moved out of the house on Reed Park. Grandma passed away and all the stories of love/hate faded. Years later Gert ended up in a care home and passed.
Don had a home of his own in Penfield. No one was really sure what he did for a living, it was very questionable. He was a strange duck, right up to the end. He too died of cancer. Ironically, after years of trying to reconnect with family members on all sides and somewhat failing to do so, he bequeathed $200 to each of his cousins in his will.
Reed Park has deteriorated more over the years. I have no idea what nationality, color, creed inhabits the area now. Many of the Catholic churches are gone, the melting pot has pooled into an indescribable inner-city of news reports and new stories. The sad part of small, sometime (considered) insignificant life stories, is that they are forgotten, they die with generations. There are no records of such details, no romanticized books of lives that gave us no cure for cancer, invented that thing we cannot live without. There are, perhaps, names and numbers scribbled in church records, or government census figures. Somewhere tucked away in black and white , a few color photos, some unidentifiable, mostly forgotten people, places and times. Memories, stories blur, even names and faces fade. I am the youngest of four children. I remember Grandma, Gert, Don and George, the Sheraton Hotel, those bars of soap, those scratchy towels. They are all gone now. I remember Reed Park, that one-way, short, narrow street in the City of Rochester.