Column: Thank You, NFL

The NFL schedule is officially out. Breathe a sigh of relief! You can now plan your autumn Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Thanksgiving around the biggest television show in America.

Let’s start with Sunday: there are only four–yes, FOUR–non-playoff teams from a year ago featured on the schedule.

One, of course, is the Cleveland Browns, whom thanks to some major additions, another coaching change, and a big-talking quarterback, are interesting for good reasons instead of comic relief. The team is only a year removed from it’s fanbase capping the 2017 season with a parade encircling it’s stadium with a zero. A group walk of shame and random Bud Light machines scattered throughout Cleveland waiting for a victory to unlock free beer is so last season. Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, Jr, have hopes at LeBron-ian levels.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota VIkings (who somehow landed three games) and Atlanta Falcons are the other teams who failed to reach January last season who will be showcased, and they were each playoff teams the year before. They’re not exactly the New York Jets.

Or the Miami Dolphins.

Or the Arizona Cardinals, whom barring an Act of God or GM, will draft Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray first overall, leaving last year’s tenth pick, Josh Rosen, to the best bidder.

Or…

Yup. But hang-on..

Then there’s Thursday Night Football–finally done right. Heck, if Fox, or any over-the-air broadcast network is involved, the NFL is going to give them great television.

But, would anyone classify Bucs-Panthers (Week Two), Titans-Jags (Week Three) or Niners-Cardinals (Halloween) as riveting?

Comes down to quarterbacks and, well, there are at least five who bring curiosity or history in those three match-ups.

Of course, we can’t forget Monday Night Football. Sure, a shell of what it was on ABC (NFL and ESPN both hate each other, and the so-called Mothership is actually a cable network, so the audience is automatically sliced compared to network TV), but still little competition.

MNF is a mixed bag, with tank teams (Miami),the Lions, two Browns match-ups in four weeks, two Jets appearances as well as two more Vikings nights.

But, no…

Ah, yes. You know where this is going. If you haven’t said it already, altogether now:

“Why don’t the Bills have a primetime game?”

Well, you got Thanksgiving. You got a problem with that?

This has been the most polarizing Bills topic since the drafting of Josh Allen. Frankly, America loves Thanksgiving and football, and the Bills were last featured in this capacity in Detroit in 1994.

This will literally make or break people’s holiday plans. Frankly, this writer LOVES the idea. Some, however, are disappointed.

Understandable. Football isn’t for everyone, and neither are the Bills for that matter. And that could cause an issue among mothers-in-law and wives alike.

But, it’s Americana. And if you think this Bills team is better than where Vegas has them pigeon-holed, or where the NFL and its partner networks has them pegged, consider this:

It’s a holiday game, and regardless of the result, it’s something you’ll always remember.

It’s not a late-night game. Most folks are off the following day, and if this somehow ruins your Black Friday experience, well maybe it’s time you spent the actual holiday considering what it’s all about in the first place.

Then there’s this:

The Bills leave Eastern Standard Time one Sunday at Tennessee. That’s (as of now) 14 1 pm games. That means max rest before each of those, plus bonus recuperation time before an October 20th home game against the supposedly awful Dolphins and extra rest December 1 against the Ravens after the Dallas roadie.

The Bills host five home games (y’know, because season ticket holders supposedly HATE the cold) between Weeks 3-9.

The Bills won’t face any team after a bye week.

Sure, the second-half of the year is tougher, but hey, if you hate the cold, you can’t complain if this team can’t muster wins late in the year because you wanted the home schedule to be during the, uh, warmer months.

If you believe in this team, there’s no reason to complain–about anything. This is a favorable schedule, and if Josh Allen takes that leap they need him to, this team will have the NFL right where they want it.

They’ll sneak-up on everyone because they were, supposedly, disrespected.

But, they haven’t earned any primetime games yet. Not with wins, not with superstars, not with offense, not with market-share.

Now’s the time to change America’s mind.

They won’t even see it coming.

They’ll get a peak on Turkey Day.

Then the Bills will go back to their slate of 1 pm starts.

And if they’re good, a spate of primetime games in 2020 will be a great problem to have.

But it ain’t worth watching if the games are anything like 18 of the last 19 seasons.

And bad TV is what the NFL is trying to avoid.

So the Bills need to give them a reason to stop ignoring them.

We go through this every year. Only thinking fans get it.

If anything, Bills fans should be thankful.