Column: Reed Park

I lived a very sheltered middleclass, suburban life growing up in the 50s and 60s. There were no Blacks, Hispanics for many miles and few, if any on the black and white TVs. The only neighborhood gossip was that perhaps too many Italians were ‘invading’ Irondequoit from the City.

It was the trips to Reed Park – that one-way, short, narrow street in the City of Rochester – that brought any ethnicity into my otherwise pure white bread life.

Reed Park is where my Grandmother, on my mother’s side, lived, along with my aunt and two cousins. The very small bungalow type dwelling squeezed in three bedrooms, kitchen, small dining room and living room, all on the same floor. The small room upstairs was never heated and used only for the cousin’s play room in the warmer weather. The basement was a old unfinished basement. The houses were all huddled together with almost non-existent front yards and small backyards.

My initial introduction to the Reed Park area posed a question. Why were there a number of Catholic Churches only blocks apart – St. Stanislaus, Holy Redeemer and St. Casimir’s?

Reed Park back in the 50s was a dividing line of sorts. Eastern European nationalities tended to cluster in the cities and Rochester no was exception. Poles lived on certain blocks, Lithuanians, Ukrainians on adjoining roads. The Irish had already begun moving out and the Blacks were on the threshold of making a move into nearby sections.

Holy Redeemer Church, where my grandmother, aunt and cousins went was the ‘melting pot’ of nationalities and also the grammar school that my cousins attended. My Mother explained that the Poles flocked to St. Casimer’s and St. Stanislaus, and the various Catholic churches in the area formed to serve the customs and languages of the immigrant populations.

For the most part, the first generation migrants stuck to their neighborhoods. Later generations began to crossover, especially when it came to using bakeries, restaurants, bars and stores.

Of course, my cousins were more ‘street-wise’ than their suburban visitor. Don was about 2 years older, George, about two years younger. Aunt Gertrude, their mother, was single. It was only many, many years later that I learned she had a tryst, two times, with the adjoining backyard Italian neighbor man, something that was quite a scandal back in the 50s.

Of course, Grandma Poole, the old world Lithuanian lady, never let Gertrude off the hook for this unforgivable transgression and took it out on her and my cousins their entire life, while they lived under her roof. It was a house where Lithuanian/English languages were somewhat mashed together.

I discovered much later in life that Grandma’s bitterness was also due to an event back in Lithuania in her early teens. Her baby brother drowned in her presence and the family never forgave her. She was shipped off to the U.S., specifically Rochester, NY at the age of 14 — not knowing the language -to live with an uncle. That is the way things were done back then.

She grew up quickly, met and married another Lithuanian man. Grandma worked cleaning rooms at the Sheraton Hotel on East Avenue in the City. This explained why, even years after, the entire family had what seemed like an unlimited supply of Sheraton bar soaps and Sheraton towels.

Together Grandma and Grandpa had my Uncle Tony and three daughters, Stell, Josephine (my mother), and Gertrude.

Tony married another Lithuanian woman and successfully raised a family in Webster. All I knew of Stell was that she became a bar-hopper/alcoholic. The only time I remember seeing her is once sitting in a booth at a darkly lit bar, bright red lipstick, hair up in a bun, topped with a 40s-50s styled hat, and a drink in her hand. She died at a young age. I already explained what happened to Gert and her kids.

As for my Mom, she did the really unthinkable. She met and fell in love with some guy from a town called Webster. That was bad enough, but when Grandma Poole found out he had some German blood, all bets were off.

Grandma Poole refused to even attend my parents’ wedding, and, for years, never came to the house in Irondequoit.