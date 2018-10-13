Column: Take a breath, people

Look, I know everybody is upset about the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings and the Dr. Christine Ford testimony, but this is not the end of the world as we know it.

No question that sides have been chosen, cruel words have been bantered about on all sides of the issues, but it is time to sit back and take a deep breath.

First off, there is no reason to HATE either Republican or Democrat values. The two parties are built upon solid formations of differences of opinions on social structure. Divergent as they may be, core beliefs are the basis upon which this country and democracy was built.

The pure chaos we see on the national and – too often on the state level is driven by wacko personalities on all sides. This can only be controlled by grass root voting and common sense.

The prime reason it exists is that we have allowed “seasoned” politicians to become lifers in their jobs. Simple solution is term limits. No federal, or state elected politician should serve more than 12 years.

To allow anything else gives us the likes of Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Lindsey Graham and Diane Feinstein, just to name a few.

Ironically, it is $$$ that keeps them in power and prestige, and we keep the fire stoked by not demanding campaign reform and term limits. Bottom line, the Party means more than the Country.

We have sensibly put into law that a President, or governor can serve only two terms, but the same legislators who passed that law on the federal and most state levels, failed to limit their own destinies.

Side note: How many federal politicians retire poor?

By the way, the break-down on the Supreme Court favors conservatives 5-4. May I remind everyone that decades ago it was the reverse. There were bitter battles back then too, but the internet had not yet been invented and news travelled much slower. Democrats had the upper hand and gloated their more social agenda, but as the pendulum swings, so too does public opinion and the Supreme Court designates.

Now, we are a nation more divided than ever on topics of abortion, gerrymandering, immigration, myriad social and economic stories, trade and the latest hot button issue.

This “divide” in our country’s two party system has led to neither side stubbornly budging on major issues, nor reaching across the aisle to reach a compromise.

It has gotten so bad that the folks in Washington and on the national level strategize, play the numbers/poll game, and watch the internet to gain an advantage on an issue. The overall goal has become power, not serving the interests of “We the People”.

We too have fallen into the trap of rhetoric. “I watch only FOX” “I watch only CNN” “I hate all media” “The media is the enemy of the people”.

Unfortunately, the media has fed into the craziness of the moment by often choosing sides for either survival, or ratings.

Panel “news”, quasi-interview shows have given the public what they wanted, a dose of ingrained opinion, weaved with all-too-often tainted facts. Where is Walter Cronkite when we need him the most?