Column: Take a breath, people
Look, I know everybody is upset about the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings and the Dr. Christine Ford testimony, but this is not the end of the world as we know it.
No question that sides have been chosen, cruel words have been bantered about on all sides of the issues, but it is time to sit back and take a deep breath.
First off, there is no reason to HATE either Republican or Democrat values. The two parties are built upon solid formations of differences of opinions on social structure. Divergent as they may be, core beliefs are the basis upon which this country and democracy was built.
The pure chaos we see on the national and – too often on the state level is driven by wacko personalities on all sides. This can only be controlled by grass root voting and common sense.
The prime reason it exists is that we have allowed “seasoned” politicians to become lifers in their jobs. Simple solution is term limits. No federal, or state elected politician should serve more than 12 years.
To allow anything else gives us the likes of Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Lindsey Graham and Diane Feinstein, just to name a few.
Ironically, it is $$$ that keeps them in power and prestige, and we keep the fire stoked by not demanding campaign reform and term limits. Bottom line, the Party means more than the Country.
We have sensibly put into law that a President, or governor can serve only two terms, but the same legislators who passed that law on the federal and most state levels, failed to limit their own destinies.
Side note: How many federal politicians retire poor?
By the way, the break-down on the Supreme Court favors conservatives 5-4. May I remind everyone that decades ago it was the reverse. There were bitter battles back then too, but the internet had not yet been invented and news travelled much slower. Democrats had the upper hand and gloated their more social agenda, but as the pendulum swings, so too does public opinion and the Supreme Court designates.
Now, we are a nation more divided than ever on topics of abortion, gerrymandering, immigration, myriad social and economic stories, trade and the latest hot button issue.
This “divide” in our country’s two party system has led to neither side stubbornly budging on major issues, nor reaching across the aisle to reach a compromise.
It has gotten so bad that the folks in Washington and on the national level strategize, play the numbers/poll game, and watch the internet to gain an advantage on an issue. The overall goal has become power, not serving the interests of “We the People”.
We too have fallen into the trap of rhetoric. “I watch only FOX” “I watch only CNN” “I hate all media” “The media is the enemy of the people”.
Unfortunately, the media has fed into the craziness of the moment by often choosing sides for either survival, or ratings.
Panel “news”, quasi-interview shows have given the public what they wanted, a dose of ingrained opinion, weaved with all-too-often tainted facts. Where is Walter Cronkite when we need him the most?
On the internet I have seen people question whether they should vote Republican or Democrat in the midterms? Unlike the politicians afraid to take a stand, voters should make choices by their convictions, but only after making thoughtful, informed decisions, based upon facts, not adverting rhetoric, rumors, internet nanner-nanner, or TV personalities calling themselves journalists.
I ask voters on all sides of issues to look at the candidates, the issues, not their party labels.
***** Taking a deep breath? Hell No!
According to some, now, before the mid-term elections, it is time, more than ever to whoop up the electorate by suggesting the next move should be impeachment talk.
If the Dems win the House (likely) it will be all but impossible for President Trump to do anything that requires a House vote. In fact, talk about Presidential Impeachment would be on the table. Same goes for the newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
This would take on more impetus if the Reps lose not only the House, but the Senate (more unlikely) as well.
Of course, on the Rep side of the aisle, the Party is stirring up their potential voters with threats of possible impeachments and stalling any future Trump ideas.
Seems all the talk by both sides that the recent brouhaha should be a real wake-up call and lesson for all was just so much talk.
Who says the political madness after the Supreme Court hearings is over? Both sides are idiotic and that is why we must, somehow, some way, push for term limits on all, especially targeting those who mutter such nonsense.
