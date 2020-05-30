Column: The Coronavirus shake-up… Are you really listening?

No, things will probably never get back to “normal”, with the outbreak of the coronavirus19.

“Nicknamed Dr. Doom for his gloomy predictions, Professor Roubini said there are some jobs that simply will not come back after this crisis.”… – Virus will lead to ‘decade of depression and debt’ Professor Roubini was interviewed for BBCNews. “Even if the global economy recovers this year from the impact of the coronavirus, it will be “anaemic”.

He warned of “unprecedented” recession. Professor Roubini foresaw the financial crisis in 2008 before many others.

“During the global financial crisis it took about three years until output fell sharply,” he told the BBC’s Talking Asia programme from his home in New York.

“This time around it didn’t take three years, not even three months. In three weeks there was a freefall of every component.”

His warning comes as the number of coronavirus cases globally tops five million, with many countries seeing a second wave of infections and struggling to reopen their economies – a key factor in whether economic growth can bounce back quickly.

“You can open the stores but the question is whether they’re going to come back,” he says. “Most of the shopping centres in China are still empty. Half of the flights aren’t there. German shops are open but who wants to go and shop?”

Emerging Asia though will see better growth than “other advanced economies.”

But there will be a greater split between the US and China, and many Asian countries will be forced to choose between the two superpowers.

“Each one of them is going to say to the rest of the world, either you are with us or against us,” he says. “Either you use my AI systems, my 5G, my technologies, my robotics. Or you are using the one of my rival’s. Therefore there is going to be a more divided world.”

Now for some more depressing coronavirus news.

Mitchell Tsai a retired Harvard Medical School researcher threw in these thoughts.

(1) Coronaviruses do not tend to trigger long-lasting immunity.

(2) IgG antibodies – longer-lasting immunity – rose steeply in first month of infection but began to fall again.

(3) Most people recovering w/o a hospital did not make many antibodies.

The Guardian reported that earlier this week, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the words nobody wanted to hear: “We can’t be sure we will get a vaccine.”