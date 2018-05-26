Column: Still Fighting

It’s the story that won’t go away.

The NFL’s anthem demonstation rules.

Yes, we’re talking about this, again, only in effing May.

In short: if players take a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner, teams will be fined. Then, that player is subject to a team-enforced penalty.

While sources have told ESPN there was no official vote (which is another symptom to the bigger problem), don’t kid yourselves; The league has told everyone they have a business to run and sagging ratings–by NFL standards (which still trumps everything else on television)–leading to supposed costper- point revenue losses, compiled with fear of presidential backlash, have driven the league to the conclusion that keeping would-be protesters in the locker room during the anthem is the best course of action.

For the owners, that is. The NFL Players Association didn’t get a vote in this matter. And, as expected, they ain’t happy.

Wednesday, this ruling was manna from sports radio heaven; mid-week is traditionally the slowest sports-topic day, especially in May or June.

Here’s what’s interesting, and a part some willfully ignore: The NBA has a rule that all players abide by; everyone stands. Period. Policy.

Nobody criticizes them. Nobody kills Adam Silver, perhaps because he gets a lifetime pass for ousting noted racist and former LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, with the backing of fellow NBA owners, who also OK’d the league’s anthem protocol.

Another reason? Maybe because the best pro hoopsters in the world have picked their spots, make enough money (more than NFL players do), have a “players commissioner,” and know they have it “too good” to fight this battle. Instead, they’ll wear T-shirts and hold press conferences to discuss their righteous indignation, or use social media as an outlet. Either way, the NBPA has decided that the court–their workplace–isn’t a place to fight, and would rather bring attention to issues via other avenues.

Why? Both sides know, like Chappelle’s Show, America doesn’t quite get it and will lash-out.

Smart. Or, cowardly, if you’re going to hold the players, who have the ear of their commissioner, to the same standards that NFL owners are held to in making a controversial decision they think is best for the league. They can force change, they just would rather not.

At this point, given the climate of the country, it’s a smart move. The kneeling isn’t making things better; it’s simply pissing people off more. Sure, there has been dialogue in certain cities, but for the most part, it’s still devisive.

Everybody wants to talk, but few want to listen. Everybody has opinions, some of which are sound. Then there are the others, marinated in memes and shared in unchecked Facebook posts.

But there’s another reason hoops gets a pass.