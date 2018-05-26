Column: The cell

Definition: Cell, in biology, the basic membrane-bound unit that contains the fundamental molecules of life and of which all living things are composed.

Okay, I have discussed this a bit before, but I thought this is about time I address this in full length. I hate what “cell “phones have done to our society.

I remember a story about how, before the major invasion in America, older style cell phones invaded Israel, and they showed everybody walking down the streets talking on phones. Are they crazy? No one is connecting to people around them.

The invasion started slowly. I had one of the early models in my car. (Long before the newspaper). It came in a small suitcase, was analog, sketchy reception at best ,and expensive. I could call the office, home and dazzle friends with this amazing contraption.

Then came the flip phones and …wait for it…the APPLE revolution… the smart phones…. computers in your hands. Each next generation a marvel to behold! Better pictures than most cameras, convenience and the world in the palm of your hands!

Alas, with all this technology came the certain degree of human degradation. I noticed a slide in human interaction. While at dinner with Wife Patti, I insisted she could not pull out her cell phone for any reason. I was a bit disappointed I even had to ask.

I noticed other couples, some our age, some younger, some older, at restaurants, glued to their cell phones over dinner, not enjoying time together.What could be so important in the outside world?

Wife Patti and myself are in the 5% who enjoy live theater productions. Locally at GEVA and other companies, Toronto, Niagara-on-the Lake and weekends on Broadway in the Big Apple. Of course,they ask that all cell phones be turned off before every production, but there seems always to be one idiot in the crowd whose phone sounds off in the middle just about every time. Of course, at every intermission, the theater instantly lights up with anxious cell phones, users who feel they may have missed something in life in the brief time of Act I.