Column: The cell

Definition: Cell, in biology, the basic membrane-bound unit that contains the fundamental molecules of life and of which all living things are composed.
Okay, I have discussed this a bit before, but I thought this is about time I address this in full length. I hate what “cell “phones have done to our society.
I remember a story about how, before the major invasion in America, older style cell phones invaded Israel, and they showed everybody walking down the streets talking on phones. Are they crazy? No one is connecting to people around them.
The invasion started slowly. I had one of the early models in my car. (Long before the newspaper). It came in a small suitcase, was analog, sketchy reception at best ,and expensive. I could call the office, home and dazzle friends with this amazing contraption.
Then came the flip phones and …wait for it…the APPLE revolution… the smart phones…. computers in your hands. Each next generation a marvel to behold! Better pictures than most cameras, convenience and the world in the palm of your hands!
Alas, with all this technology came the certain degree of human degradation. I noticed a slide in human interaction. While at dinner with Wife Patti, I insisted she could not pull out her cell phone for any reason. I was a bit disappointed I even had to ask.
I noticed other couples, some our age, some younger, some older, at restaurants, glued to their cell phones over dinner, not enjoying time together.What could be so important in the outside world?
Wife Patti and myself are in the 5% who enjoy live theater productions. Locally at GEVA and other companies, Toronto, Niagara-on-the Lake and weekends on Broadway in the Big Apple. Of course,they ask that all cell phones be turned off before every production, but there seems always to be one idiot in the crowd whose phone sounds off in the middle just about every time. Of course, at every intermission, the theater instantly lights up with anxious cell phones, users who feel they may have missed something in life in the brief time of Act I.
We have gotten to the point where we have to put signs on the ground, commercials on TV and bloopers showing people walking into pools and posts while glued to their cell phones.
School children must have cell phones, even in elementary school, or they feel left out. How young is too young? Some kids have them as young as 8, or 9. If you do not have them by 12, or 13, your parents are behind the times.
I have actually heard parents justify youngsters getting their own cell phones for “security” due to the current conditions of society. Perhaps conditions we have generated.
Personally, I do NOT carry a cell phone. Yes, I have one, parked and hooked into my car – and in my car only. I give out the number to very, very few. I do not want to talk to anyone while driving if possible. I never pick up the phone while driving.
I also feel it is rude to be conversing with someone and be interrupted by them receiving a cell phone call. Call me old fashioned, but a one-on-one conversation should trump everything on earth, except an emergency. Very few cell phone calls are what I deem emergencies.
We have become a nation entranced with the cell phone and immediacy of interaction to the point we have really broken true interaction. Eye contact, facial expression, tone and words. Gee, I wonder why there is so much disconnect in this connected word.