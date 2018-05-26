Columns
Column: Still Fighting
It’s the story that won’t go away.
The NFL’s anthem demonstation rules.
Yes, we’re talking about this, again, only in effing May.
In short: if players take a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner, teams will be fined. Then, that player is subject to a team-enforced penalty.
While sources have told ESPN there was no official vote (which is another symptom to the bigger problem), don’t kid yourselves; The league has told everyone they have a business to run and sagging ratings–by NFL standards (which still trumps everything else on television)–leading to supposed costper- point revenue losses, compiled with fear of presidential backlash, have driven the league to the conclusion that keeping would-be protesters in the locker room during the anthem is the best course of action.
For the owners, that is. The NFL Players Association didn’t get a vote in this matter. And, as expected, they ain’t happy.
Wednesday, this ruling was manna from sports radio heaven; mid-week is traditionally the slowest sports-topic day, especially in May or June.
Here’s what’s interesting, and a part some willfully ignore: The NBA has a rule that all players abide by; everyone stands. Period. Policy.
Nobody criticizes them. Nobody kills Adam Silver, perhaps because he gets a lifetime pass for ousting noted racist and former LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, with the backing of fellow NBA owners, who also OK’d the league’s anthem protocol.
Another reason? Maybe because the best pro hoopsters in the world have picked their spots, make enough money (more than NFL players do), have a “players commissioner,” and know they have it “too good” to fight this battle. Instead, they’ll wear T-shirts and hold press conferences to discuss their righteous indignation, or use social media as an outlet. Either way, the NBPA has decided that the court–their workplace–isn’t a place to fight, and would rather bring attention to issues via other avenues.
Why? Both sides know, like Chappelle’s Show, America doesn’t quite get it and will lash-out.
Smart. Or, cowardly, if you’re going to hold the players, who have the ear of their commissioner, to the same standards that NFL owners are held to in making a controversial decision they think is best for the league. They can force change, they just would rather not.
At this point, given the climate of the country, it’s a smart move. The kneeling isn’t making things better; it’s simply pissing people off more. Sure, there has been dialogue in certain cities, but for the most part, it’s still devisive.
Everybody wants to talk, but few want to listen. Everybody has opinions, some of which are sound. Then there are the others, marinated in memes and shared in unchecked Facebook posts.
But there’s another reason hoops gets a pass.
The NBA has the backing of underdog- serving media (See: ESPN) who root for pro basketball to overtake football as the nation’s No. 1 sport and No. 1 form of entertainment. (ESPN has billions invested, and hundreds of layoffs to show for it.) They need numbers. They’ll go after the NFL instead, a league too big to fail, even though the NFL is the ratings driver at the “Mother Ship.”
When you’re not the top dog, you’re a sympathetic figure. You’re an underdog. Everyone loves those, until the underdog 1) wins, 2) fades, or 3) somebody looking to make a name digs into said underdog’s past and exposes something he or she said or did so America can have something new to hate.
(See: Allen, Josh. See: DiVincenzo, Donte.
See: Gary Alan Cole from Chicago who got his 15 minutes during the 2017 Oscars.
See: Ted Williams, the homeless guy with the golden voice.) The NFL is the target. And ownership knows this.
In this space, you’ve read that social justice protests are a right, fully-constitutional, and misunderstood by the much of the public. They’re not antimilitary. They’re not anti-America, or anti-patriotic, and are often some of the most patriotic things a citizen can do.
This writer has no issues with those kneeling during the anthem. But, the NFLPA and media are pandering to the rights of said anthem kneelers, when only 22 months ago, nobody did this. In fact, nobody noticed the first couple times Colin Kaepernick sat (remember, he was talked INTO kneeling).Then it became a Pro Football Talk story. Then it became copied. And copied. And…eventually everyone lost track of what the idea was in the first place, and it slowly wound-down until President Trump made the issue about himself last fall, and BOOM! Here we are again, in May, talking about an issue that might come-up in August at the earliest, that has little to do with football, and much to do with the very thing that sank SportsCenter at 6. Heck, even ESPN has told its employees, “No more politics. Stick to sports.” Business.
(By the way, the other thing that sunk SC6? It was narrow-cast, loaded with inside jokes, contained forced, rehearsed anger, and missed its target audience.) The NFL could have trumped Trump and continue to allow players to take a knee, but instead have doubled-down. They’re too big to fail, but either don’t want any more headaches, or simply agree with the president.
Simply put: the NFL has, for better or worse, made-up its mind. The same league that blackballed Colin Kaepernick has doubled-down. Nothing will change this.
The solution: the NFLPA should see what the NBPA has done.
In other words, it’s time for a new idea.